New fines for using too much Madera County water
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to implement penalties for growers and farmers throughout the county who go over their allocated amount of water. The penalty would start at $100 per acre-foot of water starting in 2023 and gradually increase by $100 annually until it hits a $500 cap. […]
Annual Pistachio Party in Clovis this Friday
CLOVIS (KSEE/KGPE) – The Old Town Farmers Market and American Pistachio Party present their annual Pistachio Party celebration on Friday, September 30. This year marks the 11th anniversary of their event. The Pistachio Party will feature pistachio samplings and food demonstrations offered by the chefs at the Institute of Technology culinary school. As well as […]
mercedcountytimes.com
Silo Delivery To Castle
Merced County government officials and firefighters are giving a special thanks to the Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc. for making its largest (physical) donation ever to the Merced County Fire Department. This week, Hilmar Cheese donated a 30,000 gallon silo to the department’s Castle Training Center inside the Castle Commerce Center...
Prices at pump rise weeks before stimulus relief
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Gas prices are not only going up in the San Joaquin Valley, but they are rising in the state and the nation. AAA says the current average for a gallon of gas in Fresno is $5.67 a gallon. Gas prices in Fresno have risen by 23 cents since last week and 40 […]
sjvsun.com
Will Madera Co.’s SGMA rebellion offer blueprint – or warning – for reckoning with farm water restrictions, costs?
In front of a standing room only crowd, the Madera County supervisors met as the board of the Madera GSA on September 13, 2022, in the county office building. The key agenda item was consideration of penalties for growers who exceed their water allocations. Over a hundred farm workers and their families were on hand, coordinated by local labor contractors and grower Ralph Pistoresi.
Expansion project underway for Atwater ice rink
Preparations are underway to build a bigger and better community ice rink in Atwater after the success of last year's debut.
fresyes.com
The USS Fresno
We love history and Fresno certainly has a long one but did you know there were actually three US Navy ships named for Fresno?. The latest USS Fresno was a Newport-class tank landing ship. Construction began on December 16, 1967 at San Diego, California, by the National Steel & Shipbuilding Company. The USS Fresno launched on September 28, 1968, and was commissioned November 22, 1969.
ABC30 Central Valley
New Huckleberry's location opens in northwest Fresno
A new spot for breakfast and lunch is now open in northwest Fresno. Huckleberry's held its grand opening Monday morning on Shaw near Blythe.
ABC30 Central Valley
Gas rebate checks to start going out for California residents next week
After a 14-week stretch of prices declining, gas prices are on the rise once again nationwide and here in California. But now, relief is on the way.
My review of Sakura Chaya Japanese Steak House in Clovis
Patti and I went to Sakura the other night after an afternoon of smelling the aromas from another local Japanese steak house. We were out in front but too late for lunch, so we figured we would go for dinner at Sakura.
Retired Fresno teacher breaks ground on new school building in Uganda
A retired Fresno Unified teacher was raising funds to build a school in Africa. The dream is now becoming a reality for Mr. O's home village in Uganda.
Fresno furniture store closing after 30 years in business
Oak and Sofa Liquidators has signage up that says it's having a "going out of business sale."
Large debris fire fills air with burning toxins
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/ KGPE) – A large plume of black smoke could be seen far into the distance on Sunday afternoon. The smoke was from a fire at a recycling plant on Chestnut Avenue near North Avenue. According to Fresno County Fire, firefighters were dispatched to the fire sometime after 2 p.m. Officials said […]
This local college’s marching band is invited to the Rose Parade
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band has been invited to the 134th Rose Parade that will take place on Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena. This event is well known as a New Year’s Day tradition for millions of people around the world. And it counts with 935 volunteer members, 80,000 hours […]
AdWeek
Brianna Mellon Leaving Fresno ABC Station KFSN
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Fresno sports anchor Brianna Mellon is leaving ABC owned station KFSN after three years. Mellon joined the station in 2019. She said...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Motorcyclist Killed In Yosemite Junction Crash
Update at 11:15am: The CHP has now released the name of the Turlock motorcyclist who was killed in Sunday’s crash at the Highway 108/120 Yosemite Junction. He is 59-year-old Ruben Prusso. The earlier story can be found below:. Original story posted at 11am: Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP...
6 homicides in 1 weekend in Fresno County: ‘People are so evil’
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police and the sheriff’s office are investigating multiple homicides including finding the killer who shot an 18-year-old mother and her three-week-old daughter. Authorities are still interviewing witnesses and trying to retrieve surveillance video. Neighbors we spoke to are shaken, seeing the tragedy happening across the valley. “You never know you […]
yourcentralvalley.com
K9 uncovers over $100K in Merced traffic stop
MERCED, Calif ( ) – The California Highway Patrol says it uncovered more than $100,000 in the Merced area that officers believe was going to be used in the black market. Investigators say during a routine traffic stop the driver and passenger in a white Subaru showed signs of illegal activity.
KMPH.com
Life becomes more complicated for Fresno family after their car is stolen and wrecked
A Fresno family is still feeling the pain from four juvenile joy riders who stole their car and crashed it in Clovis. They're now down to one car and are scrambling to get the kids to daycare and make it to their jobs on time. Four teenagers took the Caldwell...
KMPH.com
Burglary suspects arrested after house set on fire in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people have been arrested after a house was burglarized and set on fire late Sunday night in Fresno County. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 11000 block of South Mendocino, just outside of Selma, after homeowners called reporting a possible break-in.
