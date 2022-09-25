Read full article on original website
'It felt like home': How Michigan women's basketball landed its first 5-star recruit
That must've been some darn good breakfast. Olivia Olson is only 16, and is just days into her junior year of high school. But when she took an official visit to Michigan over Labor Day weekend this month, she didn't feel any need to wait any longer. After breakfast the morning of Sunday, Sept. 4, Olson told women's head basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico and the rest of her staff exactly what they were eager to hear — but also, honestly, what they were shocked to hear so soon.
Michigan State football: Three things we learned against Minnesota
Three takeaways from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News following Michigan State's 34-7 loss to Minnesota in Week 4. Where to begin with the Michigan State defense? For the better part of two games now, the Spartans have offered little resistance, whether it be through the air or on the ground. The problems in the secondary have been evident for some time, dating to last season when the likes of Ohio State and Purdue carved up the Michigan State pass defense. What might be the most frustrating thing for Spartans fans is that nothing seems to have changed, even as Mel Tucker has taken over coaching the cornerbacks. The same coverage breakdowns are happening and on Saturday, it was clear MSU’s defensive backs can’t play much man-to-man because safeties were unable to stay with tight ends on a routine basis.
Michigan State gets a commitment from four-star CB Jamari Howard
Michigan State is struggling on the field, but back-to-back losses haven’t slowed the recruiting momentum. On Monday afternoon, four-star cornerback Jamari Howard from Westland Hialeah (Fla.) announced he had committed to the Spartans, the second player to pledge to the 2024 class. At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Howard was sought after by some of the nation’s top programs and chose Michigan State over the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Florida.
Tom Izzo, Michigan State basketball ready to tackle 'insane' schedule
East Lansing – Michigan State held its first official basketball practice Monday afternoon, and as coach Tom Izzo prepares for his 28th season, he’s feeling as good as he ever has, maybe more than can be said for the roster as a whole. No, the Spartans aren’t in...
Metro Detroit volleyball notebook: Northville thrives with better chemistry
Despite an overall record of 49-5 last season, Northville head coach Sarah Lindstrom said it was a struggle. “Playing time controlled our happiness,” Lindstrom said about the 2021 campaign. “And we can’t put them all out there at the same time, so that meant there was a lot of unhappy people.”
Metro Detroit cross country notebook: Northville's Brendan Herger making strides
Northville junior Brendan Herger was named to the all-state team last season, finishing 18th in the state with a time of 15:51.3. Now, he has a chance to build on that. “I think he’s a legitimate top-five kid in the state,” Northville coach Tim Dalton said. He’s already...
UM seeks to use powerful laser to improve health care, probe the universe
The first experiments using the University of Michigan’s new ZEUS laser started this past week in Ann Arbor with scientists exploring how the highest peak power laser in America — one of the most powerful laser systems in the world — could be used to produce better quality images of the body’s internal tissues, bones and organs while exposing patients to less radiation than traditional X-rays.
Metro Detroit girls golf notebook: Experienced Mercy readies for big finish
Farmington Hills Mercy's team is in a unique situation. For the first in 45 years as coach, Vicky Kowalski has the same six golfers she took to the state finals the previous year. “We had no seniors on the top team last year,” Kowalski said. As one could imagine,...
Ex-convict charged in fatal Oakland Co. stabbing
A 62-year-old Pontiac man was charged Tuesday in connection with a fatal stabbing last week, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced. Maurice Rushton was arraigned before 50th District Court Judge Michael Martinez on a charge of open murder, authorities said in a statement. He remains held without bond in the...
