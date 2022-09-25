Cyclones come up short, 31-24 to Baylor
AMES – Iowa State came up short in its Big 12 opener, losing 31-24 to Baylor. Hunter Dekkers threw for 284 yards and 2 TD’s in the loss.
The Cyclones trailed 17-14 at the half, but Baylor never faltered and never trailed.
ISU falls to 3-1 overall, 0-1 in the Big 12. Up next a trip to undefeated Kansas.
