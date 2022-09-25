Jordan Poyer OUT for Bills vs. Dolphins? Week 3: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Bills face the division rival Dolphins on Sunday in an early season AFC powerhouse matchup in Miami.

The Buffalo Bills travel south to face a resurgent Miami Dolphins team on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in an early-season division matchup. … with injury concerns mounting.

The latest? Safety Jordan Poyer will reportedly miss due to injury.

The Dolphins are 2-0, and already being spoken of as possible AFC contenders.

The Bills are coming off a short week after a 41-7 dominating win over the Titans on Monday Night Football, and look to extend a seven-game winning streak over the Dolphins.

"It's in the division,'' Bills receiver Stefon Diggs said, "so we got to get a win."

Buffalo's two wins have been statement victories over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and the Tennessee Titans, the No. 1 seed in the AFC a season ago.

The Bills are one of just six remaining undefeated teams in the league after two weeks and hope to continue that after a win on Sunday.

After the 41-7 win over Tennessee on Monday night, the Bills now have 20 straight wins by 10 or more points, matching an NFL record.

The Dolphins have flexed their offensive muscles recently and came back from 21 points down entering the fourth quarter against Baltimore in Week 2. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw six touchdown passes against two interceptions, and totaled 469 yards on 36-of-50 passing.

But the Miami defense has also shown up this season, allowing just 233 total rushing yards after two games.

"They always have a good defense, and that offense has come a long way," Stefon Diggs said. They got some real good pieces. They're explosive. It's definitely going to be another test for us.''

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson is “home after walking out of the hospital” on Tuesday after sustaining a neck injury in Monday night’s 41-7 win over the visiting Titans. But also problematic: Safety Micah Hyde (neck) is out for the year. And now Poyer (foot) is reportedly out for this game.

WHAT: Buffalo Bills (2-0) vs. Miami Dolphins (2-0)

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, 1 p.m. EST

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida (65,326)

RADIO: WGR550 (550 AM)

SPREAD: Buffalo Bills -5.5 (-110), Miami Dolphins +5.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 52.5 (o -118, u -100)

MONEYLINE: Bills -225, Titans +188

