Police: 17-year-old injured in Rockford officer-involved shooting

By John Clark
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 17-year-old was injured in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 4000 block of St. Anne’s Way, off N. Alpine Road, near Gambino Park.

According to police, officers were called to the house for a domestic disturbance around 7:45 p.m. In the initial 911 call, authorities said a woman told them her son was “tearing up the house.”

By the time officers arrived, the teen had taken a car and fled the scene.

Officials said he is believed to have been involved in a multi-car crash at Spring Creek and Alpine Road shortly thereafter, but the incident is under investigation.

While the officers were at the home interviewing the mother and grandmother, they heard a crash coming from the basement, police said, and all four went to investigate.

There, the encountered the teen, armed with two kitchen knives, authorities said. When the teen advanced on the party, one officer fired one round from his service revolver, while the other fired a Taser.

Officers then began rendering aid to the injured teen and summoned an ambulance. He was taken to a local hospital for injuries police said were believed to be “non-life threatening.”

Neither officer nor bystanders were injured, police said.

Both of the officers have been placed on administrative leave as the investigation into the shooting has been turned over to the Winnebago-Boone County Task Force.

Comments / 2

Tom Murphy
3d ago

Umm, the Rockford Police no longer carry service "revolvers". You would have to search far and wide to find a cop that carries a revolver in this day and age. They carry semi automatic hand guns. So, "service weapon" would be more accurate.

Reply
4
Bill Sorensen
2d ago

Well sounds like the officers did what they had to but they didn't overdo it they didn't empty their magazines into the kid sounds like maybe some of these officers are starting to learn the lesson they have to protect themselves I understand that from this kid and I assume not every officer has a taser So each officer has to use minimum resistance which would be a taser 1st if the officer has it and firing one round at the person if he doesn't

Reply
2
