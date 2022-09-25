ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

YourCentralValley.com

New fines for using too much Madera County water

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to implement penalties for growers and farmers throughout the county who go over their allocated amount of water. The penalty would start at $100 per acre-foot of water starting in 2023 and gradually increase by $100 annually until it hits a $500 cap. […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Annual Pistachio Party in Clovis this Friday

CLOVIS (KSEE/KGPE) – The Old Town Farmers Market and American Pistachio Party present their annual Pistachio Party celebration on Friday, September 30. This year marks the 11th anniversary of their event. The Pistachio Party will feature pistachio samplings and food demonstrations offered by the chefs at the Institute of Technology culinary school. As well as […]
CLOVIS, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Silo Delivery To Castle

Merced County government officials and firefighters are giving a special thanks to the Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc. for making its largest (physical) donation ever to the Merced County Fire Department. This week, Hilmar Cheese donated a 30,000 gallon silo to the department’s Castle Training Center inside the Castle Commerce Center...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
sjvsun.com

Will Madera Co.’s SGMA rebellion offer blueprint – or warning – for reckoning with farm water restrictions, costs?

In front of a standing room only crowd, the Madera County supervisors met as the board of the Madera GSA on September 13, 2022, in the county office building. The key agenda item was consideration of penalties for growers who exceed their water allocations. Over a hundred farm workers and their families were on hand, coordinated by local labor contractors and grower Ralph Pistoresi.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
fresyes.com

The USS Fresno

We love history and Fresno certainly has a long one but did you know there were actually three US Navy ships named for Fresno?. The latest USS Fresno was a Newport-class tank landing ship. Construction began on December 16, 1967 at San Diego, California, by the National Steel & Shipbuilding Company. The USS Fresno launched on September 28, 1968, and was commissioned November 22, 1969.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Large debris fire fills air with burning toxins

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/ KGPE) – A large plume of black smoke could be seen far into the distance on Sunday afternoon. The smoke was from a fire at a recycling plant on Chestnut Avenue near North Avenue. According to Fresno County Fire, firefighters were dispatched to the fire sometime after 2 p.m. Officials said […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
AdWeek

Brianna Mellon Leaving Fresno ABC Station KFSN

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Fresno sports anchor Brianna Mellon is leaving ABC owned station KFSN after three years. Mellon joined the station in 2019. She said...
FRESNO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Motorcyclist Killed In Yosemite Junction Crash

Update at 11:15am: The CHP has now released the name of the Turlock motorcyclist who was killed in Sunday’s crash at the Highway 108/120 Yosemite Junction. He is 59-year-old Ruben Prusso. The earlier story can be found below:. Original story posted at 11am: Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP...
TURLOCK, CA
YourCentralValley.com

6 homicides in 1 weekend in Fresno County: ‘People are so evil’

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police and the sheriff’s office are investigating multiple homicides including finding the killer who shot an 18-year-old mother and her three-week-old daughter. Authorities are still interviewing witnesses and trying to retrieve surveillance video. Neighbors we spoke to are shaken, seeing the tragedy happening across the valley. “You never know you […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

K9 uncovers over $100K in Merced traffic stop

MERCED, Calif ( ) – The California Highway Patrol says it uncovered more than $100,000 in the Merced area that officers believe was going to be used in the black market. Investigators say during a routine traffic stop the driver and passenger in a white Subaru showed signs of illegal activity.
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Burglary suspects arrested after house set on fire in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people have been arrested after a house was burglarized and set on fire late Sunday night in Fresno County. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 11000 block of South Mendocino, just outside of Selma, after homeowners called reporting a possible break-in.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

