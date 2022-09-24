Read full article on original website
talbotspy.org
Winterthur Bus Trip Supports Educational Grants to Mid-Shore Women
The Easton Branch of AAUW is sponsoring a bus trip to Winterthur on Nov. 1 for a special exhibit, “Jacqueline Kennedy and Henry Francis du Pont: From Winterthur to the White House.” The bus will leave Easton at 8:30 a.m. and leave Winterthur at 4:00 p.m. The tour also includes a tour of the Mansion to “walk in Jackie’s footsteps” and view objects that influenced the former first lady’s historic restoration of the White House. She enlisted H. F. du Pont’s help in the historic White House renovation because he created one of the most extensive collections of Americana in the U.S. at Winterthur. Easton AAUW is sponsoring this trip to support Educational Grants to Mature Mid-Shore Women. Cost: $80.
talbotspy.org
Chesapeake Neighbors Creates Affordable Housing in Historic Downtown Easton
Chesapeake Neighbors, an Arc Central Chesapeake Region committed to providing safe, accessible, and affordable housing in Maryland, is pleased to announce the purchase of Primrose House in Historic Easton, Maryland. “There is nowhere in Maryland that has enough affordable housing,” said Judi Olinger, Executive Director, Chesapeake Neighbors. “We are excited...
talbotspy.org
Election 2022: The Ad Season Begins with Mizeur Ads on Salisbury and Baltimore TV Markets
Democratic nominee in Maryland’s First Congressional District, today announced the release of her first broadcast television ad of the campaign cycle, which will start airing in the Baltimore media market and on digital platforms this week. Titled “Agree,” the ad conveys a positive message about Mizeur, introducing her to...
talbotspy.org
Tidewater Camera Club Speaker Meeting October 3
Tidewater Camera Club will have a meeting on October 3 with guest speaker Mark Hergan. Location: TBD please refer to Tidewatercameraclub.org for information on location. Mark Hergan is an avid sailor and photographer on the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries. A graduate of St. Mary’s College of Maryland and a founding member of the college’s Offshore Sailing Team. He currently races on the 1932 Chesapeake Bay Log Canoe Mystery as crew and has even skippered her this year in a race. Mark started actively photographing CBYRA junior sailing regattas the summer of 2014 while traveling the Chesapeake Bay with his son and other members of the North East River Yacht Club’s junior sailing team. He could always be found floating around the racing course in his 17′ Boston Whaler Montauk taking photos and assisting junior sailors in need. Mark now travels the bay in an 18′ Scout CC Sportfish photographing the Chesapeake. The Port of Baltimore and Chesapeake Bay Log Canoes are his favorite subject and he published his first book on Log Canoes January 2017. His work can be found on social media under Deadrise Marine Photography.
mocoshow.com
5 of Top 7 Private High Schools in Maryland are in MoCo, According to Niche
Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 5 of the top 7 private high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Bethesda’s Holton-Arms School earning the top spot.
talbotspy.org
I’m Here!!! By Kate Emery General
When I learned that I was moving to Maryland, my mother reminded me that as a child, she had spent time in Talbot County on her family’s farm. She never forgot the humidity and reminded me how brutal it was that cars didn’t have air conditioning in those days. I did my homework and read John Barth’s, The Floating Opera and James Michener’s, Chesapeake.
The Dispatch
With Investigation ‘Ongoing,’ Knupp Family Turns Attention To Honoring Son With Foundation
BERLIN – “Active” and “ongoing” remain the words to describe the current state of the investigation into Gavin Knupp’s hit-and-run death. One month after the agency’s last public statement on the probe, Maryland State Police spokesperson Elena Russo said Monday there were no further updates on the investigation at this time, confirming, “the investigation is active and ongoing.”
WMDT.com
Local funeral chapel to host event honoring pastors/clergymen making community impact
SALISBURY, Md.- Howell & Jolley Memorial Chapel is hosting its first-ever Honoring Pastors and Clergies event. We’re told the goal is to highlight the work of those leaders and all they do in the community. Several pastors and clergymen are slated to be honored including Reverend Doretta Smith of...
Several Thousand to Cross the Bay on Foot in 2022 Bay Bridge Run
Some people are afraid to drive across the Bay Bridge, as it stretches 4.3 miles across the open Chesapeake Bay and reaches a height of 186 feet above the water. And then there are those who tackle the entire bridge—from Annapolis to Kent Island—on foot. That unique experience...
