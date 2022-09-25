ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita woman arrested for fatal 2020 shooting

Police have arrested a 31-year-old Wichita woman in connection with a fatal shooting outside a club two years ago. Autumn Metcalf was booked into jail after her arrest on Monday. She was wanted for the August, 2020 shooting death of 33-year-old Joe Wheeler III, who was found dead in his car outside the Baby Dolls club in the 4900 block of North Arkansas. Police said a disturbance broke out inside the club and continued in the parking lot.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

'This is just one of many examples of the great work our officers do every day': Wichita man arrested following cutting incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -WPD has arrested 39-year-old Samuel Burns of Wichita following an investigation into a cutting incident in the 1600 block of N. Pennsylvania. Interference with law enforcement. Criminal threat. At approximately 6:45 p.m. Monday, WPD officers were dispatched to a disturbance with weapon call in the 1600 block...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

1 critical in vehicle-pedestrian collision

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered critical injuries in a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision at Broadway and MacArthur Tuesday morning. The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. Eastbound and northbound lanes at the intersection were shut down as authorities responded to the scene. The pedestrian was riding an electronic powerchair.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Woman sought in connection with 2020 deadly shooting arrested for murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Records from the Sedgwick County Jail show a woman wanted in connection with an August 2020 deadly shooting at the Baby Dolls club in north Wichita is in custody. Booking details with the jail show first-degree murder among the arresting charges against 31-year-old Autumn Shanequa Metcalf.
WICHITA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Man sentenced in 'swatting' case that led to Kan. man's death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for his role in a hoax phone call that led police to shoot and kill an innocent man in 2017. Shane Gaskill was sentenced after pleading guilty in May to wire fraud, KSN reported. He was originally placed on probation but faced renewed prosecution after violating the terms of his probation.
WICHITA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Officials release new details on cause of Kan. apartment fire

HARVEY COUNTY—Investigators have determined the cause of Sunday's fire at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 West 12th Street in Newton, as undetermined with no criminal activity suspected, according to Newton County Fire and EMS. The fire marshal is working with the property owner to get the building secured. Units 101...
NEWTON, KS
KWCH.com

Chase with motorcycle ends in crash, one hurt

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A police chase late Saturday involving a motorcycle ends in a crash at Sedgwick County Park. Wichita Police tell us a driver reported several motorcycles surrounding and kicking his vehicle near 17th and Tyler just before 1100 p.m. When officers arrived, they found several motorcycles and...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Chase involving motorcycle riders ends in crash

A police chase involving motorcycle riders ended with a crash at the Sedgwick County Park Saturday night. Around 11 p.m., a driver reported being surrounded by riders who began kicking his car, at 17th and Tyler. It is not clear what led up to the altercation. Officers attempted to stop several riders as they arrived, leading to two separate chases. One was called off, and the other ended with a rider crashing at Sedgwick County Park. The rider hit a pedestrian bridge and landed in a culvert. Injuries were described as serious, but the rider has reportedly improved.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

UPDATE: Accident blocks part of K-61 near Langdon Tuesday morning

RENO COUNTY — A North Carolina semi driver rolled his truck and trailer Tuesday morning in Langdon. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, around 6 a.m. 57-year-old Raymond Gonzalez from Randleman, North Carolina, was traveling northeast on K-61 and as he entered Langdon, his truck and trailer left the road and entered the south ditch. Gonzalez tried to get the semi back on the road, but overcorrected and the semi-truck and trailer overturned on its passenger side sliding into the North side of K-61.
LANGDON, KS
KSN News

18 year old critically injured during overnight shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is currently investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man in critical condition Friday night. According to the WPD, officers were dispatched to a shooting just before 11 p.m. on Friday in the 5000 block of E Osie St, near the intersection of E Harry Street […]
WICHITA, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

