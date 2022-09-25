Read full article on original website
It's Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court
Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
HELENA, Ala. — An Alabama dog owner recently welcomed a rare arrival destined to spark envy, if only briefly. Mark Ruffin, owner of Big Rajah Bullies, showcased for WBRC one of two puppies born to his French bulldogin Helena, Alabama, because the newborn bully is green. Ruffin told the...
WAFF
Huntsville therapist discusses how POWs, veterans deal with trauma
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Alabama men whose stories captivated headlines are finally home. Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh were prisoners of war for more than three months. They were captured by Russian forces in June after joining the war effort in Ukraine. Dr. Julie Lindner, Executive Director at Transpire...
WAFF
Alabama Red Cross volunteers head to Florida before Hurricane Ian hits
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With Hurricane Ian looming, two Alabamians have driven south to help those in need. On Tuesday morning Linda Gagliardi and Sharon Rolf packed their car with food, water, blankets, clothing, bedding, and other essentials and headed to Dothan, AL. Gagliardi said their main objective is to...
Huh? This Is Said To Be The Dumbest City In the State Of Alabama
There is one word that I really don't like to throw around so loosely. You never know who you're offending; quite frankly, everyone's definition is different. After looking at the results of this study, some might consider this place the dumbest city in the state. I'd rather say, it's just...
wvtm13.com
Alabama prison inmate worker strike at state correctional facilities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Corrections said Monday it is dealing with inmate worker strikes at all of its major prisons in the state. Learn more in the video above. The ADOC said security measures were being employed but would not comment on the security measure procedures.
WAFF
Alabama volunteers ready hurricane relief
Man in arrested in Marshall Co. for allegedly impersonating peace officer. Man in arrested in Marshall Co. for allegedly impersonating peace officer. Two Alabama veterans finally return home after being prisoners of war. Updated: 5 hours ago. Two Alabama veterans finally return home after being prisoners of war. Franklin Co....
WAFF
Inmates at Alabama correctional facilities striking for better conditions
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), says that inmate workers at nearly every correctional facility in the state are on strike. The inmates who usually do laundry, work in the kitchen or anything else, have stopped. According to a statement from ADOC, the reported stoppages have...
Selma grave of William Rufus King, Alabama’s only U.S. vice president, vandalized with black paint
The Selma gravesite of Alabama’s only U.S. vice president was defaced Friday after vandals splashed black paint on the mausoleum holding the tomb of William Rufus King. King, who was also a U.S. senator representing Alabama, briefly served as vice president during the Franklin Pierce administration, holding the post from March 4, 1853 until his death in Selma nearly a month later on April 15, 1853.
WAFF
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has released an Alabama inmate’s medical records after he signed a waiver allowing the department to do so. ADOC disclosed additional details about 32-year-old Kastellio Vaughan’s medical history that have contributed to his physical condition after images circulating online prompted a public outcry on social media.
alreporter.com
Incarcerated workers go on strike in Alabama’s correctional facilities
Families and friends of incarcerated individuals protest amid an incarcerated workers' strike in Alabama correctional facilities. JOHN H. GLENN/APR. Incarcerated workers at all of Alabama’s major correctional facilities have begun a general strike and protest of conditions and legislation that organizers believe have created “a humanitarian crisis” within the state prison system, according to sources within the correctional system and the Alabama Department of Corrections.
wvtm13.com
Inmate worker stoppages reported at Alabama's prisons
The Alabama Department of Corrections received reports of inmate worker stoppages at all major correctional facilities in Alabama. The ADOC said security measures were being employed, but will not comment on the security measure procedures. “All facilities are operational and there have been no disruption of critical services," said commissioner...
thebamabuzz.com
15 top architecture firms in Alabama, including Montgomery firm behind Protective Stadium
Business Alabama has officially ranked the largest architecture firms in Alabama by total design fees for 2021, and we’ve got the scoop on which firms made the list. Keep reading to see which city makes the most appearances and see if your city has firms that made the list.
WAAY-TV
Alabama inmate protest leads to greater security measures at already understaffed facilities
In an unprecedented move, inmates inside major correctional facilities throughout Alabama organized a worker strike Monday to demand changes to the state's sentencing laws and parole system. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed reports of worker stoppages at all major correctional facilities in the state. A spokesperson said they are...
wbrc.com
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog owner in Helena is celebrating his French bulldog’s unique addition to her litter. The French bulldog gave birth to a green puppy!. Mark Ruffin is the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies. He says the mom was actually supposed to have a C-section but when he went to check on her he found she had two puppies naturally and one of them was green.
Alabama’s 10 Most Poverty Stricken Communities Will Surprise You
This list of Alabama's 10 cities with the highest poverty rates should worry us all. You are only as strong as your weakest link. Why do we have so many struggling communities in Alabama?. When poverty is high, so is crime!. WE NEED TO DO BETTER FOR OUR COMMUNITIES. Here...
Attorneys allege Alabama inmate tortured by Department of Corrections
The disturbing images of Kastellio Vaughan sparked outrage, sorrow, and allegations of abuse and neglect inside Alabama‘s Elmore Correctional Facility.
What's happening in Alabama's prison system?
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. — Editor's Note: This story was originally published on ALReporter.com. Incarcerated workers at all of Alabama’s major correctional facilities have begun a general strike and protest of conditions and legislation that organizers believe have created “a humanitarian crisis” within the state prison system, according to sources within the correctional system and the Alabama Department of Corrections.
WAFF
ADOC responding to reports of inmate worker strikes
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), is responding to reports of inmate worker stoppages. According to a statement from ADOC, the reported stoppages have occurred at all major correctional facilities in the state. The statement says that ADOC has employed extra security measures including controlled movement.
