Women’s Tennis Competes at ITA Regionals
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team traveled to San Antonio, Texas, this past weekend to compete in the ITA Southwest Regionals. Hannah Reyna, competed in the Championship Draw losing her first round to the #1 seed from the University of Texas-Dallas 6-4, 6-1. Reyna would win her first round of consolation against Trinity University 4-6, 6-4, 1-0(13) before falling to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in the round of 16 6-3, 6-2.
Audrey Rivera Named SCAC Defensive Player of the Week
KERRVILLE, TX: Audrey Rivera of Schreiner Women’s Soccer, a junior goalkeeper from San Antonio, Texas, has been named the SCAC Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week for games played from Monday, September 19th through Sunday, September 25th. “Rivera stood strong in net for Schreiner over the weekend,...
UIL Meeting Results For Tom Bean
AUSTIN, TX — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Monday morning to hand down decisions on possible rules violations. The UIL issued Tom Bean High School Athletics three years probation, barred the football program from post-district play for two years, and issued the school a public reprimand.
Volleyball Defeats Centenary College 3-2
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team won their conference match against Centenary College this afternoon 3-2. It was a close back and forth match between the Mountaineers and the Ladies this afternoon as it took 5 sets to finally declare a winner. However, it was Schreiner who would end up on top, winning the match 3-2.
Women’s Soccer Forces 0-0 Draw Against St. Thomas
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team tied their conference match against the University of St. Thomas this afternoon 0-0. Strong defensive play by the Mountaineers today was the difference maker as they forced the 0-0 draw and now move to 1-1-1 in conference play. The Mountaineers’ back line of Chloe Mills, Kourtney Rosales, and Melissa Landon were a wall for the Mountaineers today, only allowing two shots on goal throughout both halves. It was also a strong defensive performance for junior Goalkeeper, Audrey Rivera, who finished with a perfect 2 saves on 2 total shots on goal.
Car totaled in Wylie area rollover wreck
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The party involved in a rollover crash in the Wylie area of Abilene narrowly avoided a bad fate Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at FM 1750 and Hardison Lane. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. While the...
New Fannin County reservoir edges closer to completion
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas — After nearly two decades of planning and construction, Bois d'Arc Lake is approaching the finish line. The reservoir is first new major lake in Texas in almost three decades. The addition of electricity means the dam is deemed substantially complete. Bois d'Arc Lake was built...
Even cooler morning temperatures expected Wednesday and Thursday
Low temperatures dip into the 50s areawide for the next two mornings, with isolated upper 40s in the coldest rural valleys. -- David Yeomans
Dude Perfect will leave Frisco location for new corporate HQ and entertainment destination
FRISCO, Texas — Dude Perfect, the Frisco-based sports/entertainment group that has amassed more than 58 million subscribers on YouTube, revealed plans to leave its current location for a new corporate HQ and entertainment destination that will feature a 330-foot tower. Dude Perfect partnered with San Antonio-based architecture firm Overland...
Longtime San Antonio electrical company moving into $60M Live Oak campus
The company broke ground earlier this month.
7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store
When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
Another Texas school district making students lock phones away during day
Another Texas school district is now requiring students to put their phones in locked pouches during the school day.
Texas "lesbian" brothel raided by police
Where are all these lesbian brothels we keep hearing about?. A brothel operating at a short-term rental home in Plano was a topic of discussion among shocked neighbors Friday after the arrest of a woman who police accused of operating it. "We’re a really quiet neighborhood with lots of children,"...
Another Denton Square staple is closing
McBride Music & Pawn Shop announced Monday that it is closing its doors this week after 54 years of business in Denton County. The Denton Square staple’s last day open will be Friday, followed by a two-day liquidation sale this weekend. After Wednesday, any remaining loans will be transferred to Allstate Pawn in Denton. Ownership did not give a reason for the closure.
15 Best Restaurants in Mckinney, TX
Whether you’re in town for a visit or recently moved to the area, Mckinney, TX, is an excellent place to let life slow down a little. There are beautiful landscapes, plenty of quaint little shops, and no end of delicious local cuisine. Below, we’ll show you the 15 best...
17-year-old found with gun at North Texas high school football game
DALLAS - Dallas police said a 17-year-old was arrested for bringing a gun to a Richardson ISD football game Friday night. This happened at the varsity football game between Berkner and Lake Highlands at Wildcat-Ram Stadium. According to police, someone told Richardson PD officers that a gun was passed through...
West Kerr County Courthouse Annex set to reopen October 3rd
Beginning Monday, September 26, the West Kerr County Courthouse Annex will be closed as it prepares to relocate to its new home at 510 College Street in Ingram. The closure will continue through Friday, September 30, meaning those in the western portion of the county will need to conduct their business at the main courthouse, 700 Main Street in Kerrville.
Ice cream shop celebrates Denison 150 with special shake
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A Denison shop has created the perfect blend to celebrate 150 years of the city's history. Sugar Booger's opened just over a year ago when owners Kathy and Steven Snyder decided to revisit their past by opening an old fashioned ice cream parlor. "I grew...
TX DPS: Holland man killed in crash while racing on George Bush Turnpike
RICHARDSON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has opened an investigation to look into a deadly crash in Richardson. They said this happened at about 4 p.m. Saturday on the President George Bush Turnpike near Independence Parkway. The victim killed in the crash has been identified as 29-year-old Trey Bradshaw from Holland, Texas.
Denton family still seeking closure nearly four years after teen's death
Lermon Jones remembers his 17-year-old son Lermont Stowers-Jones, who also went by Mont, as a great kid. Jones said Mont "did real good in life" and was an organist for his church. A tragic turn of events led to Mont’s death in 2018. Mont, who was Black, was found...
