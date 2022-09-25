ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque church security guard killed while on the job; suspect in custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  A security guard was killed in the parking lot of the church he served in Friday night, and police have arrested a suspect in connection to it. Police arrested 35-year-old Marc Ward Saturday afternoon as a suspect in the murder case of 61-year-old Daniel Bourne. Bourne, a security guard with Calvary Church, was killed while on the job. Albuquerque police responded to the church at Osuna near Jefferson Friday shortly before 11 p.m., where they found Bourne dead in a nearby arroyo and noticed indications of him being dragged.

According to police, they said he was checking on a suspicious vehicle, but before all this, Bourne had sent his supervisor photos of a suspicious truck, including the license plates. Police tracked down Ward and took him into custody.

According to the criminal complaint, Ward was driving his father’s truck due to car issues with his own vehicle. Police alleged that they were able to find the truck on church security cameras at around 9:20 p.m., right around the time Bourne was last in contact with his supervisor about the suspicious truck.

Bourne served as a commander for the Bernalillo County Fire Rescue (BCFR) for 20 years, beginning in 1988 and retiring from BCFR in 2008.

His brothers in uniform remember him as a man with a legacy of faith and service. Lt Robert Arguelles said, “He was dedicated by his 20 years of service, but above and beyond that into retirement, he still tried to find ways to serve. He joined on as a member of Team Rubicon, which is a nonprofit which sends out rescue aid and efforts across the country.”

Marc Ward is no stranger to the law and has a history of domestic violence. Last month, Ward was arrested for violating a restraining order his ex-wife has on him.

Now, Calvary Church has set up an online fundraiser for the family of Daniel Bourne. If you would like to donate to that, the link is here .

rocketman33
3d ago

This is a direct result of someone losing thier life because of catch and release, will you or a member of your family be next? Stop this madness VOTE RED.

Enrique Cubillos
2d ago

Albuquerque was a great city to visit at one time now the city and state is a cesspool thanks to the dumocratic party

default-avatar
Vangie Martinez
2d ago

Another senseless death to lay at our brain dead Democrat and RINO Leaders. Remember Mr Bourne when voting in November 2022 hear in New Mexico and vote Grisham OUT as well as the other Democrats and RINO'S. It won't stop until they are removed from any seat in Office.

