Alabama State

105.1 The Block

It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court

Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSB Radio

Rare green puppy born in Alabama

HELENA, Ala. — An Alabama dog owner recently welcomed a rare arrival destined to spark envy, if only briefly. Mark Ruffin, owner of Big Rajah Bullies, showcased for WBRC one of two puppies born to his French bulldogin Helena, Alabama, because the newborn bully is green. Ruffin told the...
HELENA, AL
WAFF

Huntsville therapist discusses how POWs, veterans deal with trauma

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Alabama men whose stories captivated headlines are finally home. Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh were prisoners of war for more than three months. They were captured by Russian forces in June after joining the war effort in Ukraine. Dr. Julie Lindner, Executive Director at Transpire...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Alabama Red Cross volunteers head to Florida before Hurricane Ian hits

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With Hurricane Ian looming, two Alabamians have driven south to help those in need. On Tuesday morning Linda Gagliardi and Sharon Rolf packed their car with food, water, blankets, clothing, bedding, and other essentials and headed to Dothan, AL. Gagliardi said their main objective is to...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Alabama prison inmate worker strike at state correctional facilities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Corrections said Monday it is dealing with inmate worker strikes at all of its major prisons in the state. Learn more in the video above. The ADOC said security measures were being employed but would not comment on the security measure procedures.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Alabama volunteers ready hurricane relief

Man in arrested in Marshall Co. for allegedly impersonating peace officer. Man in arrested in Marshall Co. for allegedly impersonating peace officer. Two Alabama veterans finally return home after being prisoners of war. Updated: 5 hours ago. Two Alabama veterans finally return home after being prisoners of war. Franklin Co....
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Inmates at Alabama correctional facilities striking for better conditions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), says that inmate workers at nearly every correctional facility in the state are on strike. The inmates who usually do laundry, work in the kitchen or anything else, have stopped. According to a statement from ADOC, the reported stoppages have...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Selma grave of William Rufus King, Alabama’s only U.S. vice president, vandalized with black paint

The Selma gravesite of Alabama’s only U.S. vice president was defaced Friday after vandals splashed black paint on the mausoleum holding the tomb of William Rufus King. King, who was also a U.S. senator representing Alabama, briefly served as vice president during the Franklin Pierce administration, holding the post from March 4, 1853 until his death in Selma nearly a month later on April 15, 1853.
SELMA, AL
WAFF

Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has released an Alabama inmate’s medical records after he signed a waiver allowing the department to do so. ADOC disclosed additional details about 32-year-old Kastellio Vaughan’s medical history that have contributed to his physical condition after images circulating online prompted a public outcry on social media.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated workers go on strike in Alabama’s correctional facilities

Families and friends of incarcerated individuals protest amid an incarcerated workers' strike in Alabama correctional facilities. JOHN H. GLENN/APR. Incarcerated workers at all of Alabama’s major correctional facilities have begun a general strike and protest of conditions and legislation that organizers believe have created “a humanitarian crisis” within the state prison system, according to sources within the correctional system and the Alabama Department of Corrections.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Inmate worker stoppages reported at Alabama's prisons

The Alabama Department of Corrections received reports of inmate worker stoppages at all major correctional facilities in Alabama. The ADOC said security measures were being employed, but will not comment on the security measure procedures. “All facilities are operational and there have been no disruption of critical services," said commissioner...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Alabama French bulldog puppy born green

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog owner in Helena is celebrating his French bulldog’s unique addition to her litter. The French bulldog gave birth to a green puppy!. Mark Ruffin is the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies. He says the mom was actually supposed to have a C-section but when he went to check on her he found she had two puppies naturally and one of them was green.
HELENA, AL
FOX54 News

What's happening in Alabama's prison system?

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. — Editor's Note: This story was originally published on ALReporter.com. Incarcerated workers at all of Alabama’s major correctional facilities have begun a general strike and protest of conditions and legislation that organizers believe have created “a humanitarian crisis” within the state prison system, according to sources within the correctional system and the Alabama Department of Corrections.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

ADOC responding to reports of inmate worker strikes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), is responding to reports of inmate worker stoppages. According to a statement from ADOC, the reported stoppages have occurred at all major correctional facilities in the state. The statement says that ADOC has employed extra security measures including controlled movement.
ALABAMA STATE

