PHILADELPHIA -- Sunday doesn't have to be the Phillies' final Citizens Bank Park moment in 2022. They can come back here. They can change it. They lost to the Braves in 11 innings on Sunday, 8-7, to drop their final home game of the season. The Phillies' magic number to clinch their first postseason appearance since 2011 is eight with 10 games to play. If the Phils go just 5-5 the rest of the way to finish 88-74, the Brewers need to go 7-2 to finish 89-73 to knock Philadelphia from the third NL Wild Card spot.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO