1 injured in downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting in downtown Charleston.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the shooting took place at the Bridgeview Apartments around 10:00 p.m.

One victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

There is no information about a suspect.

