Daily Iowan
‘I knew he was there with me tonight’: Iowa football’s Leshon Williams honors late father with touchdown at Rutgers
Iowa football running back Leshon Williams scored the Hawkeyes’ first offensive touchdown of the game against Rutgers on Saturday night. And that touchdown, he said, was in honor of his late father. Williams ran into the end zone untouched after avoiding a defender on a 2-yard play. After he...
Daily Iowan
Iowa volleyball’s Bailey Ortega embodies walk-on mentality
Hawkeye junior setter Bailey Ortega has looked up to and modeled her game after Iowa volleyball players since she was a kid. Now in the Black and Gold herself, Ortega is inspiring others on and off the court. The Davenport, Iowa, native was a two-time team captain and four-time all-conference...
Florida 3-star DB decommits from Rutgers on heels of home loss to Iowa Hawkeyes
Greg Schiano is down one of his 18 class of 2023 football commits coming off a 27-10 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes at SHI Stadium on Saturday as Florida three-star defensive back Jason Duclona — a priority recruit who recently received offers from UCF and Mississippi State — announced his decommitment from the program over Twitter on Monday.
Daily Iowan
Iowa volleyball ousted by No. 11 Purdue
Iowa volleyball dropped its match against No.11 Purdue, 3-1, on Sunday inside Xtream Arena. The Boilermakers, who came off a straight-set victory against No. 8 Minnesota on Friday, have now won their last nine matchups against the Hawkeyes, leading the all-time series, 32-10. Iowa fell to 6-7 on the season...
Daily Iowan
Fifth-year transfer Anya Lamoreaux embraces the challenge of tennis
Even though she played six different sports growing up, Anya Lamoreaux was bored. Having participated in gymnastics, cheerleading, softball, dance, track, and even synchronized swimming, none of these sports stuck out to her. When Lamoreaux tried tennis for the first time, it was the difficulty that drew her in. “At...
The Jeep Store Shore Sports Network Football Top 10 for Sept. 27
Questions about several division races were answered and upsets were on display once again in Week 4. For the second straight week, three new teams will enter The Jeep Shore Shore Sports Network Football Top 10. Red Bank Catholic solidified its grip on the No. 1 spot with a victory...
New Jersey HS football player suffers neck injury during game, principal says
HOLMDEL, New Jersey (PIX11) — A two-way football player at St. John Vianney High School in New Jersey suffered a neck injury during a football game Friday night in Holmdel, according to the school principal. Senior Aaron Van Trease, who plays quarterback and safety, suffered the injury during the first quarter against Manasquan. Van Trease […]
Daily Iowan
Gov. candidate Deidre DeJear speaks on the importance of addressing the needs of all Iowans
Iowa Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear expressed the importance of health care access and education in Iowa at a University Democrats at Iowa town hall on Monday with 42 days until the midterm election. “We heard the issue of mental health care,” DeJear said. “We heard the issue of education....
Daily Iowan
Iowa’s public universities report a decline in conduct violations on campus
Iowa’s three public universities reported conduct violations and criminal offenses decreased over the past year at the state Board of Regents meeting on Sept. 14. At the meeting, student life representatives from the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the University of Northern Iowa agreed conduct numbers have gone down, partially crediting the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on student behavior.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Deidre DeJear visits UI campus
Iowa Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear spoke to University of Iowa students and Iowa City community members at the Iowa Memorial Union on Monday. The University Democrats at Iowa hosted the town hall for DeJear. DeJear spoke on education and health care access in Iowa. “Our children have had access...
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville native becomes an abbott
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Benedictine monk Augustine J. Curley was recently blessed as the third abbot at St. Mary’s Abbey in Newark during a Mass celebrated by Cardinal Joseph Tobin. Curley grew up in Belleville and graduated from St. Peter’s School in 1970, along with his twin sister, Cathy, who is seen with him after the Mass celebrated at the Cathedral Basilica in Newark. He has served the abbey and St. Benedict Preparatory High School in several capacities ever since joining the Order of St. Benedict in 1982. Also in the photo are the Rev. Ivan Sciberras, pastor at St. Peter’s, and the Rev. David Hinojosa, parochial vicar.
Daily Iowan
University of Iowa takes on $56.2 million in campus, UIHC capital improvements
The University of Iowa will work on five capital projects that will improve on-campus laboratories and replace hospital equipment and emergency generators. Rod Lehnertz, UI senior vice president for finance and operations, said at the Sept. 15 regents meeting that all projects combined will cost an estimated $56.2 million. The projects are set to be completed between 2023-25.
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
Daily Iowan
DITV: UI College of Education is Offering Different Ways to Become Teachers
The University of Iowa’s College of Education is offering a way for more people to become teachers. DITV News Reporter Reagan Wilson has more.
Daily Iowan
UI students worry about high costs of living, tuition increases
The reality of rising costs and debt is all too familiar for University of Iowa fourth-year student Jarod Valencia-Cheng, who has paid out-of-state tuition ever since they moved from Maryland to Iowa City to study creative writing. “Every year I have watched those tuition fees go up and up,” Valencia-Cheng...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange firefighter receives promotion to rank of captain
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Firefighter John Casiero was promoted to the rank of captain at the West Orange Township Council meeting on Sept. 20. He was sworn in by Mayor Robert D. Parisi while his wife, Jaclyn, held the Bible during the brief ceremony with family and friends in attendance. Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio presented the traditional congratulatory bouquet of flowers to Casiero’s wife, who subsequently posed with their 4-year-old daughter, Amelia, looking on.
‘Hub City’ train station to get $49M upgrade. Murphy says it will be a ‘point of pride.’
Surrounded by the city’s ever-growing skyline, Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday painted New Brunswick as a place enjoying an ongoing renaissance — home not just to Rutgers University, Johnson & Johnson, a medical school, and theater but a slew of new buildings and projects. Still, Murphy noted, anyone...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City UNESCO City of Literature’s 2022 Book Festival to put big ideas and local authors into the spotlight
Iowa City’s contributions to literature are innumerable and brilliant. Renowned writers have found inspiration and support in Iowa City, and institutions dedicated to the pursuit of literature thrive here. To celebrate and honor Iowa City’s importance to the literary community, UNESCO sponsors the annual Iowa City Book Festival.
Daily Iowan
UI Center for Inclusive Academic Excellence displays Iowa youth’s art
The University of Iowa Latinx Youth Summit on Sept. 23 promoted the theme of “Bienestar, Salud, y Sabiduria: Supporting Youth Wellbeing” with a new competition that encourages students to respond to the prompt with a piece of artwork. This year’s winner is an art piece from Ariana at...
