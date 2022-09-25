Read full article on original website
Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman talks ahead of Alabama game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman addressed the news media ahead of the team's upcoming game against Alabama.Hear his speak in the video player above. Alabama will travel to Fayetteville for the game this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the country....
Hogs tumble in AP poll after loss to Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks fell 10 spots in newest Associated Press poll released Sunday. The poll came a day after Arkansas, then No. 10, was upset by Texas A&M, then No. 23, in the Southwest Classic rivalry game. Arkansas is now ranked No. 20. Texas A&M is...
Two former Razorbacks, three former champions still competing on final day of NW Arkansas Championship
ROGERS, Ark. — Sunday is the final day of the LPGA NW Arkansas Championship. Organizers urged fans to wear the color yellow, as the event highlights #PlayYellow for the Children's Miracle Network. The top 3 players in the championship teed off shortly before 9 a.m. Those were Atthaya Thitkul,...
Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair underway in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The fun of the Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair got underway Sept. 23 and will continue through Oct. 1. The daily activities include rides, animals, competitions, music, and even magic. Tuesday at 7 p.m., you can check out Freestyle Motocross Insanity with your gate admission. Wednesday, Sept....
Plans to focus on careers for students in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Education met Monday night for a regularly scheduled meeting. During the meeting, members discussed providing more career-focused opportunities for students. Those opportunities could include internships, career fairs, and classes focused on work-based learning. It is all part of the school...
Benton County Fair set to open Tuesday
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Benton County Fair is taking place this week, with gates opening to the public Tuesday morning. This is the 118th year for the fair and there are a lot of events and activities planned to keep everyone in the family enjoying their visit. Admission for...
Part of Emma Ave. in Springdale to close until spring 2023
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Emma Ave. between Spring and Holcomb streets will be closed temporarily beginning Monday, Sept. 26. Construction will begin to realign the Razorback Greenway at Emma Ave. The city of Springdale said the project will cost about $4 million and will enhance accessibility, lighting and landscaping on...
Fayetteville police arrest man accused of killing woman and disposing of her body
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police arrested a man accused of killing a woman who had been reported missing earlier this month. Kacey Jennings, 29, is accused of killing Allison Maria Castro, 28. Fayetteville police came into contact with Jennings on Sept. 19, when they found him at a home...
Lights seen over Northwest Arkansas likely from SpaceX satellite launch
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Several viewers from Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding area have sent us photos and videos of strange moving lights in the sky. 40/29 Meteorologist Robert Suhr says the lights are likely from a Space-X satellite launch. The lights have been seen elsewhere in the country. Viewers...
FORMAT Festival hits high note with art lovers, music fans
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — FORMAT Festival made its mark into Bentonville, Arkansas, in a big way. The three-day music, art and technology event was hosted right in the middle of the Ozarks. There are two main stages "North of Oz" and "South of Oz" for live performances. The event included...
Man who was shot by Adair County deputy speaks
LINCOLN, Ark. — A man who was shot twice by an off-duty deputy is talking about his injuries. Justin Hellyer has had multiple surgeries and will likely have more in the future. Doctors told him they could not remove a bullet that is lodged in his tailbone. "They'd say...
