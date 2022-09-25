ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

Space X Falcon 9 rocket's vapor trail seen over New Jersey skies

By News 12 Staff
News 12 New Jersey viewers sent the station photos and video of a ball of light that was seen throughout the state on Saturday night.

This light was seen over the skies of New Jersey just before 8 p.m. The light was seen from Maplewood to Wantage in Sussex County.

Viewers told News 12 New Jersey they saw it in West Milford as well.

The light was seen in Ocean and Monmouth counties as one viewer sent video from Island Beach State Park.

A News 12 New Jersey viewer told the station that it was also seen in Marlboro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fepc0_0i9FeLuZ00
Space X Falcon 9 rocket's vapor trail seen over Marlboro. Photo courtesy of Virginia Klein. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tSUi8_0i9FeLuZ00 Space X Falcon 9 rocket's vapor trail seen over Marlboro. Photo courtesy of News 12 New Jersey viewer Virginia Klein.

The light was not a UFO, but it was due to a Space X rocket launch: A Falcon 9 rocket took off from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BTyrm_0i9FeLuZ00

Its vapor trail was visible along the East Coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WvRwH_0i9FeLuZ00

Clear skies on Saturday night made it easy for residents to see it from all parts of the Garden State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jOmiE_0i9FeLuZ00 Space X Falcon 9 rocket's vapor trail seen over Toms River. Photo courtesy of viewer News 12 New Jersey viewer Michele Arocha's husband. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tivlx_0i9FeLuZ00
Space X Falcon 9 rocket's vapor trail seen over Clifton. Photo courtesy of viewer News 12 New Jersey viewer JoAnn. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JxwHI_0i9FeLuZ00 Space X Falcon 9 rocket's vapor trail seen over Cartaret. Photo courtesy of viewer News 12 New Jersey viewer Joanne Best Pollman.

