Aurora, CO

Comments / 11

Catherine Vau
2d ago

I am ever so grateful to hear our military above and around our community. 911 was so quiet and changed this incredible country forever.Thank you our incredible military for watching over us 🇺🇸 keep flying. I love the noise of our military...

penny lynn
3d ago

Dang, a jet went over my house today so low, loud and fast I almost missed seeing it! USA!!!!

9NEWS

Recycle old electronics at e-cycling event in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The city of Aurora will host its next 2022 e-cycling event at Techno Rescue through Saturday. Techno Rescue, the city's e-cycling partner, will begin accepting old electronics at discounted pricing beginning Monday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
AURORA, CO
5280.com

An Inside Look at Aurora’s Upcoming La Plaza Marketplace

For the past two years, a maze of food trucks and dining tents has attracted thousands to the corner of East Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road. The assembly began during the early days of the pandemic and acquainted diners with a diversity of culinary experiences from various regions of Mexico to El Salvador, Honduras, Columbia, and Venezuela. Vendors serve (on their own schedules) throughout the week, with the weekends offering the most options and largest crowds.
AURORA, CO
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Vanished In Colorado: Where Are They?

On June 2, 1996, Katherine Joy Allen contacted a relative and said she needed help because someone was after her. 42-year-old Katherine Joy Allen promised her daughter she would attend her graduation later the same month. Katherine never arrived at the ceremony. She was living at the Ahwahnee Motel in the 8500 block of East Colfax Avenue in Denver, Colorado. Katherine was last seen on June 12, 1996. She has never been seen or heard from again.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Wienermobile rolls into Colorado: When and where you can see it

PARKER, Colo. — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Mile High City. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver regional transportation plan shifts focus away from solving highway congestion

More than $206 million in transportation funding in metro Denver is being allocated for “multimodal” projects — and away from highway widening and improvements. The Denver Regional Council of Governments approved a suite of amendments to the region’s long-range transportation plan Thursday to comply with new state rules on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from transportation.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Another Australian company tabs Denver for HQ

Another Australian company has decided to establish a presence in Denver. Melbourne-based Preezie, which is a retail software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, chose Denver to launch its North American headquarters, confirmed co-founder and CEO Quoc Nguyen. “The primary goal was to base ourselves in a city with an abundance of talent,” Nguyen...
DENVER, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
COLORADO STATE
highlandsranchherald.net

Highlands Ranch man faces child assault allegations

A Highlands Ranch man is under investigation for allegations of child assault in Douglas County, Denver and Aurora. Joseph Spector, 44, is facing multiple charges of child sexual assault for incidents in Denver and Aurora, as well as two open investigations for potential crimes against children in Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s office.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
KDVR.com

57 cars stolen during large auto theft schemes across Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say suspects in two auto theft schemes stole more than 50 vehicles from northern Colorado and metro Denver. From April until June 2021, Greeley Police Department, Windsor Police Department and Loveland Police Department began investigating an auto theft scheme targeting northern Colorado car dealerships. Police called the investigation “The Endless Test-Drive” case.
DENVER, CO

