Sebring, FL

Sebring, FL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
thecentersquare.com
 3 days ago
Bunny DuBose
2d ago

Sebring, Fl ranked the poorest big cities in Florida 🤔🙄! Who wrote this ridiculous article.. Sebring is by far not even a large city! We are lucky enough to even have a Walmart, Ross Dress for Less, Marshall’s and a few more small box stores and that’s about it.. The only mall in Sebring has two large retail stores, Beals and Belk! All the rest went out of business.. We have to go an hour away to shop at Costco, Trader Joe’s, or go to the mall there. We also have to travel for specialty medical care, such as Winter Haven, Sarasota, Tampa.. My Cardiologist sent me to Cleveland Clinic hospital to be admitted in Weston, Fl a suburb of Ft. Lauderdale.. The Cardiologist and I had a horrible experience with one of their local hospital’s, he instructed my husband and daughter to take me to a “larger city” so that I can get the care I needed. Sebring is a wonderful and beautiful city to live in if you don’t mind living in a rural town. But a large city, not even!

