An ‘iPhone launch moment for Web3’? Coral raises $20M from FTX Ventures and Jump Crypto to build Backpack
Coral, the company behind Anchor, the popular framework that Solana developers use to write smart contracts, wants to create the Web3 version of the Apple app store. To do so, it’s launching a different kind of wallet platform called Backpack. With Backpack, users can store tokens and NFTs but...
Warner Bros. Discovery Names France, Benelux & Africa Management Team
Warner Bros. Discovery has set out Pierre Branco’s leadership team for France, Benelux and Africa. Branco, General Manager of Warner Bros. Discovery for the territories, said the team would operate with a “one company” mindset after naming Tatiana Lagewaard has lead for Content and Programming in general entertainment and factual and confirming Stephane Queneudec as French Theatrical Local Production boss and Olivier Snanoudj as Theatrical Distribution for France and Benelux. “I am convinced that we have the content, brands, talents and passion to grow our business even further and position ourselves strongly for the future in a competitive and challenging region that is...
Model fearing Myanmar military heads to asylum in Canada
BANGKOK (AP) — A fashion model from Myanmar who feared being arrested by the country’s military government if she was forced back home from exile has flown to Canada, which she says has granted her asylum. Thaw Nandar Aung, also known as Han Lay, left on a flight from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport early Wednesday morning, according to Archayon Kraithong, a deputy commissioner of Thailand’s Immigration Bureau. He said he was not authorized to reveal her destination. Thaw Nandar Aung told Radio Free Asia, a U.S.-government funded broadcaster, on Tuesday that she was headed to Canada, after having been been granted political asylum there with the assistance of the UNHCR and the Canadian Embassy in Thailand. “Everything happened so fast, and I only have a few pieces of clothing. So I will have to go along with what they have planned for me,” she said.
