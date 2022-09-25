ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenville, NY

WNYT

Albany’s Oktoberfest 5K returns this weekend

After two years canceled by COVID, the popular Oktoberfest 5K in Albany is back. In conjunction with Wolff’s Biergarten’s block party this Saturday, hundreds of runners will take part in the 5K starting at Jennings Landing. Registration gains you entry into the race, admission to the block party as well as a free beer and commemorative beer stein.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Frog Alley Brewing announces ‘Frogtober Fest’

Frog Alley Brewing has announced its "Frogtober Fest 2022" schedule, taking place on Saturday, October 1, at Frog Alley Brewing with doors opening at 3 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Frog Alley Brewing Event Brite website, ranging from $28.36 to $100. All guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Glenville, NY
Glenville, NY
NEWS10 ABC

MONSTER TRUCKZ coming to Schaghticoke Fair

MONSTER TRUCKZ is coming to the Schaghticoke Fair from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2. The show will feature massive monster trucks destroying cars, flying through the air making mind boggling jumps, the Nitro Motocross Team soaring 80 feet in the air, and for the first time on Earth promises to fire Mikey Mayhem out of a Monster Truck cannon. The first 100 adult tickets sold online will be priced at $16.50, and are available on the Monster Truckz website.
SCHAGHTICOKE, NY
WNYT

Hollowed Harvest returns to Altamont

Hallowed Harvest is returning to the Altamont Fairgrounds. There will be 7,000 jack o’ lanterns on display. General admission tickets are $20 for adults and $16 for kids. Those tickets must be purchased ahead of time at hallowedharvest.com. Time slots are first come first serve.
ALTAMONT, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs host 8th Annual Giant Pumpkin Fest

The first weekend of fall welcomed in the kick-off to a hugely popular annual event in Saratoga. Huge gourds were brought in for the 8th Annual Giant Pumpkin Fest. Organizers say it’s a kickoff to the fall season, and a way to celebrate local and regional growers. Andy Wolf,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Duck deaths at the Crossings still a mystery in Colonie

Crews in Colonie are keeping a close eye on ducks and geese at the Crossings after a number of the birds were found sick or dead last week. We reached out Monday for an update. The Parks and Recreation Department says they’re still waiting for test results from a national veterinary lab.
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Rivers Casino & Resort hosting hiring event Tuesday

Rivers Casino & Resort will be hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, September 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the casino's Event Center. The casino is looking to fill nearly 50 job openings that span a variety of different departments from entry-level hourly positions, to salaried management positions.
SCHENECTADY, NY
iheart.com

Schenectady Has Appeared in How Many Movies?

You may remember when The Place Behind the Pines was filmed with Schenectady as it's backdrop. Well there have been many other times the city has been featured - Grace from Will and Grace spoke often about being a Jewish girl from Schenectady, even Daffy Duck had a connection to Schenectady.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

New principal named at Ballston Spa High

There’s a new principal at Ballston Spa High School. Richard Murphy is now the interim high school principal for this school year. Murphy was the principal at Shaker High School in the North Colonie School District for 15 years before retiring in 2021. He takes Dr. Gianleo Duca’s place...
BALLSTON SPA, NY

