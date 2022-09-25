Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security: Can My Grandchild Receive Dependent Benefits?
Under certain circumstances, Social Security may pay dependent or survivor benefits to a grandchild -- if the parents are deceased or disabled, or if you legally adopted the child. Continue reading to...
Social Security Optimization: Maximize Your Benefits Even If You Start Collecting Early
The rule of thumb for collecting Social Security benefits is the earlier you claim, the less you will receive via your monthly check. Conversely, the longer you wait, the larger your monthly benefit...
Trump rips 'fat,' 'phony,' 'whiny' DeSantis as he aims to clear 2024 GOP field
Former President Donald Trump offered a stunning rebuke of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as polls show the latter posing a significant obstacle to the former's 2024 plans.
Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022
U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or more in additional funds each month. In most states, that allotment has already expired, but more than a dozen states have extended it through October 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kyrsten Sinema Has Plans to Make Life Even Harder for Democrats
At an event with Republican Senator Mitch McConnell on Monday, Sinema vowed not to back down from her position on the filibuster.
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
October tax deadline looms for millions of late filers. Here are the important dates
Kicking the can down the road by requesting a six-month extension for filing your taxes — as a staggering, nearly 19 million taxpayers did this year — means that plenty of people are looking at an Oct. 17 deadline for filing their federal income tax returns. The Internal Revenue Service has noted repeatedly that taxpayers "can file electronically at any time before the October deadline and avoid a last-minute rush to file." ...
With no answers for inflation, crime or the border, Democrats turn to gaslighting voters
BIden policies have made problems worse across the board. [Opinion]
Comments / 0