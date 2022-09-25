Three takeaways from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News following Michigan State's 34-7 loss to Minnesota in Week 4. Where to begin with the Michigan State defense? For the better part of two games now, the Spartans have offered little resistance, whether it be through the air or on the ground. The problems in the secondary have been evident for some time, dating to last season when the likes of Ohio State and Purdue carved up the Michigan State pass defense. What might be the most frustrating thing for Spartans fans is that nothing seems to have changed, even as Mel Tucker has taken over coaching the cornerbacks. The same coverage breakdowns are happening and on Saturday, it was clear MSU’s defensive backs can’t play much man-to-man because safeties were unable to stay with tight ends on a routine basis.

