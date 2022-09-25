ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

WSFA

Experts talk Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on Alabama’s gas prices

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Ian is not expected to pose a major threat to Alabama and experts said it shouldn’t impact gas prices. Alabama’s average on Sept. 27 was $3.21. That’s down 24 cents from a month ago and experts with AAA said they expect that decrease to continue, as long as Ian stays on it’s current projected course.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Alabama Power crews prepping for Hurricane Ian

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Power crews are on standby waiting to see if Hurricane Ian makes it’s way here and knocks out any power. Communications Director Anthony Cook said they ordered extra parts and equipment in anticipation of hurricane season, so supply chain issues won’t delay any power restoration or repairs.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

State seeks death penalty in Vestavia church shooting case

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The state will seek the death penalty in the deadly St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church shooting case, it confirmed Monday. Robert Findlay Smith, 70, is charged with capital murder of two or more people. He’s accused of opening fire at a church potluck in June 2022, killing Sarah Yeager, Walter Rainey and Jane Pounds.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
