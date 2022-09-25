A Northern California man faces multiple charges after living with the body of his dead roommate for four years and stealing the deceased's identity and money, officials said. The 57-year-old man from Chico appeared in Butte County Superior Court on Monday afternoon and was charged with identity theft and multiple counts of forgery for writing checks from the account of his 64-year-old roommate, Kevin Olson, a news release from the Butte County District Attorney's Office said. Bail was set at $165,000.

