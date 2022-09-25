Space X Falcon 9 rocket's vapor trail seen over Long Island skies
News 12 Long Island viewers sent the station photos of a ball of light that was seen Saturday night.
People all throughout the East Coast also saw what appeared to be a meteor, but it was not.
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo confirmed that this was the vapor trail of one of Space X's Falcon 9 rockets which took off Saturday evening from Cape Canaveral in Florida.Space X Falcon 9 rocket's vapor trail as seen from Port Jefferson. Photo courtesy of News 12 Long Island viewers Juliana Trezza and Valerie Susino. Space X Falcon 9 rocket's vapor trail as seen from Montauk. Photo courtesy of News 12 Long Island viewer Jennifer Ambrosio. Space X Falcon 9 rocket's vapor trail as seen from Bethpage. Photo courtesy of News 12 Long Island viewer R.J. Space X Falcon 9 rocket's vapor trail as seen from Patchogue. Photo courtesy of News 12 Long Island viewer Connie L. Space X Falcon 9 rocket's vapor trail as seen from Lido Towers in Lido Beach. Photo courtesy of News 12 Long Island viewer Linda Lydia Leone. Photo courtesy of News 12 Long Island viewer Liana.
Comments / 4