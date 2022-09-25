KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team tied their conference match against the University of St. Thomas this afternoon 0-0. Strong defensive play by the Mountaineers today was the difference maker as they forced the 0-0 draw and now move to 1-1-1 in conference play. The Mountaineers’ back line of Chloe Mills, Kourtney Rosales, and Melissa Landon were a wall for the Mountaineers today, only allowing two shots on goal throughout both halves. It was also a strong defensive performance for junior Goalkeeper, Audrey Rivera, who finished with a perfect 2 saves on 2 total shots on goal.

