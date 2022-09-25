1 injured in downtown Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting in downtown Charleston.
According to the Charleston Police Department, the shooting took place at the Bridgeview Apartments around 10:00 p.m.
One victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
There is no information about a suspect.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.
Comments / 0