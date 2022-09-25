ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space X Falcon 9 rocket's vapor trail seen over Long Island skies

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

News 12 Long Island viewers sent the station photos of a ball of light that was seen Saturday night.

People all throughout the East Coast also saw what appeared to be a meteor, but it was not.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo confirmed that this was the vapor trail of one of Space X's Falcon 9 rockets which took off Saturday evening from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

Space X Falcon 9 rocket's vapor trail as seen from Port Jefferson. Photo courtesy of News 12 Long Island viewers Juliana Trezza and Valerie Susino. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UBXoS_0i9FeHNf00 Space X Falcon 9 rocket's vapor trail as seen from Montauk. Photo courtesy of News 12 Long Island viewer Jennifer Ambrosio. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KV0cy_0i9FeHNf00
Space X Falcon 9 rocket's vapor trail as seen from Bethpage. Photo courtesy of News 12 Long Island viewer R.J. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SZJAV_0i9FeHNf00 Space X Falcon 9 rocket's vapor trail as seen from Patchogue. Photo courtesy of News 12 Long Island viewer Connie L. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xRxLw_0i9FeHNf00
Space X Falcon 9 rocket's vapor trail as seen from Lido Towers in Lido Beach. Photo courtesy of News 12 Long Island viewer Linda Lydia Leone. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PABF2_0i9FeHNf00 Photo courtesy of News 12 Long Island viewer Liana. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvx95_0i9FeHNf00
