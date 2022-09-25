Read full article on original website
Jodi Long Leaving WHO 13 News: Where’s the Des Moines Anchor Going?
The residents of Des Moines have witnessed Jodi Long’s meteoric rise from college intern to weekday morning anchor. Over the course of 10 years, countless viewers have watched her each morning. But now, the talented anchor has announced her departure from the station. The news that Jodi Long is leaving WHO 13 News was met with widespread sadness. Naturally, locals had questions about where Jodi Long was going next and why she was leaving. Here’s what the Emmy Award-nominated anchor said about her next career move.
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
Did I Dance With Luke Bryan’s Wife?
Luke Bryan returned to Iowa for the 13th year for his Farm Tour. Last year, the 'American Idol' judge held his Iowa leg of the tour in Cedar Rapids. This time around, he brought it back around to Boone for the second to last show of the Farm Tour. The...
Line of lights reported in the Ankeny night sky PHOTOS
(Ankeny, IA) -- People on social media were talking about a long string of lights visible in the sky for a few minutes Sunday night in the Ankeny area. A few people posted photos of the line of lights as it moved northward across the sky. Turns out to have...
Another Pipeline Takes Three More Iowa Families To Court
Landowners are pushing back against carbon pipelines and it’s been getting the attention of the pipeline companies . Last week another pipeline company pushed back and has taken the matter to court. In August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in...
The biggest eyesores in Des Moines
Last month we asked for your opinions about the metro's greatest eyesore.It was linked with a story about a city of Des Moines initiative to track problematic properties.Your thoughts"The deterioration along MLK. Too many unkempt properties are a detraction along a main corridor into the downtown area," — Carol Morrow, Ankeny"The Kaleidoscope mall, especially from the viewpoint of the skywalk," — David Jennings, DSM"The Homeless Camp on MLK between 9th and 15th. I know this is a bigger issues than being an eyesore but it needs to be addressed," — Nancy Paulson, DSM The new federal courthouse under construction in downtown DSM. Drawing Courtesy of Mack Scogin Merrill Elam Architects via the U.S. General Services Administration⬆️ "The (still-under-construction) federal courthouse downtown. It's not dilapidated, but seeing it is a reminder of what could have been and how the feds completely ignored what our community wanted," — Danny Akright, DSM
Iowa dad accused of punching wife, hitting son with broom after he dropped cat food
ANKENY, Iowa (TCD) -- A 45-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly punched his wife and then hit his son with a broom because the boy spilled cat food. Polk County Jail records show Sean Geary Johnson was booked on charges of child endangerment causing serious bodily injury, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse assault.
Iowa police searching for ape facility theft suspect
DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police say they’ve figured out who was responsible for a break-in at the Great Ape Initiative last month, now they are hoping you can help find him. The Great Ape Initiative – a research facility on the south side of Des Moines...
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Friday at about 2:45 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 48-year-old DuvalMetri L Brown of Des Moines, IA on several charges or warrants, including alleged resisting arrest, following too close, speeding, no turn signal, failure to yield, no valid license, assault on law enforcement, a Harrison County warrant for alleged speeding and a Clinton County warrant for speeding – no insurance – no valid license. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
