ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

BYU Football Adds FCS Team To Open 2024 Schedule

PROVO, Utah – The pieces continue to come together for future BYU football schedules. BYU has added a non-conference game to open the 2024 season. The Cougars will face the Southern Illinois Salukis in Provo on August 31, 2024. Southern Illinois competes in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

USU HC Blake Anderson: I Hate To See The BYU Rivalry Game Go

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State head coach Blake Anderson is sad to see the rivalry game with BYU go but it is giving him and his team more motivation going into Provo. For the final time in the foreseeable future, BYU and Utah State will square off in Provo on Thursday, September 29.
LOGAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan, UT
College Sports
Local
Utah College Sports
Logan, UT
Football
City
Logan, UT
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Logan, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Football
Provo, UT
Football
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Basketball’s Trevin Knell Out For Months After Shoulder Surgery

PROVO, Utah – The 2022-23 BYU basketball season opened up with practice on Monday, and the Cougars are already down one key player. Trevin Knell, the lone player remaining from Mark Pope’s first team in 2019-20, is sidelined with a rotator cuff injury. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard did...
PROVO, UT
CougsDaily

BYU Stays at 19 in New AP Poll

After a win over Wyoming, BYU stayed at no. 19 in the latest AP poll. The Cougars surpassed Arkansas in the rankings after the Razorbacks lost to Texas A&M, and they were leapfrogged by Texas A&M.  Three of BYU's 2022 opponents are ranked in the top 20. Arkansas, who travels to Provo ...
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lavell Edwards Stadium#State Of Utah#American Football#College Football#Utah State Loses#Unlv#Aggies#First Quarter#Rebels
Food & Wine

Drinking in Utah Is Surprisingly Great

On my first trip to Utah this summer, I sat down for dinner on a gorgeous sunny day at Kita, the ambitious, Japanese-inspired steakhouse at the Pendry Park City. As I ate fistfulls of fluffy milk bread smeared with sesame butter and studied the drink menu, unable to choose between sake, wine, or a cocktail. Then, my decision was made for me: a server carried the tiniest dirty martini I've ever seen to a nearby table.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Idaho State Journal

Goodbye Bessie: Decline of small dairies in northern Utah mirrors national trend

Cache Valley in northern Utah has long been a big name in dairy and cheese production, so it was fitting that it would be the site of a Guinness World Record mac-and-cheese dish this summer — 4,742 pounds of the gooey stuff mixed in a vat at the Schreiber Foods plant in Logan. But although cheese and dairy output here remain stronger than ever, changing economic conditions are leading to extinction of the small- to medium-sized dairies that made Cache County the state’s No. 1...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
nomadlawyer.org

Top Rated 7 Adventures Places To Visit In Ogden, Utah

Ogden has an abundance of attractions and activities for the whole family. The city is rich with history, local spas, gourmet restaurants, and downtown shopping. It also has a vibrant nightlife and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities in the foothills. Ogden is located near several world-class outdoor recreation trails, so you are sure to find something to enjoy.
OGDEN, UT
eastidahonews.com

Utah man recovering after falling 40 feet off a highway overpass

FARMINGTON, Utah (KSL TV) — A Farmington man suffered serious injuries after falling 40 feet from a highway overpass. Hayden Gurman was running on the south side of the street where you might think there could be a sidewalk on the other side of the barrier. Police believe that’s...
FARMINGTON, UT
ksl.com

8 places to view Utah's colorful foliage this fall, as recommended by KSL.com readers

SALT LAKE CITY — Earth returned to equinox Thursday evening in Utah, marking the beginning of the very colorful fall season. The state's mountains and valleys are already starting to shift into shades of yellow, orange and red, and more trees and plants will turn in the coming weeks. It's a perfect time to venture into Utah's outdoors because of all the wonderful gems out there, from Tony Grove to Big Cottonwood Canyon, Fishlake National Forest, Brian Head, and beyond.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

New Forward Party emerges in Utah to shake up 2-party system

SALT LAKE CITY — Local candidates for Utah government aim to shake up the two-party system in the state. The Forward Party emerged publicly in Utah on Monday at a meet-and-greet at Salt Lake City's Granite Library. Around 35 people showed up, asking questions of the newly represented candidates and mingling with them about their new initiative.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomes newest resident with birth of female giraffe calf

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomed its newest resident Saturday: a 6-foot-tall, 144-pound female giraffe calf. Stephanie, the zoo’s 4-year-old reticulated giraffe, gave birth to her first calf at 11:41 a.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo announced. The yet-to-be-named calf is the final offspring of Riley, a male giraffe and 17-year zoo resident who died in December 2021.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
dailyutahchronicle.com

Langley: The Utah Inland Port Authority Works Against Salt Lake Citizens

Heat waves, waning water sources and toxic dust have stoked anxieties here in the west. In Salt Lake City, record-breaking temperatures this month have made us all quite uncomfortable. For some, they’ve been deadly. Despite these trying times, the Utah state government has cleared construction for an inland port...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy