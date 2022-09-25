Read full article on original website
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
WHEC TV-10
Mythology Restaurant & Lounge celebrates grand reopening and rebranding
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and member, Mythology Restaurant & Lounge, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate the grand re-opening and re-branding of the former Kainos restaurant along the Genesee River. Jeffrey Scott, Owner and Master Chef of Mythology Restaurant & Lounge says...
First ever Fall Fest brings ‘farm to city’ in downtown Rochester
There will also be a 'Little Kids, Big Rigs' event, giving families a chance to interact and explore the city's fleet of vehicles.
Get in the fall spirit with these October and Halloween events in Rochester
Here's a local guide to everything Halloween in the greater Rochester region.
WHEC TV-10
MAG hosts its 22nd annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Memorial Art Gallery held its 22nd annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Sunday. The event was free and open to the public. This year’s theme was “How Great Our Tomorrow Can Be,” it featured Hispanic food, art, and a youth talent show. “We...
WHEC TV-10
Avenue Blackbox Theatre secures $190,000 to support its operations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Avenue Blackbox Theatre has just received $190,000 thanks to a combination of grants and community support. The small, black-owned theatre on Joseph Avenue opened in 2018. A part of Blackbox Theatre’s mission is to uplift the community on and around Joseph Avenue. “Arts and creativity...
westsidenewsny.com
Ribbon Cutting Grand opening of Baldieri Cafe
A ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of Baldieri Café was held on September 22, 2022. The new restaurant, located at 441 Stone Road in the Town of Greece, is owned and operated by Chef Marco Baldieri and his wife, Kathy. Chef Marco Baldieri is proud to present...
WHEC TV-10
C.U.R.E. hosting fundraiser at the port to raise money for Childhood Cancer Association
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This weekend Rochester’s top professional chefs will be cooking up brunch at Arbor at the Port. It is for the 14th annual Recipe for a C.U.R.E. It is a fundraiser for the C.U.R.E. Childhood Cancer Association, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Sunday, October 2nd. There will be a silent auction that you can be a part of at the event, or from the comfort of home.
westsidenewsny.com
Hilton’s Mainly Books has a Grand Reopening
A “Grand Reopening” of Mainly Books was held on Monday, September 12, with a ribbon-cutting by Parma Town Supervisor Jim Roose and Hilton Mayor Joe Lee. Cider and donuts were served and drawings for gift baskets and other prizes will be held at a later date. Special sales events were held all week, ending on September 17.
westsidenewsny.com
Brockport Symphony Orchestra presents Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Concert
The Brockport Symphony Orchestra, in collaboration with the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration (HTBC), will honor Tubman’s 200th birthday with a tribute entitled, “Let Freedom Ring!” on Sunday, October 2, 3 p.m., at Lake Avenue Baptist Church, 72 Ambrose Street, Rochester. Directed by Jonathan Allentoff, this concert will feature narrator Bill Johnson, the 64th Mayor of Rochester, clarinet soloist Rachel Roessel, and the Harriet Tubman Chorus.
Lollypop Farm kicks off Barktober Fest fundraiser with special guest Noodle the Pug
Social media star Noodle the Pug and his owner Jonathan Graziano, a Rochester native, were present at the festival to do a reading of his new book "Noodle and the No Bones Day"
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: No more haunted hayride in Williamson?
WILLIAMSON, N.Y. — Let’s answer a good question about a fan favorite that disappeared. We’re hitting our stride with the fall season, changing leaves, apple picking, corn mazes and more. This also means it’s time for haunts. Ask anyone around here about what is the best...
For 100 years, the Latimers have handled death for Rochester families
Millard E. Latimer & Son Funeral Directors is thought to be the oldest Black-owned business in Rochester. Can it continue for another century? When a Black person in southwest Rochester dies, chances are good that their body will end up in the care of Monique Latimer. She often welcomes the grieving relatives of the deceased into her funeral home on South Plymouth Avenue the same way she...
ROC the Peace holds ceremony to honor victims of murder
Community members are encouraged by event organizers to bring youth to the event as well.
visitrochester.com
Things To Do in Rochester, NY This October
There are so many things to see, do, and experience when you visit Rochester this October! Check out this list of just some of the special events and activities happening in the area. Whatever you choose to do, share your adventures in Rochester with us using #VisitROC. Fun at Festivals.
westsidenewsny.com
Gates Chili Chamber announces award winners
The Gates Chili Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its 2022 Annual Community Award winners honoring individuals and organizations that have made a significant impact on the quality of life in the Gates and Chili communities. This year’s winners are:. •Beautification Award (Chili) – Chili Fire Department Fire...
13 WHAM
Rochester natives living in Florida plan to ride out Hurricane Ian
The sunshine state is home to many snowbirds and New Yorkers who have moved to Florida seeking warmer weather. Now they are included in the millions bracing for impact as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida's west coast. The rain was starting to pick up Tuesday afternoon as Rochester area native Al...
WHEC TV-10
Mobile welding lab in Rochester will offer free training to underserved communities
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – With federal recovery dollars, Monroe County is funding 40 projects it hopes will rebuild our community after the pandemic and help connect people with jobs. One of those projects is a mobile welding lab that will offer training programs to at-risk youth, inmates and offenders on probation in hopes of removing barriers to employment.
westsidenewsny.com
An evening of fun… with a purpose
The First Presbyterian Church of Chili, 3600 Chili Avenue, is hosting Phyllis Contestable, a.k.a. Reverend Mother, on Saturday evening, October 29, at 7 p.m. The event is a fundraiser and the proceeds will be divided between Habitat for Humanity in Rochester and the Tops Market Organization in Buffalo, benefitting those families who were affected by the tragedy that occurred in May.
WHEC TV-10
115 trucks from Rochester are delivering storm support equipment to Central Florida
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Right now, Floridians are bracing for a monster storm bearing down on the Sunshine State. As Hurricane Ian approaches Central Florida, so are hundreds of power line, and utilities professionals from Rochester’s O’Connell Electric. News10NBC talked to them about the task they face once...
WHEC TV-10
Hundreds of runners participate in the Rochester Half Marathon on Sunday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Hundreds of runners braved the morning rain during this year’s Rochester Half Marathon and 5K. This was the second year back since the start of the pandemic. More than 1,400 people were expected to participate in the race. Some of our own were even out...
