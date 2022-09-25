ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

411mania.com

Mickie James Praises Promo Ability of Eddie Kingston

In a tweet over the weekend, Mickie James praised the promo ability of Eddie Kingston leading up to his match with Sammy Guevera on AEW Rampage. She wrote: “I just watched this promo from Eddie Kingston to Sammy and it had me on the edge of my seat & emotional. It made me feel. Every word he was saying I was there with him. That’s not an easy task anymore. He’s always been incredible but now he’s truly on another level. That’s all.”
411mania.com

GCW Planet Death Results 9.26.22: Ultraviolent Title Match, More

GCW held their Planet Death show on Monday featuring an Ultraviolent Championship match between Rina Yamashita and Mance Warner, plus more. You can see the full results from the Tokyo, Japan show below, per Cagematch:. * Scramble Match: Jordan Oliver def. Jimmy Lloyd, Joey Janela, Kikutaro, Nick Wayne, and Toshiyuki...
Adam Knight
411mania.com

WWE Cancels Sunday Stunner Event in Arizona

– PWInsider reports that WWE has canceled the Sunday Stunner event slated for Sunday, October 16 in Prescott Valley, Arizona at the Findlay Toyota Center. According to the report, fans who purchased tickets to the event will receive refunds for their tickets. The event was scheduled to be WWE’s first...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
411mania.com

Bianca Belair Shows Off Busted Lip From WWE Raw, Bayley Responds

– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair tweeted out a photo of her lip being busted and swollen from her match with Iyo Sky last night on Raw. Bianca Belair wrote, “Had to get EXTREME with @Iyo_SkyWWE tonight, since @itsBayleyWWE always has one of her birds do HER work. #WWERaw #ExtremeRules”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
411mania.com

The Bloodline Set For WWE Raw Season Premiere In Two Weeks

The Bloodline is set to appear on the season premiere of WWE Raw in two weeks. It was announced during tonight’s Raw that the full Bloodline will appear on the October 10th episode, which is billed as the season premiere of the show. The updated lineup for the episode...
411mania.com

WWE Postpones Weekend NXT Live Events Due to Hurricane Ian

– Per PWInsider, WWE has announced that this weekend’s NXT live events scheduled for Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1 in Florida have been postponed due to Hurricane Ian. You can see the announcement WWE issued below:. NXT UNIVERSE. Due to Hurricane Ian, the WWE NXT LIVE events...
DADE CITY, FL
411mania.com

Latest Details On New WWE Title Belt Designs

As previously reported, WWE has been pursuing new designs to several title belts, and futher information has recently been uncovered (via Fightful Select). Sources indicate that at least three new sets of title belts have been completed and are currently in WWE’s possession. In addition to the description previously provided by Dan Beltzer, WWE sources report that additional design changes have been indicated, but information on what those might be is scant.
411mania.com

Streaming Additions Announced For WWE Network & Peacock This Week

WWE announced the following lineup of programs available on Peacock and WWE Network this week, including new episodes of NXT and NXT Level Up. You can see the full announcement with the schedule below:. This Week’s Schedule. ** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network. Monday, Sept....
411mania.com

ProSouth Wrestling Battle Rumble Results: ProSouth Title Changes Hands, More

ProSouth Wrestling Battle Rumble took place on Friday and saw a new champion crowned. You can see the results below courtesy of Fightful, along with the full video of the show:. * Team CMD (Cabana Man Dan, Roma Miller, Tyrese Murphy, and Dorian) defeated Team Eriks (Marcus Eriks, Shane Mako,...
411mania.com

Jimmy Korderas Recalls How the WWE Royal Rumble 2005 Finish Was Supposed to End

– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recalled the finish to the Royal Rumble match at the 2005 event, where both John Cena and Batista went over the top rope at much the same time. This led to an improvised finish with Vince McMahon coming out and inadvertently tearing both of his quad muscles. Below are some highlights of Korderas discussing the finish:
411mania.com

WWE Smackdown Rating Spikes, Audience Hits 2.5 Million For First Time Since 2020

Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw the rating jump and the total audience hit 2.5 million for the first time in almost two years. Friday night’s show brought in a 0.63 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.535 million viewers, up 26% and 14.6% respectively from the previous week’s 0.50 demo rating and audience of 2.212 million.
411mania.com

Candice LeRae Returns To WWE, Picks Up Win on Raw

Candice LeRae is back in WWE and on the main roster, making her return on tonight’s episode of Raw. LeRae, who has been off screen since last July, came out as a surprise opponent of Nikki ASH. LeRae picked up the win, as you can see below. LeRae stepped...
411mania.com

Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 9.27.22

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas as usual, and I hope you’re all doing pretty well. We’re gonna have a Pub Rules Match (whatever that is) on tonight’s show, as Briggs and Jensen will take on Gallus in the special stipulation match, while Wes Lee and Tony D’Angelo will do battle for a spot in the NXT North American Championship match at Halloween Havoc. Plus, Brutus Creed will take on Damon Kemp and Nikkita Lyons battles Kayden Carter, while Cameron Grimes faces Joe Gacy at last. It’s not the most exciting card, but there should hopefully be some fun action and hijinks at least.
WWE

