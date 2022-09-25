Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
Volunteer helped keep Presidents Cup safe and enjoyable for thousands of golf fans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of golf fans from across the globe descended on the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte this past week for the 2022 Presidents Cup. After a four-day, match-play event, the United States team defeated the International team, winning the Presidents Cup. With so many people attending,...
mrn.com
Kurt Busch gives recovery update
CONCORD, N.C. — Kurt Busch provided an update on his health Tuesday, saying he is making strides in his recovery from a concussion but there is no clear timetable on his return to NASCAR competition. Busch has been sidelined since a July 23 crash during qualifying at Pocono Raceway,...
kiss951.com
Tropical Storm Ian Is Now a Hurricane and is Heading Towards Charlotte
Tropical Strom Ian is now a hurricane and is heading towards Charlotte and the Carolinas. Ian is now a category one hurricane. The National Hurricane Center is watching the track of the storm closely. The storm could strengthen and reach category 4 status in the next 24-48 hours according to forecasters.
chapelboro.com
UNC Kicker Jonathan Kim Entering Transfer Portal
UNC kickoff specialist Jonathan Kim will be entering the transfer portal, UNC head coach Mack Brown announced Monday. Kim had taken kickoffs for Carolina in each season of Brown’s second tenure in Chapel Hill. Brown called Kim’s decision “a surprise,” and said it was motivated by Kim’s desire to kick field goals. Noah Burnette has taken all field goals and extra points this season.
WBTV
Tracking Hurricane Ian, and weekend impacts for the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cool mornings and mild afternoons will continue Tuesday through Thursday, with a First Alert for Friday through Sunday, as multiple rounds of rain showers will move through the Carolinas, as Hurricane Ian approaches the region. Mornings: Around 50 degrees for the piedmont; around 40 degrees for...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Apple Picking Spot One of the Best in the Country
As we embrace the fall season, we get into all of the fall activities. From pumpkin patches to apple picking, this is the season to get out and enjoy. Personally, I have never been apple picking but it does sound like a cool activity to give a try this year. Plus, since I am in North Carolina I can enjoy one of the best in the country.
WBTV
Charlotte’s EpiCentre is finally moving forward with a new name and vision
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The EpiCentre, located in the heart of Uptown Charlotte, has recently been one of the focal points for redevelopment in a rapidly growing and changing Queen City. However, moving forward with any plans for redevelopment has not been easy. The 302,324 square-foot site’s future has been...
WSOC-TV
Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
wccbcharlotte.com
What Does M&M Stand For?
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Most people aren’t sure of what M&M stands for. But now people are learning that the two M’s actually stand for the names of the two men who created the candy– Mars and Murrie. Lots of people thought the M’s represented the mmmm sound that describes how delicious the chocolate candy is.
Panthers snap a losing streak; why West Charlotte won't have any home games this season
West Charlotte High School's homecoming game will be played this Thursday... at crosstown Waddell High School. Students and fans are upset that for the second year in a row, the historic and predominantly Black school won’t have any home football games. That's even though the school has a recently...
country1037fm.com
Blind and Autistic Zac Brown Band Fan Blows Everyone Away At Charlotte Concert
Zac Brown promised his show in Charlotte would be something incredibly special and it sure was, in many ways. Zac brought on stage a very special young lady with talent to burn. Her name is Brianna Shirley, she is from Spartanburg, and she blew everyone away with her version of “Colder Weather”. Brianna was born legally blind and autistic, she was also born with an incredible gift for music.
WCNC
Benefits of B12 Shots
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — B12 injections have become increasingly popular and for good reason... B12 deficiency is widespread. Dr. Jonathan Leake, co-owner of Hydrate Medical, joined Charlotte Today to talk more about B12 and it's benefits. Some of the signs or symptoms that you may be B12 deficient are:. Rapid...
Local arborist urges homeowners to check trees ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE — As the Carolinas prepare for the potential remnants from Hurricane Ian, there are things experts say people could be doing around the yard in advance. “If we get 4 to 6 inches of rain with this hurricane and then we have wind, it can be a problem with these trees,” arborist Nathan Morrison said.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Charlotte NC
Charlotte’s rich and intriguing history dates back to the late 18th century. This city was named after Queen Charlotte when it was incorporated in 1768. Residents expelled the British General Cornwallis during the Revolutionary War and, less than a decade later, declared their independence from England. During the Civil War era, a significant number of North Carolina residents fought for the Confederacy.
VooDoo Wings set to open restaurant in Charlotte market
CHARLOTTE — VooDoo Wings expects to make its Charlotte market debut later this year. The Mobile, Alabama-based, quick-serve wing concept has snapped up a 3,200-square-foot space at 1646 Highway 160 in Fort Mill — formerly home to Blacow, which announced its closure this week. VooDoo is targeting a...
Columbus McKinnon moving headquarters to Charlotte from New York
CHARLOTTE — Columbus McKinnon Corp. is moving its headquarters to Charlotte from the Buffalo area of New York within the next 18 months and will look to grow its local headcount. The move will include CEO David Wilson and the company’s other top three executive leaders. Eric Bormann,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Union Co. Saddle Club Horse Show Features Special Exhibition
MONROE, N.C. – A fun equestrian event in Monroe on Saturday. The Union County Saddle Club hosted its September “Britches & Bridles” dressage show. Local master dressage rider Deborah Moynihan exhibited her 3rd level freestyle on her horse, Elita ENF. Dressage is a sport where the horse...
WMAZ
Woman rushed to the hospital on her wedding day gets a special ceremony at NC hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's the day most girls dream about as a child, your wedding day. For Ashley Haas, her wedding date was especially meaningful. You see, Haas was set to get married on Aug.15, which is her father's birthday and the anniversary of her grandfather's passing. Novant Health...
earnthenecklace.com
Allison Latos Leaving WSOC-TV: Where Is the Charlotte Anchor Going?
Allison Latos has been bringing news to the people of Charlotte in an extraordinary way for the last 11 years. People were sad when they saw the video recording of the anchor and reporter in which she announced her departure from WSOC-TV. Latos has earned the highest respect from Charlotte residents and her colleagues. So her followers had many questions when they heard Allison Latos was leaving WSOC-TV. Find out what the multi-Emmy Award-winning anchor said about the new career chapter in her life.
