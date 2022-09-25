Former Caldwell Police Department Lieutenant Convicted of Falsifying Records, Witness Tampering, and Destruction of Records

Read full article on original website
After Former Lieutenant Convicted, FBI investigation into Caldwell Police is Ongoing
CALDWELL — The FBI investigation into the Caldwell Police Department (CPD) is ongoing after a federal jury convicted former CPD Lieutenant Joseph Hoadley on three felony counts. Hoadley was found guilty of destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations; tampering with a witness by harassment; and tampering...
Former Caldwell officer Joseph Hoadley cries as he is found guilty on three felony charges
BOISE, Idaho — After deliberating for parts of two days, 12 jurors on Saturday afternoon returned guilty verdicts on three of four felony counts against former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley. Hoadley was found guilty on counts two, three and four being considered in the trial: destruction, alteration or...
Nevada police arrest suspects in Meridian pharmacy robbery
BOISE, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department announced two men are in custody in Nevada Tuesday following a robbery at a pharmacy along East Fairview Avenue and Locust Grove Road Monday. An officer at the scene said a man wearing a mask jumped over a counter at the Walgreens,...
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee resigns
At the mayor’s request, Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee has resigned from the Boise Police Department. The city announcement came Friday amid complaints from officers and after an investigation into an allegation that Lee injured a subordinate last year. The Idaho Statesman reports that a Boise police sergeant alleged...
‘Top Gun’ Program Comes to Idaho to Combat Fentanyl, Other Drugs
BOISE — As fentanyl use and other illegal drug activity becomes more prevalent locally, regionally and beyond, Idaho officials are looking to take proactive steps forward. This week, Idaho State Police is hosting a “Top Gun” narcotics investigation course at Gowen Field in Boise. Nearly 40 students will partake in the event, with officers hailing from ISP, municipal police departments throughout the state, and Idaho sheriff’s offices.
Meridian pharmacy robbed for prescription drugs
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police are investigating a robbery that occurred early Monday afternoon at a pharmacy along East Fairview Avenue and Locust Grove Road. An officer at the scene said a man wearing a mask jumped over a counter at the Walgreen's store, went to a safe, and demanded that pharmacy staff open the safe before he took all the drugs in the safe and took off from the store.
Idaho chiropractor arrested after allegedly videotaping patient changing clothes
GARDEN CITY (Idaho Statesman) — A Garden City chiropractor has been accused of recording a video of a patient when she changed clothes in a treatment room. Garden City police arrested Justin Anderson on Tuesday on suspicion of two counts of video voyeurism, which is when an individual uses a camera to capture images or videos of another person in a private situation.
Boise Mayor and City Council Must Answer To the Public About BPD
Not every day a chief executive publicly fires their most trusted, highest-profile hire. A thorough investigative report from a local television station gave Mayor McLean no choice; after years of neglect and ignored internal/external complaints, she had to fire Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee. Chief Lee was the mayor's most...
Nampa Police trying to locate missing, endangered man
NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing, endangered man from Nampa. Nicholas, 25, was last seen wearing a black shirt with a superhero logo on it, black shorts and gray-rimmed glasses. He is described as being 6’02”, about 185 pounds, with brown eyes, dark blond hair and a receding hairline.
U of I warns employees to stay neutral on abortion or risk prosecution
The University of Idaho is warning its employees that promoting abortion, or providing contraception in some cases, could result in imprisonment, fines and a permanent bar from state employment. In an email sent Friday and obtained by Boise State Public Radio, the university’s office of general counsel said it was...
‘I live in horror’: New records shed light on fatal Boise mall shooting, cite no motive
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — “Shooter” was what she heard, a witness said, before she pulled her mother and 4-year-old daughter down to the ground at Macy’s. Her mother still held the shoes she intended to buy when they began to run for their lives. “My 4-year-old...
Caldwell Police investigating two reports of possible child enticement
CALDWELL, Idaho — Parents across the country often warn their kids about strangers approaching them. That happened Thursday night in Caldwell, twice. Caldwell PD was dispatched to two reports of possible child enticement on Thursday night, the police said in a news release. The first call came in from...
Boise police chief, former Portland assistant chief, steps down at request of mayor
At the mayor’s request, Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee has resigned from the Boise Police Department. The city announcement came Friday amid complaints from officers, reported by KTVB, and after an investigation into an allegation that he injured a subordinate in a neck restraints demonstration last year.
University of Idaho Considers Banning Birth Control For Students
Did you know the University of Idaho has been providing birth control items to its students? It appears that the practice of giving out contraceptives will be coming to an end at Idaho's premier university. The universities attorney has issued a recommendation that due to Idaho's new trigger law, the school will discontinue being a franchise of Planned Parenthood.
My Creepy Idaho Neighbor Told Me His Wife Deserved to Die
Four summers ago, an elderly couple moved into our neighborhood in Star. It wasn't long after they closed on their single-story pink and taupe house west of Boise that the incident occurred. I remember it like it was yesterday. At 7:00 a.m., it was already a dry 84 degrees and...
Family searching for missing Kenyan immigrant who attended College of Western Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Before Irene Gakwa was reported missing earlier this year, the Kenyan immigrant was following her dreams here in the Treasure Valley. She studied nursing at the College of Western Idaho but later moved out of the state. Irene was officially reported missing in late March from...
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee Out of A Job After Shocking Report
BREAKING NEWS, Chief Lee out as Boise police chief. The official statement from the mayor's office. At the request of Mayor Lauren McLean, Chief Ryan Lee has resigned from his position with the Boise Police Department, effective October 14, 2022. Lee will be on leave for the rest of his tenure.
Hilarious Yellow Roadside Signs Are a Special Part of Idaho’s History
There’s no doubt about it. Idaho is a state full of exciting history, fascinating places and fun things to do, but even the proudest Idahoans will agree that driving east on I-84 from Boise can get rather monotonous. We just made that drive last week as we headed to...
The race for Idaho lieutenant governor: Rep. Scott Bedke
BOISE, Idaho — In six weeks, on Tuesday, November 8, voters Idaho will head to the polls in the general election to decide on who they want to represent them in key federal and state offices. The next two Viewpoints are focusing on one of the big races here...
Do You Share One of the 25 Most Common Last Names in Boise?
How often do you run into someone in the Treasure Valley who shares your last name, but may not be related to you? Depending on what your last name is, it may happen a lot!. You’re familiar with websites like Ancestry and 23andMe which were created to help you learn more about yourself by helping you discover leaves and branches on your family tree.
