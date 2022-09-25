ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Don't Look Now, But Alabama Beginning to Find Its 'Hateful" Attitude

By Christopher Walsh
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ogxK5_0i9Fm8Eh00

The way the Crimson Tide dominated the Commodores was reminiscent of some relentless Alabama teams, including some that went on to win championships.

Did we all sort of time travel to 2017 on Saturday night?

It kind of felt like it until the LED lights would fire off and remind us that the game was being played in the new-and-improved Bryant-Denny Stadium. The last time the Alabama Crimson Tide faced Vanderbilt wasn't even a home game, as the blowout win occurred in Nashville. However the outcome sure looked familiar.

So did the way the Crimson Tide went about things, making the Commodores probably wonder why they made the trip (or least thankful to be in the other Southeastern Conference division). Yes, Alabama dominated, 55-3, while winning its 23rd-straight game against the team from Music City.

That the visitors were left singing the blues was anything but surprising.

Call it what you will, attitude, swagger, relentlessness, this Crimson Tide team is beginning to play with it.

Granted, Bryce Young looked like Bryce Young (385 yards and four touchdown passes). Will Anderson Jr. looked like Will Anderson Jr. (3.5 sacks). The veteran defense didn't yield a touchdown for the third time this season. Wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks may have had a breakout game.

So yes, No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC) dominated. But it did more than that. It punished the Commodores.

Go back to five years ago on this very weekend. The team that went on to beat Georgia in overtime in the national championship game, Alabama absolutely destroyed Vanderbilt, 59-0.

Everything seemed to go the Crimson Tide's way that day as it simply ran over the home team. Running back Damien Harris ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns, and Bo Scarbrough scored two more as Alabama out-gained Vanderbilt in total offense 677-78.

You may remember, Nick Saban's credo at the time was simple: Make their asses quit .

The coach started pushing that button with this team after the narrow win at Texas two weeks ago. He talked about how Alabama used to have "hateful competitors on our team, and when they played on the road, they were mad at 100,000 people, not just the 11 guys they were playing against. They wanted to prove something to everybody."

Saban wants the 2022 version of that, or at least what offensive tackle D.J. Fluker used to say, play like they took your lunch money.

It's beginning to do just that.

"The defense played really well," Saban said after outgaining the Commodores by nearly 500 yards (628-129).

On both sides of the ball, Alabama wouldn't be denied Saturday. It threw when it wanted to throw. It run when it wanted to run. It scored in abundance while the defense reminded some of the fans on hand of what they may have seen from teams coached by Gene Stallings or Paul W. "Bear" Bryant.

Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1) never had a chance to get into a rhythm, and Alabama won the big plays.

For example, on its first possession, the Commodores had third-and-1. It sent the quarterback wide and did a direct snap to running back Ray Davis. Only linebacker Henry To'oTo'o read it and stuffed it for a 4-yard loss at the Vanderbilt 23.

Vanderbilt managed its only points of the night on its second possession, an 11-play drive for 52 yards with former Crimson Tide kicker Joseph Bulovas making a 41-yard field goal. On third-and-2 at the 31, the Commodores made a nice shift to get the backside open, and Davis managed to go four yards for the first down.

But Vanderbilt still ended up in third-and-long and sophomore cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry read the receiver, Jayden McGowan, and knocked the crucial pass down. The visitors never got a snuff of the end zone again.

The Commodores' third possession ended any remaining speculation about how things would end up. When going for it on fourth-and-1 at their own 34, the zone read was nullified by Anderson and quarterback A.J. Swann was stopped for no gain.

The next snap, Alabama went for the jugular and an insurmountable 21-3 lead, with a 34-yard touchdown strike to Brooks.

It didn't mess around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32JL2F_0i9Fm8Eh00

Alabama Athletics

View the 15 images of this gallery on the original article

Brooks had been the focal point of the first scoring drive as well, four passes all to the sophomore for 68 yards including a 21-yard touchdown. It began with the Commodores playing too far off the wideout, and ended with them playing too tight and subsequently getting burned by Young.

It was as if to say, "Go ahead and make your adjustments, it doesn't matter."

From then on, Alabama seemed to take turns while profiling various playmakers almost at will.

The second scoring drive was Jermaine Burton's turn with completions of 24 and 14 yards to get Alabama out of its own territory. Brooks had a big reception on third-and-long, and Traeshon Holden wrapped up the possession with the 8-yard touchdown.

