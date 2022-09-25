CWE Extreme Heat Tour Complete Results 09.15-17.2022: CWE Championships, Jr. Heavyweight Championships, & More

As previously reported, WWE has been pursuing new designs to several title belts, and futher information has recently been uncovered (via Fightful Select). Sources indicate that at least three new sets of title belts have been completed and are currently in WWE’s possession. In addition to the description previously provided by Dan Beltzer, WWE sources report that additional design changes have been indicated, but information on what those might be is scant.

