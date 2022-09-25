Read full article on original website
Another group of displeased migrants demand justiceT. WareTexas State
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Sinaloa cartel lieutenant captured in Chihuahua
Mexican police say they captured the lieutenant of a Sinaloa cartel cell operating in Western Chihuahua.
KFOX 14
Woman recorded driving vehicle murder suspect was in before deadly shooting arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 24-year-old was arrested and charged with the murder of a 35-year-old man. Christopher Ryan Correa was shot dead behind the 10-4 Oyster Bar on September 18, according to El Paso police. Alexander Diaz, 26, was arrested and charged with murder. Police stated Diaz...
KVIA
Woman charged with murder in east El Paso shooting caught on surveillance video
EL PASO, Texas -- A 24-year-old woman is charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting on the east side, according to El Paso police. Investigators say 24-year-old Rachel Rivota was the driver of a vehicle that drove up to 35-year-old-Christopher Ryan Correa on Sept. 18 around 2:20 a.m.
Several smuggling arrests, stash houses discovered during migrant influx, El Paso Border Patrol Chief says
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Sector Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez highlighting smuggling arrests and stash houses found amid increasing migrant encounters. In a tweet, Chavez cited five human smugglers were arrested, two stash houses were discovered, and 31 smuggled migrants were found just over the weekend. She mentions the El Paso sector is […]
Las Cruces murder suspect died in Mexico
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a Las Cruces hotel died a little over a week after that incident. Las Cruces police confirm that 35-year-old Alfred Marquez died on August 19. Marquez was wanted in connection with the August 10 murder of a 35-year-old following a The post Las Cruces murder suspect died in Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
North Texas man who sprayed officers with chemical during Jan. 6 riot pleads guilty to assault
WASHINGTON — A North Texas man has pleaded guilty to assaulting officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Monday. Daniel Ray Caldwell, of The Colony, entered a plea deal and pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers...
DPS identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting on US 287
Authorities said the man who died following an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officials on US 287 on Friday has been identified.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on W. Jefferson Blvd
On September 25, 2022, at approximately 4:23 p.m., Dallas Police were asked to respond by Dallas Fire Rescue to a call in the 5000 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard. The preliminary investigation by the Dallas Police Vehicle Crimes Unit determined Antonio Garcia Jojola, 66, was intentionally hit by a vehicle. He died at the scene.
KVIA
Report of lockdown at Harmony School in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police responded to a disturbance call at 9:06 a.m. Monday, according to police dispatch. Police say the school was on a lockdown call. According to police dispatch, there was one police unit at the scene and described it as a work in progress. This...
Kan. police K9 helps U.S. Marshals catch wanted cocaine dealer
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Wichita Police K9 Major and his handler Officer Kevin Dykstra assisted U.S. Marshals this week in apprehending a violent and dangerous fugitive from Texas who was staying in a Wichita hotel, according to a media release from police. U.S. Marshal's requested Dykstra and K9 Major assist with...
Black Texas Mother Arrested After Reporting Her Child in Danger To Be Awarded $150,000
The city of Fort Worth, Texas, has agreed to pay $150,000 to the Black mother police arrested in 2016 after she reported her child in danger. Jacqueline Craig is set to receive the settlement following the Fort Worth City Council’s pending approval, which is expected next month, WFAA reported. The payout is a result of a five-year-long federal civil rights lawsuit that Craig filed against the city accusing police of violating her rights during an arrest.
Reward offered for information on deadly shooting in eastern Dallas
DALLAS — Dallas police and Crime Stoppers are calling on the public to share what they know about a deadly shooting that happened in eastern Dallas Saturday night. Police said they responded to the call at 10 p.m. in the 9600 block of Scyene Road. The victim was identified...
Dallas man charged in $26 million real estate scam
DALLAS, Texas — A Dallas man who allegedly scammed Chinese investors out of more than $26 million has been federally charged, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Timothy Lynch Barton, the 59-year-old president of real estate development firm JMJ and CEO of real...
North Richland Hills police searching for suspects in aggravated assault investigation
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The North Richland Hills Police Department is seeking public assistance to find 36-year-old Brandon Donte Washington, who is wanted in connection with an assault that happened on Sept. 19. Police say there are three associates who are believed to know Washington's whereabouts within the last 72 hours. Two women and a man are traveling in a silver Jetta, pictured below.A 36-year-old woman was severely inured in the shooting incident that occurred on Sept. 19. Police are asking anyone with information to contact NRHPD Criminal Investigations at 817-427-7049 or to Tarrant County CrimeStoppers at 817-469-8477.
Dallas Police Department seeking leads in fatal shooting on Scyene Road
DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department is seeking information in a fatal shooting on Scyene Road Saturday night in Dallas. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 9600 block of Scyene Road. According to police, preliminary...
Medical examiner: Tarrant County inmate died of fentanyl poisoning
Medical examiner: Tarrant County inmate died of fentanyl poisoning We now know the cause of death of a Tarrant County jail inmate who died while in custody over the summer.
KSAT 12
12-year-old Texas girl who shot father before shooting herself in head planned to kill entire family, deputies say
WEATHERFORD, Texas – A 12-year-old shot her father in the abdomen before turning the gun on herself after planning to kill her entire family, according to Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier. The incident occurred Tuesday evening around 11:30 p.m. in a residence in Weatherford, located in northwest Parker County,...
Dallas police find 14-year-old mortally wounded in vacant lot
SOUTH DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives in Dallas are investigating after a 14-year-old was fatally shot in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way. It happened in Fair Park on Sept. 25. Officers found Manual Edwards in a vacant field with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he died. His mother Cynthia told CBS 11 News, "We need to stop this violence, put these guns down, this don't make no sense, I didn't let my baby play with guns, now he gets killed by a gun."She found out her son was shot after two other teens told her. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214.671.3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.
Frisco police seek suspects after shootout between victim and catalytic converter thieves
FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) - Frisco police are investigating after a shootout between a man and a group of alleged catalytic converter thieves on Sept. 27. The aggravated assault happened at 5 a.m. in the 2900 block of Parkwood Blvd.While en route to a call for suspicious activity, officers learned that the owner of a parked car had confronted the suspects as they tried to steal the catalytic converter from his car. The victim and at least one of the suspects were armed and fired multiple rounds at each other, police said. All suspects then fled the location in a maroon Dodge Charger. The victim was unharmed, but multiple rounds were fired. Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292.6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Spruce High School Student Shot Near Campus, Shooter At Large
A gunman is at large after shooting a student outside a Dallas high school Tuesday afternoon. Dallas Police said officers were called to a shooting across the street from H. Grady Spruce High School in Southeast Dallas at about 4:30 p.m. Investigators said someone in a car opened fire on...
