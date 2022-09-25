ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Día del Campesino comes to Chico City Plaza this weekend

CHICO, Calif. - The Hispanic Resource Council of Northern California is bringing back Día del Campesino on Sunday. Día del Campesino, Farmer’s Day, is a family event by members of the Hispanic Resource Council of Northern California. It will feature food, prizes, agriculture health and safety information, housing services, behavioral services, health screenings and more.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 ounces of colored fentanyl powder found in Chico apartment

CHICO, Calif. - More than two ounces of colored fentanyl was found in a Chico apartment when agents served a search warrant on Tuesday, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). Agents served the search to an apartment complex on Nord Avenue Tuesday morning as part of an...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

After years of work, Everhart Village construction begins

CHICO, Calif. - Construction began on Chico's tiny home village for the homeless on Monday at the site off of Cohasset Road near Butte County Behavioral Health. Trees have been ripped out and grass trimmed-but just imagine-in a few months there will be a whole village of tiny homes for the homeless.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico man missing from care facility

CHICO, Calif. - A Chico man is missing after staff reported he left a care facility at approximately 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning says the Chico Police Department. Randolph Nicholas, 61, has several medical conditions that may be of concern and uses a walker for assistance. Nicholas, who goes by “Randy,” is described as a white male, 5’6” and 150 pounds, with shaggy brown hair. Nicholas was last seen at approximately 11:00 a.m.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHAT announces that construction on Everhart Village is to begin Monday

CHICO, Calif. - In a Facebook post, the Chico Housing Action Team has announced that construction on Everhart Village will start on Monday. Everhart Village will be located at 540 Cohasset Rd., and will consist of 20 tiny homes for the homeless. “After two years of hard work, planning, research...
CHICO, CA
mynspr.org

Historic land transfer | Mass shooting threat | Dixie Fire Stories Project

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Tuesday, Sept. 27. Chico State Enterprises returns preserve to Mechoopda Indian Tribe in historic agreement. Chico State Enterprises and the Mechoopda Indian Tribe of Chico Rancheria signed a historic agreement Friday. The university is transferring ownership of the Butte Creek Ecological Preserve back to the tribe. According to the university, the agreement is the first of its kind in the state.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 arrested for burglary of arrestees home in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Two people were arrested after police said they were found at a home where a man was arrested on Wednesday in Chico. Officers said they responded to a home on the 2600 block of Burnap Avenue at about 2:18 p.m. on Saturday. The person who reported the...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Civil War Days is back at Hawes Farm

SHASTA COUNTY — The smell of gunpowder; the sounds of cannons; the sight of "dead" soldiers scattered on the battlefield. Oh, and President Lincoln, naturally. Saturday saw the return of Historic Hawes Farm's annual "Civil War Days," a weekend reenactment of the conflict that changed America. Since Thursday, the...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress of vegetation, debris fire near Corning stopped

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters stopped the forward spread of a debris and vegetation fire south of Corning, according to CAL FIRE TGU. The fire is under a bridge near South Avenue and Houghton Avenue. Crews will remain at the scene to contain the fire. CAL FIRE TGU first reported...
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

DA: Chico man lived with body of dead roommate for 4 years and stole his money

CHICO, Calif. - Suspect Darren Wade Pirtle, 57, was charged with stealing from his dead roommate, says District Attorney Michael Ramsey. Pirtle, who allegedly lived with his roommate's dead body, was arraigned in court for identity and money theft of his deceased roommate, Kevin Olson, 64. Ramsey said that Pirtle was also arraigned on multiple counts of forgery of writing checks from Olson’s account.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man found dead inside Chico home identified

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has released the identification of the man found dead in a home in Chico last week. The coroner’s office said 64-year-old Kevin Olson of Chico was found dead inside a home on Burnap Avenue on Wednesday. The office said...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies: Bookkeeper arrested for embezzling $100,000 from former employer

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A bookkeeper for local businesses was arrested Friday in Tehama County following a months-long embezzlement investigation, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they began investigating Jessica McCoy, 48, in May and found she was using an employer’s credit cards to make personal...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Northern California man arrested for 'Las Vegas style' mass shooting plot: police

CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested Sunday in Northern California on suspicion of plotting a "Las Vegas-style" mass shooting, police said. Dallas James Marsh, 37, was taken into custody by SWAT officers at a Super 8 motel in Chico after detectives received evidence of his plan. They said he made "criminal threats to kill specific individuals, specified law enforcement officers, and was preparing to commit a mass shooting with a specified deadline."
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Caltrans to begin improvement work on 13 bridges in Shasta, Tehama counties

REDDING, Calif. - Caltrans announced work to improve 13 bridges in Shasta and Tehama counties will being next week. “Bridge maintenance projects like these are essential for keeping the structures in good shape for the movement of goods and persons throughout Northern California and beyond,” said Dave Moore, Caltrans District 2 Director.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

NorCal man lives with dead roommate for 4 years, steals his identity, DA says

A Northern California man faces multiple charges after living with the body of his dead roommate for four years and stealing the deceased's identity and money, officials said. The 57-year-old man from Chico appeared in Butte County Superior Court on Monday afternoon and was charged with identity theft and multiple counts of forgery for writing checks from the account of his 64-year-old roommate, Kevin Olson, a news release from the Butte County District Attorney's Office said. Bail was set at $165,000.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Vehicles burned during 2-acre vegetation fire in Tehama County

EL CAMINO, Calif. — Firefighters responded to a 2-acre vegetation fire in the El Camino area of Tehama County, west of Los Molinos and east of Interstate 5. According to Cal Fire's Tehama-Glenn Unit, the Oat Fire started off Oat Avenue. The fire spread to non-operable vehicles and created...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Construction on new casino near Chico continues

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Some may have noticed a large tent on the side of Highway 99 and Highway 149 in Butte County, on the south bank of Clear Creek, south of Chico and just off Openshaw Road. The Mechoopda Tribe owns the land. In May, Tribe Spokesman Doug Elmets...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

4 hospitalized in 2 Glenn County crashes Friday night

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A 50-year-old Magalia man was taken to the hospital after a crash on Friday night, according to the CHP Willows. Officers said the man was riding a motorcycle north on Highway 45 near County Road 34. A 20-year-old man was driving a Dodge south on Highway...
GLENN COUNTY, CA

