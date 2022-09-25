Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Quant (QNT) that allows interoperability has gained 15% over the past 24 hours. With other tokens floundering, the token’s price steadily rises. From its yearly low below $50 in June, the cryptocurrency has been slowly climbing and is now reaching new highs. Projects like Quant’s blockchain attempted to address the problem of inter-blockchain communication. The token’s value has increased steadily from its 2018 launch price of less than $1 to its current near $400 all-time high in 2021.

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO