Wisconsin State

The Detroit Free Press

October tax deadline looms for millions of late filers. Here are the important dates

Kicking the can down the road by requesting a six-month extension for filing your taxes — as a staggering, nearly 19 million taxpayers did this year — means that plenty of people are looking at an Oct. 17 deadline for filing their federal income tax returns. The Internal Revenue Service has noted repeatedly that taxpayers "can file electronically at any time before the October deadline and avoid a last-minute rush to file." ...
