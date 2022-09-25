Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
Experts talk Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on Alabama’s gas prices
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Ian is not expected to pose a major threat to Alabama and experts said it shouldn’t impact gas prices. Alabama’s average on Sept. 27 was $3.21. That’s down 24 cents from a month ago and experts with AAA said they expect that decrease to continue, as long as Ian stays on it’s current projected course.
WSFA
Alabama Power crews prepping for Hurricane Ian
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Power crews are on standby waiting to see if Hurricane Ian makes it’s way here and knocks out any power. Communications Director Anthony Cook said they ordered extra parts and equipment in anticipation of hurricane season, so supply chain issues won’t delay any power restoration or repairs.
WSFA
AAA says annual cost to own and operate a new car is now over $10K
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s costing more to own and operate a new car. According to AAA, the average cost is over $10,000 a year. Of course, each car or truck is going to vary depending how much you drive. Since 1950, AAA has released the Your Driving Costs...
WSFA
State seeks death penalty in Vestavia church shooting case
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The state will seek the death penalty in the deadly St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church shooting case, it confirmed Monday. Robert Findlay Smith, 70, is charged with capital murder of two or more people. He’s accused of opening fire at a church potluck in June 2022, killing Sarah Yeager, Walter Rainey and Jane Pounds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSFA
Suspect caught after Chilton County K-9 handler injured during search
JEMISON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jemison Police Department tell us that Christin Martinez, age 30, has been taken into custody. He was apprehended around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning in the area around the 219 exit. The Chilton County Sheriff’s Dept., Clanton PD, Thorsby PD and ALEA all participated in the...
Comments / 0