kslsports.com
BYU Football Adds FCS Team To Open 2024 Schedule
PROVO, Utah – The pieces continue to come together for future BYU football schedules. BYU has added a non-conference game to open the 2024 season. The Cougars will face the Southern Illinois Salukis in Provo on August 31, 2024. Southern Illinois competes in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The...
kslsports.com
USU HC Blake Anderson: I Hate To See The BYU Rivalry Game Go
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State head coach Blake Anderson is sad to see the rivalry game with BYU go but it is giving him and his team more motivation going into Provo. For the final time in the foreseeable future, BYU and Utah State will square off in Provo on Thursday, September 29.
Boise State’s Hank Bachmeier reportedly entering transfer portal. What could it mean for BYU and Utah State?
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to B.J. Rains of Bronco Sports Nation. Bachmeier is a four-year starter for the Broncos, who are off to a 2-2 start this season.
Kalani Sitake Provides Injury Updates During Monday's Press Conference
Several key players were out against Wyoming and other key players suffered injuries during the game
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball’s Trevin Knell Out For Months After Shoulder Surgery
PROVO, Utah – The 2022-23 BYU basketball season opened up with practice on Monday, and the Cougars are already down one key player. Trevin Knell, the lone player remaining from Mark Pope’s first team in 2019-20, is sidelined with a rotator cuff injury. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard did...
BYU’s young basketball team just got a little younger and less experienced — due to Trevin Knell’s injury
One of BYU’s returning guards that didn’t participate in Monday’s practice was Trevin Knell, who has undergone rotator cuff surgery.
What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Oregon State
Kyle Whittingham said the Utes will have their hands full with an outstanding Oregon State team this Saturday.
BYU Stays at 19 in New AP Poll
After a win over Wyoming, BYU stayed at no. 19 in the latest AP poll. The Cougars surpassed Arkansas in the rankings after the Razorbacks lost to Texas A&M, and they were leapfrogged by Texas A&M. Three of BYU's 2022 opponents are ranked in the top 20. Arkansas, who travels to Provo ...
BYU and Utah recruiting target Spencer Fano names his top 4
Did the Cougars and Utes make the cut for the 4-star Timpview High offensive tackle?
Spencer Fano, nation's No. 7 offensive tackle, down to BYU, Michigan, Oregon and Utah
The top offensive tackle in the West region just took a massive step forward in his recruitment. Timpview High School (Utah) four-star prospect Spencer Fano, the nation's No. 7 offensive tackle, holds 25 scholarship offers. But Sunday, the 6-foot-5, 270-pound lineman trimmed his list to four - BYU, ...
Mountain lion euthanized after attacking woman, causing minor injuries
A trail runner was attacked by a mountain lion Sunday morning in Millcreek Canyon, suffering minor injuries.
Food & Wine
Drinking in Utah Is Surprisingly Great
On my first trip to Utah this summer, I sat down for dinner on a gorgeous sunny day at Kita, the ambitious, Japanese-inspired steakhouse at the Pendry Park City. As I ate fistfulls of fluffy milk bread smeared with sesame butter and studied the drink menu, unable to choose between sake, wine, or a cocktail. Then, my decision was made for me: a server carried the tiniest dirty martini I've ever seen to a nearby table.
Goodbye Bessie: Decline of small dairies in northern Utah mirrors national trend
Cache Valley in northern Utah has long been a big name in dairy and cheese production, so it was fitting that it would be the site of a Guinness World Record mac-and-cheese dish this summer — 4,742 pounds of the gooey stuff mixed in a vat at the Schreiber Foods plant in Logan. But although cheese and dairy output here remain stronger than ever, changing economic conditions are leading to extinction of the small- to medium-sized dairies that made Cache County the state’s No. 1...
nomadlawyer.org
Top Rated 7 Adventures Places To Visit In Ogden, Utah
Ogden has an abundance of attractions and activities for the whole family. The city is rich with history, local spas, gourmet restaurants, and downtown shopping. It also has a vibrant nightlife and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities in the foothills. Ogden is located near several world-class outdoor recreation trails, so you are sure to find something to enjoy.
eastidahonews.com
Utah man recovering after falling 40 feet off a highway overpass
FARMINGTON, Utah (KSL TV) — A Farmington man suffered serious injuries after falling 40 feet from a highway overpass. Hayden Gurman was running on the south side of the street where you might think there could be a sidewalk on the other side of the barrier. Police believe that’s...
ksl.com
8 places to view Utah's colorful foliage this fall, as recommended by KSL.com readers
SALT LAKE CITY — Earth returned to equinox Thursday evening in Utah, marking the beginning of the very colorful fall season. The state's mountains and valleys are already starting to shift into shades of yellow, orange and red, and more trees and plants will turn in the coming weeks. It's a perfect time to venture into Utah's outdoors because of all the wonderful gems out there, from Tony Grove to Big Cottonwood Canyon, Fishlake National Forest, Brian Head, and beyond.
ksl.com
New Forward Party emerges in Utah to shake up 2-party system
SALT LAKE CITY — Local candidates for Utah government aim to shake up the two-party system in the state. The Forward Party emerged publicly in Utah on Monday at a meet-and-greet at Salt Lake City's Granite Library. Around 35 people showed up, asking questions of the newly represented candidates and mingling with them about their new initiative.
Gephardt Daily
Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomes newest resident with birth of female giraffe calf
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomed its newest resident Saturday: a 6-foot-tall, 144-pound female giraffe calf. Stephanie, the zoo’s 4-year-old reticulated giraffe, gave birth to her first calf at 11:41 a.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo announced. The yet-to-be-named calf is the final offspring of Riley, a male giraffe and 17-year zoo resident who died in December 2021.
ksl.com
Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett cancels Salt Lake show, citing 'health issues'
SALT LAKE CITY — Representatives of legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett announced Tuesday that his Oct. 10 show scheduled at Vivint Arena is one of five shows that are now canceled as a result of "health issues," including a brief hospitalization. "Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the...
dailyutahchronicle.com
Langley: The Utah Inland Port Authority Works Against Salt Lake Citizens
Heat waves, waning water sources and toxic dust have stoked anxieties here in the west. In Salt Lake City, record-breaking temperatures this month have made us all quite uncomfortable. For some, they’ve been deadly. Despite these trying times, the Utah state government has cleared construction for an inland port...
