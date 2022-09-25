Read full article on original website
Día del Campesino comes to Chico City Plaza this weekend
CHICO, Calif. - The Hispanic Resource Council of Northern California is bringing back Día del Campesino on Sunday. Día del Campesino, Farmer’s Day, is a family event by members of the Hispanic Resource Council of Northern California. It will feature food, prizes, agriculture health and safety information, housing services, behavioral services, health screenings and more.
2 ounces of colored fentanyl powder found in Chico apartment
CHICO, Calif. - More than two ounces of colored fentanyl was found in a Chico apartment when agents served a search warrant on Tuesday, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). Agents served the search to an apartment complex on Nord Avenue Tuesday morning as part of an...
After years of work, Everhart Village construction begins
CHICO, Calif. - Construction began on Chico's tiny home village for the homeless on Monday at the site off of Cohasset Road near Butte County Behavioral Health. Trees have been ripped out and grass trimmed-but just imagine-in a few months there will be a whole village of tiny homes for the homeless.
Chico man missing from care facility
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico man is missing after staff reported he left a care facility at approximately 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning says the Chico Police Department. Randolph Nicholas, 61, has several medical conditions that may be of concern and uses a walker for assistance. Nicholas, who goes by “Randy,” is described as a white male, 5’6” and 150 pounds, with shaggy brown hair. Nicholas was last seen at approximately 11:00 a.m.
CHAT announces that construction on Everhart Village is to begin Monday
CHICO, Calif. - In a Facebook post, the Chico Housing Action Team has announced that construction on Everhart Village will start on Monday. Everhart Village will be located at 540 Cohasset Rd., and will consist of 20 tiny homes for the homeless. “After two years of hard work, planning, research...
Historic land transfer | Mass shooting threat | Dixie Fire Stories Project
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Tuesday, Sept. 27. Chico State Enterprises returns preserve to Mechoopda Indian Tribe in historic agreement. Chico State Enterprises and the Mechoopda Indian Tribe of Chico Rancheria signed a historic agreement Friday. The university is transferring ownership of the Butte Creek Ecological Preserve back to the tribe. According to the university, the agreement is the first of its kind in the state.
2 arrested for burglary of arrestees home in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Two people were arrested after police said they were found at a home where a man was arrested on Wednesday in Chico. Officers said they responded to a home on the 2600 block of Burnap Avenue at about 2:18 p.m. on Saturday. The person who reported the...
Civil War Days is back at Hawes Farm
SHASTA COUNTY — The smell of gunpowder; the sounds of cannons; the sight of "dead" soldiers scattered on the battlefield. Oh, and President Lincoln, naturally. Saturday saw the return of Historic Hawes Farm's annual "Civil War Days," a weekend reenactment of the conflict that changed America. Since Thursday, the...
Forward progress of vegetation, debris fire near Corning stopped
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters stopped the forward spread of a debris and vegetation fire south of Corning, according to CAL FIRE TGU. The fire is under a bridge near South Avenue and Houghton Avenue. Crews will remain at the scene to contain the fire. CAL FIRE TGU first reported...
DA: Chico man lived with body of dead roommate for 4 years and stole his money
CHICO, Calif. - Suspect Darren Wade Pirtle, 57, was charged with stealing from his dead roommate, says District Attorney Michael Ramsey. Pirtle, who allegedly lived with his roommate's dead body, was arraigned in court for identity and money theft of his deceased roommate, Kevin Olson, 64. Ramsey said that Pirtle was also arraigned on multiple counts of forgery of writing checks from Olson’s account.
Man found dead inside Chico home identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has released the identification of the man found dead in a home in Chico last week. The coroner’s office said 64-year-old Kevin Olson of Chico was found dead inside a home on Burnap Avenue on Wednesday. The office said...
Deputies: Bookkeeper arrested for embezzling $100,000 from former employer
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A bookkeeper for local businesses was arrested Friday in Tehama County following a months-long embezzlement investigation, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they began investigating Jessica McCoy, 48, in May and found she was using an employer’s credit cards to make personal...
Northern California man arrested for 'Las Vegas style' mass shooting plot: police
CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested Sunday in Northern California on suspicion of plotting a "Las Vegas-style" mass shooting, police said. Dallas James Marsh, 37, was taken into custody by SWAT officers at a Super 8 motel in Chico after detectives received evidence of his plan. They said he made "criminal threats to kill specific individuals, specified law enforcement officers, and was preparing to commit a mass shooting with a specified deadline."
Caltrans to begin improvement work on 13 bridges in Shasta, Tehama counties
REDDING, Calif. - Caltrans announced work to improve 13 bridges in Shasta and Tehama counties will being next week. “Bridge maintenance projects like these are essential for keeping the structures in good shape for the movement of goods and persons throughout Northern California and beyond,” said Dave Moore, Caltrans District 2 Director.
Chico man steals from dead roommate who was found deceased in the home after 4 years
After allegedly living with his deceased roommate's body for the past 4 years, a Chico man was arraigned Monday in Butte County Superior Court for identity theft and theft of money of his deceased roommate. It was Darren Wade Pirtle, 57, of Chico who committed these offenses. Alongside his charges...
NorCal man lives with dead roommate for 4 years, steals his identity, DA says
A Northern California man faces multiple charges after living with the body of his dead roommate for four years and stealing the deceased's identity and money, officials said. The 57-year-old man from Chico appeared in Butte County Superior Court on Monday afternoon and was charged with identity theft and multiple counts of forgery for writing checks from the account of his 64-year-old roommate, Kevin Olson, a news release from the Butte County District Attorney's Office said. Bail was set at $165,000.
4 guns, nearly 450 rounds of ammo found during home visit; felon arrested
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Probation officers found four guns and nearly 450 rounds of ammunition during a monthly home visit in Paynes Creek last week, according to the Tehama County Probation Department. On Sept. 21, officers found a Colt single action Frontier Scout .22 magnum, a Davis Industries .22 caliber...
Vehicles burned during 2-acre vegetation fire in Tehama County
EL CAMINO, Calif. — Firefighters responded to a 2-acre vegetation fire in the El Camino area of Tehama County, west of Los Molinos and east of Interstate 5. According to Cal Fire's Tehama-Glenn Unit, the Oat Fire started off Oat Avenue. The fire spread to non-operable vehicles and created...
Construction on new casino near Chico continues
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Some may have noticed a large tent on the side of Highway 99 and Highway 149 in Butte County, on the south bank of Clear Creek, south of Chico and just off Openshaw Road. The Mechoopda Tribe owns the land. In May, Tribe Spokesman Doug Elmets...
4 hospitalized in 2 Glenn County crashes Friday night
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A 50-year-old Magalia man was taken to the hospital after a crash on Friday night, according to the CHP Willows. Officers said the man was riding a motorcycle north on Highway 45 near County Road 34. A 20-year-old man was driving a Dodge south on Highway...
