Thibodaux mom charged after throwing toddler son off a bridge
THIBODAUX, La. — A Thibodaux mother is in jail tonight, booked with attempted first degree murder of her son. This is after police say she threw the toddler off of a bridge into the water. It was just in July when we were at the water's edge reporting on...
Arrest made in Hammond home invasion that left man dead, 12-year-old hospitalized
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Police arrested a suspect in the brutal home invasion that left one man dead and his daughter severely wounded. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Omarion Hookfin Tuesday morning. He was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for first-degree murder, two counts...
One man dead after late night shooting in Raceland
NEW ORLEANS — Detectives in Lafourche Parish are investigating a shooting in Raceland that killed 37-year-old Lorenzo Stuart of Lockport. Deputies responded to a call of shots fired on St. Louis Street at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies arrived to the scene and found Stuart shot. Medical officials pronounced...
Federal judge calls plan to house teens at Angola 'disturbing,' but legal
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A federal judge called Louisiana's plan to move around two-dozen teenage inmates to the Angola State Penitentiary "disturbing," but ultimately ruled that the plan is legal. In her 64 page ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Shelly Dick said that "while locking children in cells at...
Police name suspect in deadly Hammond home invasion
HAMMOND, La. — Police have identified a suspect in the brutal home invasion that left one man dead and his daughter severely wounded. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Omarion Hookfin is wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and two counts of aggravated kidnapping in connection with the case.
