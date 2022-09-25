ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

'It felt like home': How Michigan women's basketball landed its first 5-star recruit

That must've been some darn good breakfast. Olivia Olson is only 16, and is just days into her junior year of high school. But when she took an official visit to Michigan over Labor Day weekend this month, she didn't feel any need to wait any longer. After breakfast the morning of Sunday, Sept. 4, Olson told women's head basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico and the rest of her staff exactly what they were eager to hear — but also, honestly, what they were shocked to hear so soon.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State football: Three things we learned against Minnesota

Three takeaways from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News following Michigan State's 34-7 loss to Minnesota in Week 4. Where to begin with the Michigan State defense? For the better part of two games now, the Spartans have offered little resistance, whether it be through the air or on the ground. The problems in the secondary have been evident for some time, dating to last season when the likes of Ohio State and Purdue carved up the Michigan State pass defense. What might be the most frustrating thing for Spartans fans is that nothing seems to have changed, even as Mel Tucker has taken over coaching the cornerbacks. The same coverage breakdowns are happening and on Saturday, it was clear MSU’s defensive backs can’t play much man-to-man because safeties were unable to stay with tight ends on a routine basis.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State gets a commitment from four-star CB Jamari Howard

Michigan State is struggling on the field, but back-to-back losses haven’t slowed the recruiting momentum. On Monday afternoon, four-star cornerback Jamari Howard from Westland Hialeah (Fla.) announced he had committed to the Spartans, the second player to pledge to the 2024 class. At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Howard was sought after by some of the nation’s top programs and chose Michigan State over the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Florida.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Education
East Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

UM seeks to use powerful laser to improve health care, probe the universe

The first experiments using the University of Michigan’s new ZEUS laser started this past week in Ann Arbor with scientists exploring how the highest peak power laser in America — one of the most powerful laser systems in the world — could be used to produce better quality images of the body’s internal tissues, bones and organs while exposing patients to less radiation than traditional X-rays.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Engler
Person
Rachael Denhollander
Person
Dan Olsen
Person
Larry Nassar
Detroit News

Ex-convict charged in fatal Oakland Co. stabbing

A 62-year-old Pontiac man was charged Tuesday in connection with a fatal stabbing last week, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced. Maurice Rushton was arraigned before 50th District Court Judge Michael Martinez on a charge of open murder, authorities said in a statement. He remains held without bond in the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy