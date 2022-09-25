ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Those LIV absentees? Turns out this Presidents Cup thrived without them

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The weather changed. The climate, too. Forget the thermometer. On Monday, a worker alongside the 15th tee at Quail Hollow gave an early fall Southeast weather report to an out-of-towner, who said the afternoon was “warm.” No, no. “This morning was warm,” he said. “This? This is hot.” Indeed. Especially in the no-shade spots, like the 2,500-seat buildout they constructed this week around the 1st hole. By the Presidents Cup third pairing on Thursday, the bleachers were two-thirds empty.
Golf.com

‘I’m a fighter’: Even in defeat, golf’s newest superstar had an epic week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — By Sunday evening, every single living organism at Quail Hollow seemed to agree on one thing: Tom Kim is awesome. Everyone, that is, except Tom Kim. “Not gonna lie, it’s a really tough day for me right now,” he said, standing dejected beside the 18th green. He’d just lost 1 down to Max Homa, missing a five-foot birdie putt at the last that would have given him a half-point. That half-point was irrelevant; Team USA had clinched the Presidents Cup a half-hour before. His match only mattered for the final stat sheet. But Kim was down on himself anyway.
Pro makes clutch final-hole birdie to steal French Open title

The 18th hole at Le Golf National, host of this week’s Cazoo Open De France, is perhaps one of the toughest finishers on the DP World Tour this season. The tee shot presents water all along the left side and bunkers down the right. The second is even more terrifying, forcing a carry over water to a peninsula green, giving a chance for the ball to trundle over the green and back into the lake, if hit to the right.
At Presidents Cup, more affirmation we’re in good old days of American golf

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Is this what the beginning of an American golden age looks like?. With Jordan Spieth, the American Kid, tearing through his final piece of match play scar tissue?. Incredibly, Spieth rose on Sunday at the Presidents Cup as a winless player in Sunday singles matches, his...
GOLF’s Subpar: How Tiger Woods inspired Tom Kim’s Presidents Cup celebration

— Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar’s. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you.
The problem with team match-play telecasts (and how to fix it)

To golf fans watching from home, context is everything in team match-play events. Yes, the score of the match you’re watching in any given moment matters, but not knowing the status of all the other matches in any given moment diminishes the viewing experience. The isn’t a new observation,...
The lawsuit against the PGA Tour just lost its star plaintiff: Phil Mickelson

What is shaping up to be the biggest lawsuit in PGA Tour history has for months been known as ‘Mickelson et al vs. PGA Tour’, a fitting moniker considering Phil Mickelson was the biggest name of 11 original plaintiffs. That has suddenly changed as Mickelson has officially withdrawn his name from the lawsuit, along with three other LIV golfers Tuesday.
The magic behind Xander Schauffele’s Odyssey O-Works Red putter

With a stroke of his Odyssey O-Works Red 7CH putter on Sunday afternoon, Xander Schauffele locked up the Presidents Cup for the U.S. team in a thorough 17.5-12.5 thumping of the International squad. Outside of the first two wins of his PGA Tour career, the remaining trips to the winner’s circle have come with O-Works Red 7CH in his hands — a winged profile that was released a little more than 5 years ago.
Presidents Cup stock report: Whose prices rose (and sank!) at Quail Hollow

More than half the U.S. team found itself meandering around the 18th green at the moment the Americans clinched their 12th Presidents Cup victory on Sunday afternoon at Quail Hollow. Up on the putting surface, Xander Schauffele represented the tournament-clinching 15th point, so long as he could hold his 1-up...
