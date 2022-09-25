ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

KHBS

Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair underway in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The fun of the Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair got underway Sept. 23 and will continue through Oct. 1. The daily activities include rides, animals, competitions, music, and even magic. Tuesday at 7 p.m., you can check out Freestyle Motocross Insanity with your gate admission. Wednesday, Sept....
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Plans to focus on careers for students in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Education met Monday night for a regularly scheduled meeting. During the meeting, members discussed providing more career-focused opportunities for students. Those opportunities could include internships, career fairs, and classes focused on work-based learning. It is all part of the school...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Benton County Fair set to open Tuesday

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Benton County Fair is taking place this week, with gates opening to the public Tuesday morning. This is the 118th year for the fair and there are a lot of events and activities planned to keep everyone in the family enjoying their visit. Admission for...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Part of Emma Ave. in Springdale to close until spring 2023

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Emma Ave. between Spring and Holcomb streets will be closed temporarily beginning Monday, Sept. 26. Construction will begin to realign the Razorback Greenway at Emma Ave. The city of Springdale said the project will cost about $4 million and will enhance accessibility, lighting and landscaping on...
SPRINGDALE, AR
#Texas A M#Arkansas#American Football#Southwest Classic#Tx#Razorbacks#Aggies
KHBS

FORMAT Festival hits high note with art lovers, music fans

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — FORMAT Festival made its mark into Bentonville, Arkansas, in a big way. The three-day music, art and technology event was hosted right in the middle of the Ozarks. There are two main stages "North of Oz" and "South of Oz" for live performances. The event included...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Man who was shot by Adair County deputy speaks

LINCOLN, Ark. — A man who was shot twice by an off-duty deputy is talking about his injuries. Justin Hellyer has had multiple surgeries and will likely have more in the future. Doctors told him they could not remove a bullet that is lodged in his tailbone. "They'd say...
ADAIR COUNTY, OK

