ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Phillies place Hand on IL, bring up former All-Star from Triple A

One of the Phillies' high-leverage relievers hit the shelf just before their final home game of the regular season Sunday as Brad Hand was placed on the 15-day injured list with left elbow tendinitis. Veteran reliever Chris Devenski had his contract selected from Triple A to join the Phillies' active...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Washington State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Houston, PA
City
Washington, PA
Yardbarker

The Dodgers Have Set A New All-Time MLB Record

With a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched the top seed in the National League. The best record in baseball is still in play, but they’ll have home-field advantage through at least the NLCS. Los Angeles took advantage of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees considering designating Aroldis Chapman for assignment, per report

The New York Yankees are "at least contemplating" designating left-handed reliever Aroldis Chapman for assignment, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The Yankees' decision boils down to whether or not they think Chapman's mechanical woes can be corrected over the next week -- and then if they'd be willing to carry him on their postseason roster.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Comparing the St. Louis Cardinals lineup to playoff teams

Heading into the 2022 postseason, how does the Cardinals lineup stack up against NL Contenders?. The St. Louis Cardinals are close to clinching the NL Central division title and a trip to the postseason. St. Louis has seen their World Series odds rise during the second half of the season as they caught fire over the last few months. The team’s strongest unit for most of the season has been the lineup, that ranks top 5 in MLB in runs scored, OPS, and OBP, as well as top 10 in most other categories.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seranthony Domínguez
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Kyle Wright
Person
Joe Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phils#Road Trip#Phillies Beat#Nl#Mvp
MLB

Brewers gain 1 game in WC after 3-1 road trip

CINCINNATI – The Brewers have very little room for error, and with each loss from here on out, their situation becomes just that much more dire. On a Sunday afternoon where the Padres -- one of the two teams ahead of Milwaukee in the NL Wild Card chase -- claimed victory, the Brewers fell to the Reds, 2-1, in their series finale at Great American Ball Park. Despite leaving town winning three of four games, the club is just a game up in the standings from prior to Thursday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

Why talent wasn’t enough for White Sox

CHICAGO -- I was wrong. Those three words are easy for me to write because I rarely, if ever, make a mistake. (Pause for those who know me to stop laughing. Or those who don’t know me. Or those who will know me.) But in my Newsletter from Sept....
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB

'This team has a lot of fight': Upcoming road trip crucial for O's

BALTIMORE -- The next time the Orioles play at home, a three-game set against the Blue Jays to close their regular season, it’s not clear what type of team they’ll be. They could be a postseason team, though the odds remain against them. Or they could be eliminated, their valiant come-from-nowhere efforts short of the ultimate prize.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

'Top player for a reason': Acuña lifts Braves in NL East hunt

PHILADELPHIA -- Memories of last year’s postseason celebrations were stirred as the jubilant screams were heard outside the Braves' clubhouse following an 8-7 win in 11 innings over the Phillies on Sunday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. “This is a fun team,” Braves center fielder Michael Harris II said....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

For starters: Cubs' rotation thriving down the stretch

PITTSBURGH -- The Cubs' rotation has quietly ranked among the best in baseball over the past two-plus months. Look no further than the starting pitching ERA leaderboard during the second half. Four of the top five teams with the best rotation ERA since the All-Star break are ticketed for the...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Mariners end forgettable trip on low note

KANSAS CITY -- This road trip couldn’t end soon enough for the Mariners. What was already a trip to forget spiraled into losing a nine-run lead in the sixth inning and falling to the Royals, 13-12, on Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. Seattle heads home after an abysmal 10-game...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy