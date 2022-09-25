Read full article on original website
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Albany’s Oktoberfest 5K returns this weekend
After two years canceled by COVID, the popular Oktoberfest 5K in Albany is back. In conjunction with Wolff’s Biergarten’s block party this Saturday, hundreds of runners will take part in the 5K starting at Jennings Landing. Registration gains you entry into the race, admission to the block party as well as a free beer and commemorative beer stein.
Wing Walk returning to downtown Schenectady
The Schenectady Wing Walk is back for 2022. The ninth annual walk takes place on October 1 from noon to 5 p.m. all around downtown Schenectady.
Washington County festival celebrates cannabis culture
The 25th annual New York Harvest Festival and Freedom Fair is taking place October 7 through 10 at the Washington County Fairgrounds. The festival is a celebration of the legalization and culture of cannabis.
Frog Alley Brewing announces ‘Frogtober Fest’
Frog Alley Brewing has announced its "Frogtober Fest 2022" schedule, taking place on Saturday, October 1, at Frog Alley Brewing with doors opening at 3 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Frog Alley Brewing Event Brite website, ranging from $28.36 to $100. All guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.
Rotterdam food truck event to support those with disabilities
Schenectady ARC, a non-profit organization that supports those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is holding its fifth annual food truck event. “Electric City Trucks, Taps, Corks, and Forks," is set for October 15 at Via Port in Rotterdam.
Washington Park Farmers Market giving away over 300 pumpkins
The last Washington Park Farmers Market will be held on Saturday, where over 300 free pumpkins will be available to anyone in attendance. This market will be called "the Harvest Festival," and will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
MONSTER TRUCKZ coming to Schaghticoke Fair
MONSTER TRUCKZ is coming to the Schaghticoke Fair from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2. The show will feature massive monster trucks destroying cars, flying through the air making mind boggling jumps, the Nitro Motocross Team soaring 80 feet in the air, and for the first time on Earth promises to fire Mikey Mayhem out of a Monster Truck cannon. The first 100 adult tickets sold online will be priced at $16.50, and are available on the Monster Truckz website.
Saratoga International Flavorfeast returning after 2-year hiatus
Take a culinary trip around the world at the seventh annual Saratoga International Flavorfeast. The event returns after a two-year hiatus on October 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hollowed Harvest returns to Altamont
Hallowed Harvest is returning to the Altamont Fairgrounds. There will be 7,000 jack o’ lanterns on display. General admission tickets are $20 for adults and $16 for kids. Those tickets must be purchased ahead of time at hallowedharvest.com. Time slots are first come first serve.
Saratoga Springs host 8th Annual Giant Pumpkin Fest
The first weekend of fall welcomed in the kick-off to a hugely popular annual event in Saratoga. Huge gourds were brought in for the 8th Annual Giant Pumpkin Fest. Organizers say it’s a kickoff to the fall season, and a way to celebrate local and regional growers. Andy Wolf,...
Duck deaths at the Crossings still a mystery in Colonie
Crews in Colonie are keeping a close eye on ducks and geese at the Crossings after a number of the birds were found sick or dead last week. We reached out Monday for an update. The Parks and Recreation Department says they’re still waiting for test results from a national veterinary lab.
Druthers in Clifton Park officially opening its doors
After a delay in getting its liquor license, Druthers Brewing Company in Clifton Park is officially opening its doors on September 28 at noon. The location opened for food take-out only on September 21 since they hadn't gotten the license yet.
Rivers Casino & Resort hosting hiring event Tuesday
Rivers Casino & Resort will be hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, September 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the casino's Event Center. The casino is looking to fill nearly 50 job openings that span a variety of different departments from entry-level hourly positions, to salaried management positions.
iheart.com
Schenectady Has Appeared in How Many Movies?
You may remember when The Place Behind the Pines was filmed with Schenectady as it's backdrop. Well there have been many other times the city has been featured - Grace from Will and Grace spoke often about being a Jewish girl from Schenectady, even Daffy Duck had a connection to Schenectady.
Sign-ups for Thanksgiving basket drive
Sign-ups for the 43 annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Drive will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church on Eastern Avenue in Schenectady. Sign-ups will take place on October 21 through 23.
Overnight blaze threatens Lo Porto’s in Troy
After Troy Police noticed a haze in the neighborhood Sunday night, they called fire crews to the area of 83 4th Street—next door to the beloved Lo Porto Ristorante Caffe.
Troy nominates part of Lansingburgh for National Register
The City of Troy is nominating a part of the Lansingburgh neighborhood to be designated as a National Register historic district. The designation would help support the revitalization in the neighborhood.
New Motorcycle Themed Cafe Now Serving Up Coffee & More In Saratoga County
If you get fired up on caffeine and firing up your ride, there is a new local cafe right up your alley. The beautiful thing about coffee is you can enjoy it pretty much any setting. And it can be a companion for any activity. Getting up early to work on your house? Fire up a pot of joe. Shopping at Crossgate? Stop mid-shop for that jolt of caffeine.
New principal named at Ballston Spa High
There’s a new principal at Ballston Spa High School. Richard Murphy is now the interim high school principal for this school year. Murphy was the principal at Shaker High School in the North Colonie School District for 15 years before retiring in 2021. He takes Dr. Gianleo Duca’s place...
Menands Fire Department announces death of former chief
Former Menands Fire Chief Stephen Lukovits passed away on September 16 at age 86. Lukovits—originally from Astoria, Queens—moved to Hoags Corners with his siblings and parents as a child, where he started his career as a volunteer firefighter.
