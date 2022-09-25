Read full article on original website
Golf.com
Where is Tiger Woods? Busy caddying for his son Charlie’s career-low round
If there was any doubt that we’ve transitioned into a new stage of Tiger Woods’ pro golf career, this week answered in a quietly emphatic way. Woods was not on hand in Charlotte, where American golf’s brightest minds and best players were busy at the Presidents Cup.
Golf.com
After Tom Kim’s clutch putt came a sporting gesture that most fans missed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tom Kim’s clutch birdie to buoy the International team on Saturday evening was unquestionably the moment of the tournament, and the visitors reacted in turn. As the ball dropped into the side of the cup, Kim turned to his teammates, threw his hat to the...
Golf.com
At this Presidents Cup, Trevor Immelman made it easy to root for the other team
Trevor Immelman faced a Presidents Cup captaincy unlike any other. His side has always been the underdog in this biennial event, winning just once in its history. But this year, against the backdrop of LIV Golf’s unlikely rise, Immelman barely knew who would be on his team. When players...
Golf.com
Kevin Kisner’s party plan and 6 other funny moments from the Presidents Cup presser
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kevin Kisner, his blue hat turned to its side, and some manner of liquid in a tumbler on the table in front of him, tossed a small bottle of Fireball to a familiar face in the crowd. And the American Presidents Cup press conference began on...
Golf.com
Those LIV absentees? Turns out this Presidents Cup thrived without them
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The weather changed. The climate, too. Forget the thermometer. On Monday, a worker alongside the 15th tee at Quail Hollow gave an early fall Southeast weather report to an out-of-towner, who said the afternoon was “warm.” No, no. “This morning was warm,” he said. “This? This is hot.” Indeed. Especially in the no-shade spots, like the 2,500-seat buildout they constructed this week around the 1st hole. By the Presidents Cup third pairing on Thursday, the bleachers were two-thirds empty.
Golf.com
‘I’m a fighter’: Even in defeat, golf’s newest superstar had an epic week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — By Sunday evening, every single living organism at Quail Hollow seemed to agree on one thing: Tom Kim is awesome. Everyone, that is, except Tom Kim. “Not gonna lie, it’s a really tough day for me right now,” he said, standing dejected beside the 18th green. He’d just lost 1 down to Max Homa, missing a five-foot birdie putt at the last that would have given him a half-point. That half-point was irrelevant; Team USA had clinched the Presidents Cup a half-hour before. His match only mattered for the final stat sheet. But Kim was down on himself anyway.
Golf.com
Hideki Matsuyama catches awful break during crucial final hole of Presidents Cup match
Hideki Matsuyama had one hole left and likely needed to make birdie to earn a full point. Instead, he caught a terrible break, and at the worst time, when he hit a marshal with his tee shot. Matuyama was tied with Sam Burns during singles play on Sunday at the...
Golf.com
How the pandemic’s golf boom inspired one woman to take up the game — and invent a new swing aid
Until a couple of years ago, Doreen Raftery had no interest in golf. As a wife and mother, Raftery’s days were filled with family obligations and the responsibilities of running a cafe and catering business in her home state of Massachusetts. But after 20 years serving customers, the pandemic...
Golf.com
How to watch the 2022 Presidents Cup on Sunday: Day 4 singles live coverage
The 2022 Presidents Cup comes to an end on Sunday with the final session of singles matches at Quail Hollow in North Carolina. Here’s what you need to know to watch Day 4 of the Presidents Cup on TV or online. Previewing Presidents Cup Day 4. After their domination...
Golf.com
Pro makes clutch final-hole birdie to steal French Open title
The 18th hole at Le Golf National, host of this week’s Cazoo Open De France, is perhaps one of the toughest finishers on the DP World Tour this season. The tee shot presents water all along the left side and bunkers down the right. The second is even more terrifying, forcing a carry over water to a peninsula green, giving a chance for the ball to trundle over the green and back into the lake, if hit to the right.
Golf.com
At Presidents Cup, more affirmation we’re in good old days of American golf
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Is this what the beginning of an American golden age looks like?. With Jordan Spieth, the American Kid, tearing through his final piece of match play scar tissue?. Incredibly, Spieth rose on Sunday at the Presidents Cup as a winless player in Sunday singles matches, his...
Golf.com
Rules Guy: In a four-ball match, do you have to share a wrong-ball penalty with your partner?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. In a four-ball match, my partner hits the wrong golf ball. Our opponents claim we lose the hole. I say my partner is out of the hole, but I’m allowed to play my ball. What does Rules Guy say?
Golf.com
GOLF’s Subpar: How Tiger Woods inspired Tom Kim’s Presidents Cup celebration
— Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar’s. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you.
Golf.com
The problem with team match-play telecasts (and how to fix it)
To golf fans watching from home, context is everything in team match-play events. Yes, the score of the match you’re watching in any given moment matters, but not knowing the status of all the other matches in any given moment diminishes the viewing experience. The isn’t a new observation,...
Golf.com
A U.S. Presidents Cup win and a Tiger Woods sighting: What you missed last week
Greetings, golf fans! Are you feeling overwhelmed by the sheer volume of golf news these days? We feel you! To help you keep up with golf-world happenings, here, in one handy place, is what you missed on GOLF.com last week:. What you missed last week…. — The Americans won the...
Golf.com
Sanderson Farms Championship odds: Presidents Cuppers among betting favorites this week
With the Presidents Cup in the rearview, the new PGA Tour season kicks back into gear with the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship. According to the Sanderson Farms Championship betting odds via BetMGM, a few Presidents Cup competitors are among the betting favorites. Here’s what you need to know. 2022...
Golf.com
The lawsuit against the PGA Tour just lost its star plaintiff: Phil Mickelson
What is shaping up to be the biggest lawsuit in PGA Tour history has for months been known as ‘Mickelson et al vs. PGA Tour’, a fitting moniker considering Phil Mickelson was the biggest name of 11 original plaintiffs. That has suddenly changed as Mickelson has officially withdrawn his name from the lawsuit, along with three other LIV golfers Tuesday.
Golf.com
Presidents Cup Recap: What U.S. stars’ match play success means for the team’s future
Jordan Spieth’s undefeated weekend led the way for the U.S., and many of his teammates showed out at Quail Hollow too. James Colgan and Zephyr Melton discuss the Americans’ optimism looking forward to next year’s Ryder Cup and future Presidents Cups.
Golf.com
The magic behind Xander Schauffele’s Odyssey O-Works Red putter
With a stroke of his Odyssey O-Works Red 7CH putter on Sunday afternoon, Xander Schauffele locked up the Presidents Cup for the U.S. team in a thorough 17.5-12.5 thumping of the International squad. Outside of the first two wins of his PGA Tour career, the remaining trips to the winner’s circle have come with O-Works Red 7CH in his hands — a winged profile that was released a little more than 5 years ago.
Golf.com
Presidents Cup stock report: Whose prices rose (and sank!) at Quail Hollow
More than half the U.S. team found itself meandering around the 18th green at the moment the Americans clinched their 12th Presidents Cup victory on Sunday afternoon at Quail Hollow. Up on the putting surface, Xander Schauffele represented the tournament-clinching 15th point, so long as he could hold his 1-up...
