Sewage spills into Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A sewer main line break lead to raw sewage spilling into Lake of the Ozarks. According to a press release, the public works department of Osage Beach investigated a break in a gravity sewer main line leading into the Sands Lift Station, which is one of the city’s largest lift stations. […]
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
School leaders place Laquey School District on lockdown following incident

LAQUEY, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says everyone is safe following an incident at Laquey schools. The school placed students on lockdown Monday as authorities investigated. KY3 received multiple calls about a possible active shooter. Sheriff Jimmy Bench says that did not happen. Sheriff Bench says...
Crews fix water main break in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson Utilities Department repaired a water main break on Wednesday. The break happened on Ash Court Tuesday morning. Crews interrupted service to all of Ash Court, which is about 16 customers, to make the necessary repairs. To report a correction or typo, please...
Ozark Mountain School District considering campus integration

Reeds Spring, Mo. School Districts cancels “listening sessions” to be conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has your latest forecast including a quick warm up for your Tuesday and another return for fall Wednesday and Thursday. We will see another warming trend while we stay dry for the upcoming weekend.
