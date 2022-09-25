ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Cyclones come up short, 31-24 to Baylor

By John Sears
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

AMES – Iowa State came up short in its Big 12 opener, losing 31-24 to Baylor. Hunter Dekkers threw for 284 yards and 2 TD’s in the loss.

The Cyclones trailed 17-14 at the half, but Baylor never faltered and never trailed.

ISU falls to 3-1 overall, 0-1 in the Big 12. Up next a trip to undefeated Kansas.

WHO 13

Team Coverage Tuesday: Iowa vs Michigan; ISU at KU

In this week’s Team Coverage Tuesday report, John Sears reports from Iowa City on the Hawkeyes attempt to beat another top five team at Kinnick Stadium, while in Ames, the Cyclones know they’re about to play a different Kansas team than the one they saw last year. photo: AP
IOWA CITY, IA
pistolsfiringblog.com

Three Things Baylor Coach Dave Aranda Said Entering Baylor’s Game against Oklahoma State

Some of the last looks Oklahoma State got of Dave Aranda came as he was raising the Big 12 trophy with green and yellow confetti floating around AT&T Stadium. Oklahoma State and Baylor will lock horns again at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Waco in a rematch of last season’s Big 12 title game. Aranda met with reporters Monday to preview the matchup. Here are three things he said.
STILLWATER, OK
ourdailybears.com

Baylor vs. Iowa State — The Morning After — Links, Notes, Tweets

Family stuff is going to keep me from doing a Thoughts post until much later in the day, if not tomorrow, so I thought I would take the opportunity this morning to put something up recapping the day that was for Baylor and the Big 12 Conference. First, our game:
WACO, TX
