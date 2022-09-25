Amboy plows past Orangeville
ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In Saturday 8-man football, the Amboy Clippers were in Orangeville to take on the Broncos.
Amboy had no problem finding the end zone, 44-0 the final score.
Amboy improves to 4-1 on the season, while Orangeville is still looking for their first win at 0-5.
For highlights watch the media player above.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 0