FARGO, North Dakota –- Family members say that Conner Erickson, who sustained a serious head injury during a football game earlier this month, is heading to Mayo Clinic Tuesday.The Brainerd high school football player was injured Sept. 9 during a game against Moorhead. "It has been a rough few days with little sleep for Conner while he has been trying to regulate his body temperature," family reported via Erickson's CaringBridge site. "He is battling and fighting through this and still showing improvement each day. Please pray for a smooth transition to rehab at Mayo."According to other recent updates, Erickson has been fighting through high fevers, little to no muscle response, and high blood pressure.RELATED: Brainerd high school senior suffers serious head injury during football gameHowever, there have been signs of hope as well. Late last week, Erickson wrote his name and smiled for the first time since his injury. He also took part in a physical therapy session, and can now sit on the edge of his bed with assistance. On Tuesday, Erickson will travel on a medical flight with his father. He will be transferred to Mayo's inpatient rehabilitation program.

BRAINERD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO