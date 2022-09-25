Read full article on original website
Related
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
Hurricane Ian – live updates: Florida landfall approaches as storm nearing Category 5
Eight million people were in the bullseye of Hurricane Ian as the storm approached monstrous Category 5 status on Wednesday morning amid imminent landfall on Florida’s west coast.The storm was packing sustained wind speeds of 155mph and historic storm surge of up to 16 feet was forecast from Charlotte Bay down to Fort Myers.More than 2.5million Floridians have been evacuated from the path of the life-threatening storm. In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the US National Hurricane Center said that “time is quickly running out for residents to rush preparations to completion on the southwestern Florida peninsula as Hurricane Ian nears”. It continued: “Tropical-Storm-Force winds already beginning to affect coast. Conditions will rapidly deteriorate & catastrophic wind damage is expected.” Read More Orlando Airport to close on Wednesday due to Hurricane IanHurricane Ian almost at Category 5 as it nears Florida packing 155mph windsDisney World shuts down: Hurricane Ian becomes ninth storm to shut theme parks
Menacing Florida, Hurricane Ian nears catastrophic Category 5
Hurricane Ian intensified to just shy of catastrophic Category 5 strength Wednesday as its heavy winds began pummelling the US state of Florida, with forecasters warning of life-threatening storm surges after leaving millions without power in Cuba. In a pre-dawn advisory the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said "Ian has strengthened into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane," warning later of "catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding."
Cuba begins to turn on lights after Ian blacks out island
HAVANA (AP) — Cuban officials said they had begun to restore some power Wednesday after Hurricane Ian knocked out electricity to the entire island while devastating some of the country’s most important tobacco farms when it hit the island’s western tip as a major storm. The Energy and Mines Ministry announced it had restored energy to three regions by activating two large power plants in Felton and Nuevitas and was working to get others back on line. But the capital, Havana, and other parts of western Cuba remained without power on Wednesday in the wake of the major hurricane, which had advanced northward to Florida. On Tuesday, Ian hit a Cuba that has been struggling with an economic crisis and has faced frequent power outages in recent months. It made landfall as a Category 3 storm on the island’s western end, devastating Pinar del Río province, where much of the tobacco used for Cuba’s iconic cigars is grown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hurricane Ian churns up problems along the Texas Coastal Bend
While Hurricane Ian is pinwheeling toward the Florida Gulf Coast, things are starting to churn up along the Texas coast, too. Meteorologists are expecting Coastal Bend beaches will see larger and longer period waves start to move in through Friday.
TikTok influencers and tourists under fire for ignoring Florida evacuation orders and boasting about it online
As Florida prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian, social media users and tourists are under fire for ignoring evacuation orders and boasting about it online.More than 2.5 million Floridians have been placed under evacuation orders with the storm on track to make landfall on Wednesday.The US National Hurricane Center has predicted that Ian could become a catastrophic category 5 hurricane with winds up to 155mph (250kph) before roaring ashore on Florida’s southwest coast. Hurricane-force winds were expected in Florida well in advance of the storm’s eyewall moving inland.“You need to get to higher ground, you need to get...
Comments / 0