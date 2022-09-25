ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taos, NM

Sculptures, paintings, wine, and more for bid at Harwood Museum of Art auction

By Laila Freeman
 3 days ago

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – An online auction is taking place at the beginning of October. Will there be something that catches your eye at the Harwood Museum Alliance Auction?

As a fundraiser , the Harwood Museum of Art is holding an online auction. The event starts on October 2 at 8 a.m., and it will feature sculptures, paintings, photographs, and more. Experiences and wines are also on the bidding list.

Bargain hunter scores 700-year-old medieval times document

Bidding will be closed on October 8 at 8 p.m. Proceeds from the event will be used to support the museum, which is located in Taos. Registration for the auction is available on the museum’s website.