Cape Gazette
Beebe welcomes cardiologist Praveen George to medical staff
Beebe Healthcare recently announced cardiologist Praveen George, MD, has joined its medical staff. George sees patients at Clinic by the Sea and performs procedures at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus. He earned his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine where he also completed his internal...
chestertownspy.org
Chestertown Faces Bridge Problems Again: A Chat with Resident Michael McDowell
A renewed concern with heavy truck traffic across the Chester River Bridge onto Maple Avenue- Washington Avenue (Rt. 213) was addressed by concerned residents at last week’s Town Council and County Commissioners meetings. Representatives of the State Highway Administration and Maryland Department of Transportation were on hand at Tuesday’s...
thebellarion.com
Pond Removed from BAHS Courtyard
The beloved courtyard pond that many students and staff have recognized as a favorite feature of the school has been demolished before the 2022 Homecoming Season. Since the school was built in 2009, the pond was home to over 20 goldfish as well as being packed with various native and invasive plant species.
talbotspy.org
There’s a New Mayor in Town: Cambridge’s Steve Rideout is Sworn into Office
There are fewer special moments for a town like Cambridge as important as when a new mayor is sworn into office. Beyond the sense of important local history, these moments come with a feeling of hope and change that excites an entire community. That moment occurred last night when the...
talbotspy.org
Magnolia Manor’s New Look
Magnolia Manor, a historic mansion on the Tred Avon River, is currently undergoing an interior redesign with the help of local Easton business, Bountiful Home. Carol Wheeler, lead Interior Designer, has taken on the project, focusing on the living room, the screened porch, and the outside patio. These spaces have been redecorated with new furniture and accents that reflect and highlight Magnolia Manor’s historical architectural character.
talbotspy.org
Spy Report: Frederick Douglass Day at the Talbot County Courthouse
Joined by local organizations, town officials and scores of spectators on Saturday, September 24, 2022, the marching bands of Easton High, Easton Middle School and Cambridge South Dorchester High made their way from Moton Park, up Glenwood Ave. and down Washington St. to join fellow citizens in the celebration of Frederick Douglass Day at the Talbot County Courthouse.
conceptcarz.com
Best of Show at the St. Michaels Concours d'Elegance on Chesapeake Bay
The 15th Annual St. Michaels Concours d' Elegance was held on the waterfront grounds of Talbot Country Club located between St. Michaels and Oxford, in Easton, Md. Founded in 1910, the Talbot Country Club, resting along the banks of Trippe Creek, holds the distinction of being the oldest continually operated golf and social club on the Eastern Shore.
WMDT.com
2nd annual Renaissance Faire makes festive return on Furnace Town grounds, highlights history of Worcester County
SNOW HILL, Md.- Kings, queens, and knights in shining armor flocked to the 28 acres of land at the Furnace Town Historic Site for the 2nd annual Renaissance Faire. The event included live music, games, and a array of local vendors. “It gives us an opportunity for people to come out and see us in a different light. It also gives local artists and other performers the opportunity to get exposure that they may or may not see,” Furnace Town Historic Site Executive Director Claudia Nagle said.
americanmilitarynews.com
From helicopter pilots to ‘hotel nerds’: Navy grads aim to expand luxury accommodations in Annapolis
A pair of Naval Academy graduates have highflying dreams for the Annapolis hotel scene, a vision that earned them both friends and enemies in a town rich with tradition, but dependent on tourists. Over the past three years, former helicopter pilots Cody Monroe and Clint Ramsden, who are both in...
Wbaltv.com
Stan Stovall inducted into NATAS Gold Circle, Lisa Robinson into Silver Circle
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — They've been storytellers and fearless journalists that you know and trust. Saturday, WBAL-TV 11's very own Stan Stovall and Lisa Robinson received quite the recognition for their work in broadcasting. The National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences...
The debate over who and when to tip is back in the spotlight and reigniting discussion on when to include gratuity, thanks to popular technology.
BALTIMORE -- The debate over who and when to tip is back in the spotlight and reigniting discussion on when to include gratuity, thanks to popular technology.Electronic touch screens that flip around explicitly ask customers how much they'd like to tip the person who took their order.This forces people to contemplate whether they should tip the suggested amount, tip an amount of their choosing, or perhaps not tip at all.Some people have said they tipped when they ordered carryout food."We tip 20% every time," one person said.Now, the question over whether or not gratuity should be included with carryout meals...
