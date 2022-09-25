Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
LCWM tops Mankato Loyola in straight sets
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial volleyball team hosted Mankato Loyola Tuesday night. The Knights would go on to sweep the Crusaders and win 3-0.
KEYC
No. 14 Gustavus spoils Bethany Lutheran College’s home opener
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Bethany Lutheran College volleyball team played its home opener Tuesday against No. 14 Gustavus. Gustavus went on to win in straight sets, spoiling the Vikings’ home opener.
KEYC
Mankato East keeps winning streak alive against Albert Lea
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ soccer team put their perfect 11-0 record on the line against Albert Lea Tuesday. The Cougars would go on to win 8-0, with McKenzie Keller finishing the game with a hat trick. Mankato East will take on the New Ulm Eagles...
KEYC
MSU Mankato waives October application fees
Those looking for something to do today to get out of the office, or to grab a bite to eat, can join and meet members of the KEYC New Now family at the community block party on the South Central College lawn. KEYC News Now at 6 VOD. Updated: 9...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connor Erickson transferred to Mayo rehab program following head injury
FARGO, North Dakota –- Family members say that Conner Erickson, who sustained a serious head injury during a football game earlier this month, is heading to Mayo Clinic Tuesday.The Brainerd high school football player was injured Sept. 9 during a game against Moorhead. "It has been a rough few days with little sleep for Conner while he has been trying to regulate his body temperature," family reported via Erickson's CaringBridge site. "He is battling and fighting through this and still showing improvement each day. Please pray for a smooth transition to rehab at Mayo."According to other recent updates, Erickson has been fighting through high fevers, little to no muscle response, and high blood pressure.RELATED: Brainerd high school senior suffers serious head injury during football gameHowever, there have been signs of hope as well. Late last week, Erickson wrote his name and smiled for the first time since his injury. He also took part in a physical therapy session, and can now sit on the edge of his bed with assistance. On Tuesday, Erickson will travel on a medical flight with his father. He will be transferred to Mayo's inpatient rehabilitation program.
KEYC
Shell’s Brewery prepares for Oktoberfest
NEW ULM, Minn. (KTTC) – Oktoberfest is a staple in New Ulm. Shell’s Brewery hosts the event at it’s beautiful Minnesota location. Oktoberfest is Saturday, October 15th. If you haven’t been to the famous New Ulm brewery, you can find more information here, at the Shell’s Brewery website.
CentraCare Selling St. Benedict’s Community Facilities
ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is looking to sell off some of its central Minnesota properties. The organization is searching for a new owner to take over all of its St. Benedict’s Community facilities including care centers, assisted living facilities, and senior housing locations in Monticello, Sartell, and St. Cloud.
KEYC
Community Block Party at SCC promises food and fun
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Those looking for something to do today to get out of the office, or to grab a bite to eat, can join and meet members of the KEYC New Now family at the community block party on the South Central College lawn. The party goes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYC
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Tuesday Weather
The City of Mankato hosted a series of open houses Tuesday to discuss various affordable housing projects. Mike Sheely is one of three agriculture teachers for the Maple River School District, and he says that farm safety is one of the most important things to teach to the community, especially children in rural Minnesota.
KEYC
Mayo Clinic Health System turns 30
Mental health advocate Emma Benoit is returning to Mankato West and Mankato East High School to present her film, share her story, and help others find hope. Mankato Area Lions Clubs bring back its annual Diabetes Rally. Updated: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT. The goal of the fundraiser...
KEYC
Hundreds turn out for Community Block Party in North Mankato
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A community block party brought hundreds of people together at South Central College Tuesday in North Mankato. The event was co-hosted by SCC, the City of North Mankato and KEYC News Now. Attendees took in the sunshine with live music and lawn games, plus food...
KEYC
Albert Lea celebrates 8th annual entrepreneurial bridge event
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Tuesday Albert Lea will ring in their 8th annual entrepreneurial bridge event. The event is put on by Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation and Albert Lea Economic Development Agency. It allows anyone who wants to own their own business a networking opportunity with other entrepreneurs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why the Gophers aren't higher than 21 in the AP Top 25
Minnesota has entered the top 25 for the first time this season.
KEYC
Mankato’s Living Earth Center faces uncertain future
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Every week, volunteers for the Living Earth Center harvest fresh produce from Blue Earth County’s community farm in Mankato, and donate the produce to local food shelves and community programs. The work is part of an agreement with the county, the Living Earth Center runs...
KEYC
Man killed in fatal Hwy 22 tractor accident in Faribault County
FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Wells man died after a tractor accident on Highway 22. Last night, 70-year-old Michael Wegner was on a tractor, going northbound on Hwy 22. An SUV was also traveling northbound, when the two collided. The three passengers in the SUV have non-life threatening injuries,...
KEYC
Use caution on roads as harvest season begins
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - The United States is currently in the middle of harvest season, meaning that sights like tractors and combines on public roads will be more common than at other times of the year. Mike Sheely is one of three agriculture teachers for the Maple River School District,...
KEYC
Mental health advocate returns to Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says suicide is the third leading cause of death among young people in the U.S. ”That mental health is such a serious issue. There’s so many that are hurting, and they just need to know that there is hope and there are other choices,” Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus said.
Popular Luke Bryan Concert Brought 20,000 People To SE Minnesota (PHOTOS)
20,000 People Showed Up in Southeast Minnesota for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour. Saturday was an epic night in Southeast Minnesota. 20,000 people showed up in buses, limos, cars, and trucks. Lots and lots of trucks! If you were there and some random person walked up to you asking to take your photo, that might have been me. If you weren't at the concert or just want to relive the night again, I've got a few photos I took and photos from others that night below for you to enjoy...and get a glimpse of how a farm field turned into a massive concert venue for 20,000 people!
It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota
Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
kvsc.org
Canoe Capsizes Injuring Three Near St. Cloud
Early Monday morning a canoe that was carrying three people capsized and left all three in the water. The St. Cloud Fire Department says the incident occurred just south of St. Cloud at 3822 Clearwater Rd. near the Mississippi river. There were three rescue boats sent out to action and...
Comments / 0