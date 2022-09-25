ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s Tennis Competes at ITA Regionals

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team traveled to San Antonio, Texas, this past weekend to compete in the ITA Southwest Regionals. Hannah Reyna, competed in the Championship Draw losing her first round to the #1 seed from the University of Texas-Dallas 6-4, 6-1. Reyna would win her first round of consolation against Trinity University 4-6, 6-4, 1-0(13) before falling to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in the round of 16 6-3, 6-2.
Audrey Rivera Named SCAC Defensive Player of the Week

KERRVILLE, TX: Audrey Rivera of Schreiner Women’s Soccer, a junior goalkeeper from San Antonio, Texas, has been named the SCAC Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week for games played from Monday, September 19th through Sunday, September 25th. “Rivera stood strong in net for Schreiner over the weekend,...
Volleyball Defeats Centenary College 3-2

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team won their conference match against Centenary College this afternoon 3-2. It was a close back and forth match between the Mountaineers and the Ladies this afternoon as it took 5 sets to finally declare a winner. However, it was Schreiner who would end up on top, winning the match 3-2.
Women’s Soccer Forces 0-0 Draw Against St. Thomas

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team tied their conference match against the University of St. Thomas this afternoon 0-0. Strong defensive play by the Mountaineers today was the difference maker as they forced the 0-0 draw and now move to 1-1-1 in conference play. The Mountaineers’ back line of Chloe Mills, Kourtney Rosales, and Melissa Landon were a wall for the Mountaineers today, only allowing two shots on goal throughout both halves. It was also a strong defensive performance for junior Goalkeeper, Audrey Rivera, who finished with a perfect 2 saves on 2 total shots on goal.
West Kerr County Courthouse Annex set to reopen October 3rd

Beginning Monday, September 26, the West Kerr County Courthouse Annex will be closed as it prepares to relocate to its new home at 510 College Street in Ingram. The closure will continue through Friday, September 30, meaning those in the western portion of the county will need to conduct their business at the main courthouse, 700 Main Street in Kerrville.
