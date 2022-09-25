Read full article on original website
Stephen F. Austin’s football team scored a record-breaking 98 points without even playing a full game
DALLAS — It was a football game with a basketball-like score. At least for one of the teams. Stephen F. Austin State University put up 98 points against Warner University on Saturday in Nacogdoches, Tex. Warner missed one field goal. Another attempt was blocked. And Warner could not get...
Look: College Football Coach Reacts To Team Losing 98-0
Over the weekend, the Stephen F. Austin football team defeated Warner by a final score of 98-0. No, that's not a misprint. The two teams were part of one of the most lop-sided games in the history of college football. Despite the nearly triple-digit loss, Wagner head coach Dialleo Burks...
Something Rare and Wonderful Happened AFTER SFA’s Football Game
Saturday night, at the SFA Football game at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, I witnessed something truly exceptional. Believe it or not, I'm not referring to the historic 98-0 blowout win over Warner. Granted, that was remarkable in its own right, but this event happened AFTER the football game. I...
Tik Tok Video About SFA’s Epic Blowout Win Has 3 Million Views
Saturday night, the Stephen F. Austin State University football team broke numerous records on their way to a historic victory over a team from Florida. The Lumberjacks defeated the Warner Royals from Lake Wales, 98-0. As hard as it is to believe, the score could have easily been much worse.
KLTV
Injured Troup football player continues to make progress
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury continues to make progress at the hospital, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. Reid is recovering at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler following his injury on...
3 East Texas schools receive 2022 College Success Awards
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three East Texas schools received 2022 College Success Awards. All three of the University of Texas at Tyler Academy charter schools were selected for this honor because they effectively prepared their students for college. They have campuses in Tyler, Longview and Palestine. UT Tyler Academy was on the list alongside 164 […]
messenger-news.com
Houston County Museum Hidden Gem Right in Our Midst
HOUSTON COUNTY – Ask most locals about the Houston County museum and they will tell you exactly where it is – the old Crockett train station. They will probably advise you to go: a lot of history there. Many Houston County residents – if not most – have never been there themselves.
Is Visiting The Bulldog Bed & Breakfast In Kilgore, Texas Worth It?
It has one of the most charming downtown areas in all of East Texas and it's full of history and discovery. Visiting downtown Kilgore, Texas you can get lost in learning about the oil boom and the history of this small East Texas town thanks to the East Texas Oil Museum. There's more to Kilgore too, you can check out the Texas Museum of Broadcasting & Communication, the Rangerette Showcase and Museum, Kilgore College and so many other charming locations to visit and learn about.
74-Year-Old Lucy Geishaker Died In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lufkin (Lufkin, TX)
According to the police, a multi-vehicle collision was reported on Thursday afternoon. Officials reported that 74-year-old Lucy Geishaker was pronounced dead at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
‘CannaBus’ making a stop in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – One of three state-licensed medical marijuana companies is visiting East Texas soon. “Goodblend” is visiting Nacogdoches with their “CannaBus” on Oct. 12. The business is one of only three state-licensed medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas. The company offers the widest selection of medicinal cannabis products in Texas, according to goodblend’s website. […]
You Would Be Living the Dream in this Henderson, Texas Home
As I continue to dream about homes that are way out of my price range, I found this place in Henderson, Texas and it made my jaw drop immediately. This place looks like a resort perfectly situated on a nice lake in East Texas. If I was lucky enough to win the lottery, I would be purchasing this beautiful home and property as soon as I cashed the check, you have to look at the photos below they are stunning.
scttx.com
Bruton Crowned 2022 Timpson High School Homecoming Queen
September 25, 2022 - (Photo Album) - Allona Bruton was crowned the 2022 Timpson Homecoming Queen this past Friday, September 23 as the Bears took on the Grapeland Sandies. Crowning Bruton was 2021 Homecoming Queen Allison Smithheart. The Timpson Bears won the 2022 Homecoming game against the Sandies, 67-6.
The East Texas State Fair livestock show is bigger than ever
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s opening day of the East Texas State Fair and yearly livestock show. For some the fair is about the food or attractions for others it’s a time to show off their hard work. For 14-year-old Brooklin Logan and 10-year-old Gracie Soel from Rusk County, showing livestock is their passion. “I […]
Two Texas Girls Plot To Murder Their Families and Run Away
A few weeks ago, a Parker county girl had connected with another girl from Lufkin. The two girls exchanged conversations and soon, they began making plans for a future event. The two girls began to formulate a deadly plan. The two created a plan to kill their families and pets, then run away. According to investigators, the Parker County girl planned to shoot her family and pets, then drive to Lufkin, pick up her friend, and take off to Georgia.
This Hidden Park In Texas Will Have The Most Brilliant Fall Foliage Soon (PHOTOS)
If the recent taste of cooler temperatures across Texas haven gotten you even more excited for the Fall season approaching, then you might enjoy this hidden gem of a park in the eastern part of the state. Tucked inside Sam Houston State University's campus in Nacogdoches, TX is the Ruby...
kjas.com
One dead following an accident on Hwy 190 in Tyler County
One person is dead following an accident that occurred on Highway 190 in Tyler County on Tuesday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 10:00, about midway between Dam B and Woodville. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark, a 2017 Kenworth truck was pulling a trailer loaded...
East Texas officials searching for young woman for welfare check
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday they are seeking the whereabouts of Denise Garrett for a welfare check. Officials describe her as a 28-year-old black female, 5’8″ tall and approximately 165 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. According to the sheriff’s office, Garrett is from Center but […]
KSLA
1 killed, 5 injured in Sabine Parish wreck
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Several unrestrained people, including children, were involved in a fatal head-on collision in Sabine Parish. On Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police (LSP) responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. When they arrived, they learned the crash had claimed the life of 21-year-old Joseph Hogan, of Hemphill, Texas.
PHOTOS: Rusk county crews fight 3 ‘back-to-back’ fires
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews in Rusk County have worked three back-to-back fires on Monday in the south portion of the county, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Laneville Fire Department, Mount Enterprise Fire Department and Reklaw Fire Department all responded to the blazes, Rusk County OEM said. Although Rusk County […]
