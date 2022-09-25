Read full article on original website
With storm expected, ESPN's 'College GameDay' looking for indoor options at Clemson
CLEMSON – With Hurricane Ian expected to bring high winds and heavy rain to the Upstate on Saturday, ESPN is considering indoor options for its College GameDay program. The broadcast is scheduled for 9 a.m. until noon at Bowman Field on campus, but could be moved to an indoor location, such as Littlejohn Coliseum.
Dabo Swinney on NC State, Injuries
The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Clemson D putting Wake Forest game to bed, starting ‘at zero’ entering Saturday
After having a chance to comb through the film of Saturday’s 51-45 double overtime win at Wake Forest, Clemson defensive coordinator Wesley Goodwin met with reporters on Monday morning. Goodwin (...)
Clemson moves up in this national analyst's rankings after Week 4
A national college football analyst released his updated top 12 rankings following Week 4 of the college football season. Clemson moved up in CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell's new rankings. The former (...)
Look: Dabo Swinney Has Brutally Honest Message For Critics
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney went to bat for his quarterback after the Tigers' 51-45 double-overtime win over Wake Forest on Saturday. D.J. Uiagalelei has taken his fair share of criticism in his young career, but yesterday, the former five-star recruit turned in a monster performance. Uiagalelei passed for 371...
Clemson makes a move in Herbstreit's top group of teams
Kirk Herbstreit took to Twitter on Sunday, giving his top group of teams following Week 4 of the college football season. Herbstreit has Georgia ranked No. 1, followed by Ohio State at No. 2, Alabama at No. (...)
Latest Coaches Poll released after Week 4
The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 4 of the season. Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC) is ranked No. 5 in the new coaches poll following its 51-45, (...)
Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods
Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
Film Don't Lie: Georgia vs. Kent State
Brent Rollins and Dayne Young pair the video and data to break down what Georgia did vs. Kent State. Film Don't Lie looks at what went wrong with Georgia's defense. It also highlights the good and bad with Georgia's offense. The Play of the Game is a first down completion...
Hurricane Ian on track to create severe weather in Carolinas
Forecasts have pulled the potential track of the storm farther west in the past day or so, increasing the chance for local impacts starting late this week.
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Lake Keowee attacker killed by boat rescuer had BAC triple legal limit
SENECA — John and Debra Dotson saw the riderless Sea-Doo first, cutting circles in the surface of Lake Keowee as its engine continued to run. Then they saw the two people in the water, struggling to stay afloat without life vests. We have to help them, Debra, 70, told...
