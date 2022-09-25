Former Caldwell Police Department Lieutenant Convicted of Falsifying Records, Witness Tampering, and Destruction of Records

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police are investigating a robbery that occurred early Monday afternoon at a pharmacy along East Fairview Avenue and Locust Grove Road. An officer at the scene said a man wearing a mask jumped over a counter at the Walgreen's store, went to a safe, and demanded that pharmacy staff open the safe before he took all the drugs in the safe and took off from the store.

MERIDIAN, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO