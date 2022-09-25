BANGKOK (AP) — A fashion model from Myanmar who feared being arrested by the country’s military government if she was forced back home from exile has flown to Canada, which she says has granted her asylum. Thaw Nandar Aung, also known as Han Lay, left on a flight from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport early Wednesday morning, according to Archayon Kraithong, a deputy commissioner of Thailand’s Immigration Bureau. He said he was not authorized to reveal her destination. Thaw Nandar Aung told Radio Free Asia, a U.S.-government funded broadcaster, on Tuesday that she was headed to Canada, after having been been granted political asylum there with the assistance of the UNHCR and the Canadian Embassy in Thailand. “Everything happened so fast, and I only have a few pieces of clothing. So I will have to go along with what they have planned for me,” she said.

WORLD ・ 16 MINUTES AGO