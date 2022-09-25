Sculptures, paintings, wine, and more for bid at Harwood Museum of Art auction

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – An online auction is taking place at the beginning of October. Will there be something that catches your eye at the Harwood Museum Alliance Auction?

As a fundraiser , the Harwood Museum of Art is holding an online auction. The event starts on October 2 at 8 a.m., and it will feature sculptures, paintings, photographs, and more. Experiences and wines are also on the bidding list.

Bidding will be closed on October 8 at 8 p.m. Proceeds from the event will be used to support the museum, which is located in Taos. Registration for the auction is available on the museum’s website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.