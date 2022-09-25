ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navy gets first win with field goal in 2nd overtime

By CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TOb8N_0i9FftaY00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Daniel Davies, who came into the game without a field-goal attempt this season, made all three of his tries Saturday night, including a 36-yarder in the second overtime and Navy beat East Carolina 23-20.

The teams exchanged field goals in the first overtime before Davies connected again. Owen Daffer's 37-yard attempt went wide left.

ECU (2-1, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) had the ball in the final minutes, but Tyler Fletcher intercepted Holton Ahlers at the Navy 35 with 25 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

The score was 3-3 headed into the fourth quarter when both teams scored two touchdowns apiece.

ECU tied the game at 17-all with eight minutes left when a Navy defender tried to jump a route on a short pass but missed and Isaiah Winstead went down the left sideline for a 67-yard score.

Right after ECU had taken at 10-3 lead, Tai Lavatai found Vincent Terrell II 15 yards down the middle and Terrell turned it into a 65-yard score with just under 12 minutes left. On the first play after the ensuing kickoff, Eavan Gibbons recovered a fumble at the ECU 25. That turnover turned into a 7-yard TD by Anton Hall Jr. for a 17-10 lead.

Ahlers threw a 14-yard TD pass to Ryan Jones for a 10-3 lead to complete an eight-play, 70-yard drive that began when Navy turned the ball over on downs.

Ahlers, ECU's fifth-year starting quarterback, became the all-time total yards leader for the AAC with 12,617, passing Cincinnati's Desmond Rider at 12,418. Ahlers threw for 262 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Winstead had 138 yards receiving on 10 catches.

Lavatai threw for 152 yards and a touchdown for Navy (1-2, 1-1). Terrell had 114 yards receiving on three catches.

