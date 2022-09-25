ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeville, IL

Amboy plows past Orangeville

By Regan Holgate
 3 days ago

ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In Saturday 8-man football, the Amboy Clippers were in Orangeville to take on the Broncos.

Amboy had no problem finding the end zone, 44-0 the final score.

Amboy improves to 4-1 on the season, while Orangeville is still looking for their first win at 0-5.

