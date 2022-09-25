Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Boasts the Top Offense in the Nation
The Tennessee Volunteers’ offense, orchestrated by head coach Josh Heupel and offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, is statistically the best in the country. Through four games of the 2022 season, the Vols boast the top total offense in the country coming in at 559.2 yards per game. While Tennessee has...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Continues to Rise to Impressive Television Ratings
Tennessee Football continues to be a needle-mover in the college football television ratings. On Tuesday, CBS announced that the week four matchup between Tennessee and Florida was the “most-watched Florida-Tennessee game in 13 years.”. In addition, CBS also announced that the game averaged 5.571 million viewers, which was a...
rockytopinsider.com
Five Tennessee Basketball Questions As Preseason Practice Begins
Tennessee basketball begins preseason practice today with its season opener against Tennessee Tech just under six weeks away. The Vols are coming off a strong 27-8 (14-4 SEC) season that saw the Big Orange finish second in the SEC regular season race before winning the SEC Tournament and falling to Michigan in the Round of 32.
rockytopinsider.com
‘Best Decision I’ve Made’: McCoy Basking In His Volunteer Success
The sound of 101,915 Tennessee fans yelling “Bruuuuuuu” echoed through Neyland Stadium Saturday afternoon. It was a rewarding experience for Bru McCoy. The Southern Cal transfer receiver’s success lifting a weight off his shoulder. Four games into his Tennessee tenure, McCoy’s success is impressive yet unsurprising. However,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee’s Florida Recap Video Will Give You Chills
Saturday was one of the most exciting days that Rocky Top has seen in some time. College GameDay was set up outside Ayers Hall, the game in Neyland was sold-out and checkerboarded in the crowd, and Vol baseball head coach Tony Vitello didn’t get arrested. All in all, it...
rockytopinsider.com
Recruits React To Tennessee’s Win Over Florida
Tennessee earned the top win of the young Josh Heupel tenure Saturday afternoon, knocking off then-No. 20 Florida inside of a sold out crowd at Neyland Stadium. The win was Tennessee’s first over rival Florida since 2016 and was just the second win over the Vols’ big three rivals since that game.
rockytopinsider.com
Social Media Reacts to Tennessee Win Over Florida
Social media was on fire during the Tennessee-Florida game in Knoxville. All throughout the game, and especially after, social media users on Twitter had great or memorable reactions to Tennessee’s huge 38-33 win over Florida on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium. With ESPN’s College GameDay, Barstool’s College Football Live...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Climbs Into the Top 10 After Victory Over Florida
Tennessee Football has jumped into the Top 10 of the AP Poll on Sunday. After defeating No. 20 Florida in Knoxville on Saturday, Tennessee now sits at No. 8 in the AP Polls. This is the first time that Tennessee has been in the AP Top 10 since Week 7 of the 2016 season. The Vols sat at No. 9 during that week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
rockytopinsider.com
Kick Off Time, Broadcast Details Announced For Tennessee-LSU
Tennessee’s week six matchup against LSU will kick off at noon ET with ESPN broadcasting the game. While the game kicks off at noon ET, it will be an 11 a.m. local time kick off. That makes for a less intimidating environment for the eighth-ranked Volunteers to walk into.
rockytopinsider.com
PFF Grades: Florida at Tennessee
Tennessee improved to 4-0 by defeating No. 20 Florida Saturday afternoon. The Vols offense was phenomenal in the win as Hendon Hooker cemented his Tennessee legacy with a memorable performance. If you need a reminder on how Pro Football Focus works, read the opening of the Ball State grades. Let’s...
rockytopinsider.com
Hendon Hooker Named National Player Of Week
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is the Walter Camp FBS Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Vols’, 38-33, win over Florida. Hooker was phenomenal in the win, accounting for 80% of Tennessee’s offense as the Vols scored in six of nine offensive possessions. “Hendon played...
Comments / 0