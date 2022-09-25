ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Saturday Scoreboard – September 24

By Tanner Castora
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It was a busy night in local sports. You can view scores from around the area here:

MLB

Twins 8 Angels 4

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

South Dakota State 28 Missouri State 14

North Dakota State 34 South Dakota 17

Augustana 21 Northern State 13

Sioux Falls 34 Minn. Duluth 31

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

South Dakota 3 Denver 1

South Dakota State 3 Omaha 2

St. Cloud State 3 Augustana 0

Sioux Falls 3 Minn. Crookston 0

PREP FOOTBALL

Crow Creek 50, Marty Indian 0

Great Plains Lutheran 41, North Central Co-Op 8

Ipswich 50, Leola/Frederick 30

Sioux Falls Washington 41, Rapid City Central 21

St. Francis Indian 42, Flandreau Indian 6

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Dell Rapids def. Hamlin, 25-10, 23-25, 25-14

Pine Ridge def. Crow Creek, 25-22, 26-24, 23-25, 19-25, 15-7

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-19, 25-13, 25-22

Belle Fourche Tournament

Pool A

Belle Fourche def. Wall, 25-10, 25-20

Wall def. Lakota Tech, 25-18, 27-25

CSDC Tournament

Highmore-Harrold def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-19, 25-17

Miller def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-7, 25-10

Miller def. Mobridge-Pollock, 26-24, 21-25, 25-13

Miller def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-21, 25-15

Mobridge-Pollock def. Potter County, 25-18, 25-17

Potter County def. Faulkton, 12-25, 25-16, 25-21

Sully Buttes def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21

Wolsey-Wessington def. Potter County, 25-22, 25-18

Wolsey-Wessington def. Sully Buttes, 25-18, 26-28, 25-7

LMC Tournament

Faith def. Bison, 25-15, 25-22

Faith def. Timber Lake, 26-24, 25-19

Newell def. Faith, 19-25, 26-24, 25-23

Timber Lake def. Faith, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17

Pentagon Tournament

Arlington def. Sioux Valley, 25-21, 25-23

Canistota def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-20, 13-25, 25-16

Deubrook def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-11, 25-15, 25-20

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Colman-Egan, 25-20, 25-10

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Parkston, 25-16, 25-9

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Platte-Geddes, 25-22, 25-18

Florence/Henry def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-16, 25-6

Freeman def. Ethan, 18-25, 25-16, 25-19

Freeman def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 13-25, 25-22, 25-19

Gayville-Volin def. Freeman, 25-22, 17-25, 25-22

Howard def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-8, 17-25, 25-13

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Warner, 25-12, 25-14

Sioux Valley def. Freeman, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21

Sioux Valley def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-16, 25-13

Sioux Valley def. Parker, 25-20, 25-17

Warner def. Brandon Valley, 21-25, 25-11, 25-11

Warner def. Tea Area, 25-15, 25-17

Winner def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 29-27, 25-14

Spartan Invite

Jones County def. Colome, 25-17, 25-13

Jones County def. Lower Brule, 25-15, 25-14

Jones County def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-20, 25-21

Jones County def. Wessington Springs, 25-15, 25-14

Wessington Springs def. Colome, 25-6, 25-14

Wessington Springs def. Lower Brule, 25-14, 25-15