Eventually, the Crimson Tide turned to the running game, and kept stiff-arming its way down the field. It was more than symbolic.

Coming in we already knew this was a good team in terms of talent. It had the reigning Heisman Trophy winner on offense, and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner on defense.

Offensively, it had a lot of weapons, although there were still questions about the offensive line and wide receivers. They're beginning to come into their own.

Defensively, the Crimson Tide was ranked seventh nationally in total defense (225.3 yards per game), eighth in passing yards allowed (146.7), ninth in scoring defense (8.7 points per game), 16th in rush defense (78.7 yards) and 17th in pass efficiency defense (97.45). It was also eighth in third-down conversion defense (21.7 percent), and second in the SEC.

It had the potential for more, though, a lot more.

But only if it started to play with a chip on its shoulder.

"I think we took a big step," Anderson said.

Yes, it was Vanderbilt, which may be in Alabama's league in name only. Moreover the score wasn't quite as lopsided as the last time. Five years ago, Alabama led 31-0 at the half. This time it was 31-3 against a better Vanderbilt team even with a freshman quarterback.

Alabama didn't really try to exploit his inexperience. It didn't have to.

Despite the deja vu, that's where the comparisons end. Are we sold on the 2022 version of the Crimson Tide yet? No. This was just the first conference opponent and Alabama now hits maybe the toughest part of its schedule with at Arkansas, Texas A&M and at Tennessee next up.

All three are more than dangerous, with two of the games on the road.

But if this teams plays with an attitude, it won't matter what anyone else thinks.

Christopher Walsh's column appears regularly on BamaCentral.

See Also:

Alabama Football Overwhelms Vanderbilt, 55-3

Bryce Young's Performance Against Vanderbilt Shows True Potential of Alabama's Offense

Why Nick Saban is OK With Alabama Defense's Lack of Turnovers

Alabama's Deep Ball Finally Comes to Life Against Vanderbilt

Will Anderson Jr. Feeling Like 'Bad, Tough Dude' After Three-Sack Game Against Vandy

Instant Analysis: No. 2 Alabama 55, Vanderbilt 3

Alabama DL Suffers Ankle Injury Against Vanderbilt

What Nick Saban Said After Alabama Demolished Vanderbilt

Is the 2022 Alabama Receiver Class Next Up?

Notebook: Run Game Not Part of Alabama Game Plan, But Still Came Up Big

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Alabama On 'Upset Alert' For 1 Game

Before Week 5 of the college football season kicks off, Paul Finebaum was asked which games he's looking forward to. At the top of his list is an SEC showdown between Alabama and Arkansas. In fact, Finebaum suggested the Crimson Tide could be a bit vulnerable as they travel to take on the Razorbacks.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Tennessee State
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Arkansas State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Painful A&M loss aside for Arkansas, is Alabama ripe for an upset? Let's dig into that

You could see the dejection on Sam Pittman’s face. During Saturday’s postgame press conference, you could sense that the Arkansas coach recognized the golden opportunity that his team let slip away. Self-inflicted errors left the Hogs on the wrong side of a pivotal game against Texas A&M. “Pivotal” is an appropriate way to describe it, not only because of the obvious SEC West implications of falling to the Aggies, but let’s just say College GameDay making a trip to Fayetteville for the first time since 2006 was sitting on the table with a victory.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Gene Stallings
Person
Bryce Young
95.3 The Bear

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Kick-off Time Set in Stone

The Alabama Crimson Tide's most anticipated home game of the season officially has a kickoff time. The Tide welcomes Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a primetime showdown. Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled as the second game in a CBS double-header and is...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Look Now#American Football#College Football#Bryant Denny Stadium#Southeastern Conference#Sec
Tide 100.9 FM

Saban Impressed with Freshmen Wide Receivers

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban spoke highly of the freshmen wide receivers in his Monday press conference. "Yeah, well, those guys are talented guys, and they're also smart guys. They've been able to learn the offense and make really good, incremental progress week in and week out. And we knew that those guys were good players when we recruited them," said Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Arkansas calls for ‘Red Out’ for Alabama game

Arkansas has something special planned for its Saturday visit from No. 2 Alabama. The school announced a “Red Out” for the 2:30 p.m. game in Razorback Stadium in the latest promotion to accompany a game with the Crimson Tide. Back in 2014, Arkansas had a “Stripe Out” of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy