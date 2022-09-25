Read full article on original website
Craig Kimbrel promise for Dodgers’ World Series run after getting demoted from closer role
The Los Angeles Dodgers were just one win away from setting a franchise wins record. Craig Kimbrel got the call in an extra-innings affair against the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately, the Dodgers will have to wait at least one more day to set the record as the 34-year-old’s struggles continued.
Aaron Judge shares true feelings over Blue Jays’ perfect strategy amid chase for 61st HR
It’s been decades in Aaron Judge years since the last time the New York Yankees slugger last hit a ball out of the park. There were expectations that he was finally going to get his 61st home run of the 2022 MLB season Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Toronto […] The post Aaron Judge shares true feelings over Blue Jays’ perfect strategy amid chase for 61st HR appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘This is just one step’: Albert Pujols gets real with Cardinals amid celebration for division title
The St. Louis Cardinals never die. After 15 straight seasons with a record over .500, the Cardinals are NL Central champions once again, their 12th since the Central divisions were added in 1994. With an 89-65 record, the Cardinals are eager to make noise in October and reclaim their former glory, and if there’s anyone […] The post ‘This is just one step’: Albert Pujols gets real with Cardinals amid celebration for division title appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers rumors: LA isn’t the ‘favorite’ to land Trea Turner as he hits free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers are, yet again, the best team in all of baseball with a 106-47 record. Despite losing Corey Seager and Max Scherzer over the offseason, the Dodgers just keep trucking along, as they remain incredibly stacked, led by star first baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Mookie Betts. So with shortstop Trea Turner’s […] The post Dodgers rumors: LA isn’t the ‘favorite’ to land Trea Turner as he hits free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Mets main X-Factor for 2022 MLB Playoffs
The New York Mets are still battling with the Atlanta Braves for the top spot in the National League East. They currently hold a one game lead, but that’s not an extremely comfortable lead, and it’s clear the stakes are huge. Whichever team wins the division will automatically advance to the National League Division Series, while the other will be forced to play in the Wild Card round.
‘This is your last run’: Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina receive emotional message from Oli Marmol after division title win
There’s still a very long way to go but the St. Louis Cardinals have just taken a big step closer to winning a World Series in the final season of the tandem of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. After the Cardinals officially locked up the National League Central division title with a 6-2 road win over the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday night, Cardinals manager Oli Marmol gave a touching message to the two veterans who are still in play for a fairytale ending to their legendary careers.
MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 9/27/2022
It is never too late in the season for some exciting inter-league action as the Arizona Diamondbacks travel to the Lone Star State to open up a mini-two game series as they take on the Houston Astros. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Diamondbacks-Astros prediction and pick will be made.
Sauce Gardner’s epic signature turned rookie card into never-before-seen 1-of-1
When it comes to the hobby, the rarer the sports card, the better. That’s why collectors are often flooded with reports of unique pulls breaking the market when it comes to hype and demand, much like what happened with LeBron James Triple Logoman recently. But among all of these cards, there are few more distinct than Sauce Gardner’s rookie card imprinted with an epic signature of his. We take a look below at what the New York Jets’ star did to make his card stand out from the rest.
Braves rookie Bryce Elder achieves extremely rare feat not seen before in over 3 decades
The Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 8-0 Monday night. In the process, rookie pitcher Bryce Elder accomplished a feat not seen by a Braves pitcher since the 1990 season. Elder pitched a full nine innings, allowing six hits and striking out six in the win. His complete game shutout...
