Police catch over 800 illegal street racers in Orange County crackdown
Law enforcement cracked down on illegal street racing in Garden Grove, catching over 800 drivers during a month-long blitz. Garden Grove Police focused efforts on illegal racing and street takeovers, which have continually plagued the streets of Orange County and Southern California. Illegal street racing activity surged during the pandemic as fewer people were driving […]
iheart.com
Suspect In Amber Alert Dies In Firefight With Police Along With Daughter
The California Highway Patrol deactivated an Amber Alert this morning on behalf of the Fontana Police Department asking for the public's help to find 15-year-old Savannah Graziano. Shortly after the CHP made that announcement, the Fontana Police Department said it believed the suspect Anthony Graziano was involved in a shootout...
palisadesnews.com
Woman’s Wallet Stolen Out of Cart While Shopping in Palisades Grocery Store
While shopping in a Pacific Palisades supermarket, a woman was recently robbed after being distracted by one suspect while another suspect took her wallet. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the incident took place on September 16 around 4:25 p.m. in the Ralphs on Sunset Boulevard. LAPD Senior...
2urbangirls.com
Family ID’s South LA car-to-car shooting victim
LOS ANGELES- A woman was fatally shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in a car-to-car shooting, and police Tuesday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. The shooting occurred about 11:50 p.m. Monday near Slauson and Western avenues. Witnesses told police one or more...
newsantaana.com
Dog thief caught on video and arrested by Irvine police
Last Friday, a small dog named “Mookie” was stolen out of a vehicle in the University Town Center parking lot in Irvine. Irvine Police detectives located video that showed a man walk up to the victim’s vehicle and remove the dog through an open window. The victim...
nypressnews.com
Authorities investigating armored car robbery, shooting in Carson
Authorities are investigating reports of a robbery committed on an armored vehicle in Carson. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were initially dispatched to the scene just before 10:35 a.m. after receiving reports of a robbery on 228th Street and Figueroa Street. Upon their arrival, they discovered...
Pursuit Suspect Rams Vehicles, Attempts to Burn Down Home with Female Inside
Norwalk, Los Angeles County, CA: A pursuit of a suspect ended in a dramatic way involving a disabled person, damaged parked vehicles and attempted house fire in the city of Norwalk early Monday morning, Sept. 26, around 1:00 a.m. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Norwalk Station was in pursuit...
nypressnews.com
Woman found fatally shot inside car after crash into hydrant outside South LA fire station
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A woman in her 20s was found fatally shot inside a car that crashed into a fire hydrant outside a fire station in South Los Angeles, prompting an investigation that continued Tuesday. Officers responded to a shooting call just before midnight at Slauson Avenue...
Motorcyclist killed in Mid-City hit-and-run; driver sought
Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after fatally striking a motorcyclist in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday night. The crash occurred on South Fairfax Avenue and Electric Drive around 10:20 p.m, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release A black, 4-door sedan was driving northbound on […]
longbeachlocalnews.com
Man Dies In Electric Scooter Accident
On Sept. 27, 2022, at approximately 7:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of West 7th Street and Chestnut Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and an electric scooter, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon officers’ arrival, good Samaritans were already rendering...
Authorities ID Woman Fatally Hit by Vehicle in South Los Angeles
A woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in South Los Angeles was identified Tuesday.
A 59-year-old Daniel Franco Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Irvine (Irvine, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Irvine on Saturday. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
nypressnews.com
Homeless vagrant takes up residency on Los Angeles home’s PORCH and refuses to leave
A Los Angeles homeowner who is housing an uninvited homeless man on her porch is concerned for her safety after the police have ‘done nothing’ to remove him. Shacola Thompson, a resident of Van Nuys, said the homeless man has nestled up on her patio furniture about ten times this month.
newsantaana.com
Car passengers fled a Santa Ana car crash and left a woman in the road
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 5:31 A.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a multi-vehicle traffic collision in the area of 1300 N. Grand Avenue. Additionally, callers reported one of the occupants of an involved vehicle was ejected and lying in the roadway. Will you still...
Moreno Valley man outraged after he says his $5K package was stolen, signed by someone else
A Moreno Valley man wants people to know that even requiring a signature won't necessarily protect you from package theft after his delivery was allegedly signed off by a stranger.
foxla.com
Woman arrested for allegedly running over man in her car intentionally
CYPRESS, Calif. - One person was killed Monday after police say a woman intentionally ran him over in her car, according to the Cypress Police Department. The incident happened on Sept. 25. Officers responded to calls for a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Graham Street near Oak Knoll Park around 8:30 p.m.
insideedition.com
Woman Robbed of Jewelry and Cash at Gunpoint as Witness Watched in Los Angeles
Frightening video shows a woman being robbed at gunpoint, while a witness can only watch helplessly. The LAPD says it happened around 11 a.m. in a public parking garage downtown. The manager of the building told KCBS that just weeks ago, another scary incident took place at the same shopping center. A group of suspects raided a jewelry store and smashed glass cases, hoping to rob the place. He says they were unable to break through. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
foxla.com
Amber Alert canceled for 15-year-old girl taken following deadly shooting of mother in Fontana
FONTANA, Calif. - An Amber Alert was canceled Tuesday for a 15-year-old girl abducted out of Fontana in San Bernardino County Monday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. CHP tweeted just after 11:30 a.m. that the Amber Alert for Savanna Graziano was deactivated, but did not provide any further details.
1 Woman Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Santa Ana (Santa Ana, CA)
According to the Santa Ana Police, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Santa Ana on Saturday. The crash happened on Santa Ana Boulevard near the 5 Freeway at around 5:30 a.m. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
