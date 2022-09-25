ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

Several smuggling arrests, stash houses discovered during migrant influx, El Paso Border Patrol Chief says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Sector Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez highlighting smuggling arrests and stash houses found amid increasing migrant encounters. In a tweet, Chavez cited five human smugglers were arrested, two stash houses were discovered, and 31 smuggled migrants were found just over the weekend. She mentions the El Paso sector is […]
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces murder suspect died in Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a Las Cruces hotel died a little over a week after that incident. Las Cruces police confirm that 35-year-old Alfred Marquez died on August 19. Marquez was wanted in connection with the August 10 murder of a 35-year-old following a The post Las Cruces murder suspect died in Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on W. Jefferson Blvd

On September 25, 2022, at approximately 4:23 p.m., Dallas Police were asked to respond by Dallas Fire Rescue to a call in the 5000 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard. The preliminary investigation by the Dallas Police Vehicle Crimes Unit determined Antonio Garcia Jojola, 66, was intentionally hit by a vehicle. He died at the scene.
KVIA

Report of lockdown at Harmony School in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police responded to a disturbance call at 9:06 a.m. Monday, according to police dispatch. Police say the school was on a lockdown call. According to police dispatch, there was one police unit at the scene and described it as a work in progress. This...
Black Enterprise

Black Texas Mother Arrested After Reporting Her Child in Danger To Be Awarded $150,000

The city of Fort Worth, Texas, has agreed to pay $150,000 to the Black mother police arrested in 2016 after she reported her child in danger. Jacqueline Craig is set to receive the settlement following the Fort Worth City Council’s pending approval, which is expected next month, WFAA reported. The payout is a result of a five-year-long federal civil rights lawsuit that Craig filed against the city accusing police of violating her rights during an arrest.
MyTexasDaily

Dallas man charged in $26 million real estate scam

DALLAS, Texas — A Dallas man who allegedly scammed Chinese investors out of more than $26 million has been federally charged, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Timothy Lynch Barton, the 59-year-old president of real estate development firm JMJ and CEO of real...
CBS DFW

North Richland Hills police searching for suspects in aggravated assault investigation

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The North Richland Hills Police Department is seeking public assistance to find 36-year-old Brandon Donte Washington, who is wanted in connection with an assault that happened on Sept. 19. Police say there are three associates who are believed to know Washington's whereabouts within the last 72 hours. Two women and a man are traveling in a silver Jetta, pictured below.A 36-year-old woman was severely inured in the shooting incident that occurred on Sept. 19. Police are asking anyone with information to contact NRHPD Criminal Investigations at 817-427-7049 or to Tarrant County CrimeStoppers at 817-469-8477.
CBS DFW

Dallas police find 14-year-old mortally wounded in vacant lot

SOUTH DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives in Dallas are investigating after a 14-year-old was fatally shot in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way. It happened in Fair Park on Sept. 25. Officers found Manual Edwards in a vacant field with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he died. His mother Cynthia told CBS 11 News, "We need to stop this violence, put these guns down, this don't make no sense, I didn't let my baby play with guns, now he gets killed by a gun."She found out her son was shot after two other teens told her. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214.671.3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.
CBS DFW

Frisco police seek suspects after shootout between victim and catalytic converter thieves

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) - Frisco police are investigating after a shootout between a man and a group of alleged catalytic converter thieves on Sept. 27. The aggravated assault happened at 5 a.m. in the 2900 block of Parkwood Blvd.While en route to a call for suspicious activity, officers learned that the owner of a parked car had confronted the suspects as they tried to steal the catalytic converter from his car. The victim and at least one of the suspects were armed and fired multiple rounds at each other, police said. All suspects then fled the location in a maroon Dodge Charger.    The victim was unharmed, but multiple rounds were fired. Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292.6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Spruce High School Student Shot Near Campus, Shooter At Large

A gunman is at large after shooting a student outside a Dallas high school Tuesday afternoon. Dallas Police said officers were called to a shooting across the street from H. Grady Spruce High School in Southeast Dallas at about 4:30 p.m. Investigators said someone in a car opened fire on...
