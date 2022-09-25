Read full article on original website
The best baseball players born on Sept. 27
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Sept. 27. So that whole disclaimer above about this list being subjective? You can forget that for the top spot. It is indisputable that honor belongs to one person: Michael Jack Schmidt.
Playoff-hopeful Phils 'locked in' for season-ending 10-game trip
PHILADELPHIA -- Sunday doesn't have to be the Phillies' final Citizens Bank Park moment in 2022. They can come back here. They can change it. They lost to the Braves in 11 innings on Sunday, 8-7, to drop their final home game of the season. The Phillies' magic number to clinch their first postseason appearance since 2011 is eight with 10 games to play. If the Phils go just 5-5 the rest of the way to finish 88-74, the Brewers need to go 7-2 to finish 89-73 to knock Philadelphia from the third NL Wild Card spot.
Brewers gain 1 game in WC after 3-1 road trip
CINCINNATI – The Brewers have very little room for error, and with each loss from here on out, their situation becomes just that much more dire. On a Sunday afternoon where the Padres -- one of the two teams ahead of Milwaukee in the NL Wild Card chase -- claimed victory, the Brewers fell to the Reds, 2-1, in their series finale at Great American Ball Park. Despite leaving town winning three of four games, the club is just a game up in the standings from prior to Thursday.
Alonso drives in 5 to become Mets' RBI king
OAKLAND -- When Max Scherzer signed a three-year, $130 million deal to join the Mets last December, it brought him to an organization that he believed had the requisite talent to do something special. It also meant he would no longer have to face former NL East rival Pete Alonso,...
Suarez's solid outing backed by two superstars
MINNEAPOLIS -- Left-hander José Suarez turned it around after consecutive subpar outings with a strong start against the Twins and was backed by a familiar duo, as superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani both had big days at the plate. Suarez debuted a new slider and allowed two runs...
'This team has a lot of fight': Upcoming road trip crucial for O's
BALTIMORE -- The next time the Orioles play at home, a three-game set against the Blue Jays to close their regular season, it’s not clear what type of team they’ll be. They could be a postseason team, though the odds remain against them. Or they could be eliminated, their valiant come-from-nowhere efforts short of the ultimate prize.
Abrams' philosophy of 'living in the moment' pays off in 3-hit game
MIAMI -- CJ Abrams has showcased his head-turning talents on the bases early into his Major League career. On Sunday, the 21-year-old shortstop also demonstrated his ability to make adjustments with a pair of notable baserunning sequences in the Nationals’ 6-1 win over the Marlins at loanDepot park. “He...
Nearly immaculate Ortiz eyeing spot in Bucs' rotation
PITTSBURGH -- A year ago, Luis Ortiz was pitching for Single-A Bradenton. A month ago, he was pitching for Double-A Altoona. Two weeks ago, he was pitching for Triple-A Indianapolis. With another tantalizing outing, Ortiz’s stock just continues and continues to rise. Ortiz turned in his latest electrifying start...
Circle it! Padres slice magic number to 6
DENVER -- On Saturday night -- after he finished his media responsibilities and before he left for the team bus -- Padres third baseman Manny Machado grabbed a blue dry-erase marker and drew a massive “8” on the whiteboard at the exit to Coors Field’s visitors’ clubhouse. Then he circled it. For full effect.
Hamilton doesn't throw away his shot: 1st MLB hit a HR
MINNEAPOLIS -- The crowd of 24,133 at Target Field was mostly subdued for much of a chilly afternoon after Minnesota fell behind early -- aside from some scattered cheers when the Vikings beat the Lions across town -- with an 11-run inning by the Royals against the Mariners serving as the only barrier between the Twins and mathematical elimination from the playoffs.
Rays' next game at Trop: postseason -- or next season
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays allowed four home runs and mustered little offense of their own as they lost their regular-season home finale to the Blue Jays, 7-1, on Sunday afternoon. • Box score. The question now, as they embark on a nine-game road trip to finish their regular-season schedule,...
Lights-out Javier primed to be Astros' key weapon in playoffs
BALTIMORE -- The Astros have a starting rotation filled with pitchers that are peaking at the right time with the postseason just around the corner. With Justin Verlander, Lance McCullers Jr. and Framber Valdez leading the rotation, the Astros are set up nicely for what they hope will be another long playoff run.
Yanks win rain-shortened game with Judge stranded on deck
NEW YORK -- The next spot due to bat in the Yankees' lineup belonged to Aaron Judge, a compelling reason to brave the deluge that pounded Yankee Stadium when play halted on Sunday evening. Most of the crowd remained, time frozen at the end of the sixth inning, hoping Mother Nature would grant a window for one more crack at history.
D-backs decide to end Bumgarner's season
PHOENIX -- The D-backs closed out the home part of their schedule Sunday afternoon as they fell, 3-2, to the Giants, but the news of the day came before the game started when Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said veteran left-hander Madison Bumgarner would not pitch again this year. Bumgarner, 33,...
Why LA was perfect place for Pujols' milestone
LOS ANGELES -- Everything about Albert Pujols hitting his 700th career home run on Friday night felt perfect. It was fitting that Pujols was wearing a Cardinals jersey at the time of the historic accomplishment. At the end of his career, Pujols’ No. 5 will undoubtedly be retired in St. Louis, and it would be shocking if they didn’t ultimately build him a statue.
Nothing but respect: Crew to host Pujols for one last series
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy’s Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Brewers fans have had their differences (to put it gently) with Cardinals mainstays Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina over the years, but here’s hoping the Milwaukee faithful push all that aside to give those stars a proper standing ovation when they visit for the final time this week. Both players are retiring after the season.
Rays' tribute to Kiermaier 'meant the world to me'
ST. PETERSBURG -- In the middle of the second inning Saturday night, the Tropicana Field video board displayed a montage of Kevin Kiermaier’s top highlights and most memorable moments with the Rays, featuring a photo of Kiermaier and the words, “Thank you, KK.”. As the crowd of 22,169...
Giants finishing strong with 6-1 road trip
PHOENIX -- As the Giants return to the Bay Area for their final homestand of the 2022 season, their elimination number sits at two. That means any combination of San Francisco losses and Philadelphia wins totaling two will prevent the Giants from reaching the postseason. So it’s highly likely that...
Mariners end forgettable trip on low note
KANSAS CITY -- This road trip couldn’t end soon enough for the Mariners. What was already a trip to forget spiraled into losing a nine-run lead in the sixth inning and falling to the Royals, 13-12, on Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. Seattle heads home after an abysmal 10-game...
Abbott's longer start overshadowed by late mistakes
WASHINGTON -- Right-hander Cory Abbott was candid when he exited his Sept. 7 start in St. Louis after 4 1/3 innings. “[I] didn’t finish five,” he said inside the visitors' clubhouse at Busch Stadium. “I was really trying to go seven, so it was very ‘meh.’”
