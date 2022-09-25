Devin Leary throws 4 TDs as NC State blows by UConn

Devin Leary threw four touchdown passes and No. 12 North Carolina State geared up for a showdown by rolling past visiting Connecticut 41-10 on Saturday night at Raleigh, N.C.

The Wolfpack (4-0) finished nonconference play and open their Atlantic Coast Conference schedule next Saturday at unbeaten Clemson.

NC State, which has played three consecutive home games, ironed out wrinkles in its passing attack with Leary completing 32 of 44 passes for 320 yards with one interception in slightly more than three quarters of action. Thayer Thomas made five catches for 115 yards.

Connecticut’s points came on Noe Ruelas’ 28-yard field goal on the last play of the first half and on Victor Rosa’s 11-yard run with 2:08 remaining. At the very least, the Huskies (1-4) avoided a second consecutive shutout.

NC State’s defense held Connecticut to 160 yards of total offense, with 70 of those coming on the late touchdown drive. Starting quarterback Zion Turner of the Huskies threw for 39 yards on 10-for-12 passing.

The outcome was never in doubt, with the Wolfpack scoring on the first snap of the game on Leary’s 75-yard pass play to Thomas.

On the next NC State possession, it took nine plays to cover 62 yards with Demie Sumo-Karngbaye running 20 yards for a touchdown.

In the second quarter, Leary made a 1-yard touchdown toss to Devin Carter and a 2-yard scoring pass to Keyon Lesane. He threw to Porter Rooks for a 4-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

NC State led 31-3 at halftime.

Two of the Wolfpack’s longest possessions in terms of snaps came on 11-play marches for field goals. Christopher Dunn was good from 48 yards late in the first quarter and Collin Smith was used for a 40-yarder early in the fourth quarter. Smith later missed from 47 yards.

Michael Allen rushed for 66 yards on 10 carries for the Wolfpack.

NC State improved to 3-0 all-time against the Huskies, also winning in 2003 and 2012.

